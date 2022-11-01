Read full article on original website
Cattlewomen serving up beef tips! 11-03-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Joy Soreide-Kinsey a North Dakota Cattlewomen.
North Dakota meat processing industry gets Federal boost
(Bismarck, ND) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly ten-point-five million dollars into North Dakota's meat processing industry. The Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council is getting a ten-million dollar grant to create a loan fund to finance the startup and expansion of meat and poultry operations.
LRC and how dry it's been. Changes coming.....
There's no doubt that the start of the LRC has been dry!! LRC reset approx. Oct. 6th and we haven't had much precip since then. However, it FINALLY appears we will go into the "wet" part of the LRC cycle. I've attached precip possibilities for the next 10 days from the European, Canadian and British models. Notice some much needed precip over much of the area between 1-2" over the next 10 days with most of that coming NEXT week.
North Dakota Republican Party chairman issues warning about "deceitful group" on Facebook
(Fargo, ND) -- The chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party is warning party members about what he calls a "deceitful group" on Facebook .. that appears to be affiliated with the NDGOP. State party chairman Perrie Schafer says the group "North Dakota Republicans" is promoting support for Measure 1, which calls for term limits for elected state officials serving in Bismarck.
North Dakota Department of Transportation announces second annual "Name-A-Plow" contest
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is hosting the state's second annual Name a Plow Contest. NDDOT team members will select a winning for each of the eight districts. Those who suggest the name that is chosen as the winner "will receive bragging rights for a lifetime" and have the chance to meet the plow and the driver.
Public Service Commission Candidate Trygve Hammer: "I feel like [state lawmakers] serve the privileged" instead of average North Dakota residents
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former U.S Marine is seeking to "serve the people" instead of the priveledged, if elected this November General Election. Trygve Hammer is looking for your vote to become a member of the Public Service Commission. He joined WDAY Midday to share his platform, who he thinks current members have forgotten to represent, and what made him decide to run this election cycle.
Burgum rejects Tribes' request to exclusively host internet gambling rights
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is rejecting a request by North Dakota's Native American tribes to exclusively host sports betting and online gambling in the state. Burgum announced the decision Thursday, saying he doesn't see a "clear legal path" for him to expand the state's gambling laws unilaterally. “These...
Majority of Minnesota under burning restrictions
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Burning restrictions are in place throughout the majority of Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources says the risk of wildfire is "very high" due to extreme drought conditions. Most of the state is under a "no open burning" restriction, which was issued Thursday by the DNR, who...
Independent Cara Mund on fundraising with democrats: "I'm happy to take funds from democrats and republicans"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's independent candidate for the state's lone congressional seat is talking about her recent fundraising activities with democrats. "I'm happy to take funds from democrats and republicans, right, like if a republican wanted to do a fundraiser I would be there. But when we have a party that is now an active rule that if you try to get the nod from another party, you are not allowed to run with them for six years," said Cara Mund.
