Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Arkansas' Sam Pittman quizzed over Tigers gig after Bryan Harsin fired
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows all too well what it is like to be in the running for a job for an always proud, but currently struggling, program. Pittman was not the big-name coaching candidate, but has quickly proven to be a strong hire for Arkansas. Now, Auburn is going through a similar process after firing Bryan Harsin midway through his second season.
247Sports
Cadillac: Recruiting 'is the bloodline of any program'
Currently sitting at No. 55 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings and last in the SEC, Auburn's interim staff and next coaching staff will have a hole to dig out of for the Class of 2023. After Bryan Harsin and his staff struggled to recruit — especially in the southeast...
247Sports
Deion Sanders asked about Auburn coaching vacancy, thankful for exposure
Deion Sanders is circulating as a candidate of interest for the Auburn Tigers following this week's firing of coach Bryan Harsin and Jackson State's leader was asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference. “I’ve heard from the Tigers, (the) Jackson State Tigers ... I thought you was...
Lane Kiffin answers question about his interest in Auburn job
Lane Kiffin was asked the question Wednesday on the SEC teleconference. If Auburn were interested in him, as has been repeatedly reported over the last few days, would he have interest in them?. The answer was not surprising. "We don't really comment on those things in-season," Kiffin said. "They happen...
Column | Hey Auburn, are you envious much?
Some Ole Miss fans suddenly feel like they are in purgatory. Their football team is ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff poll with everything still in front of it. Win out and win the SEC title game and the Rebels are in the playoffs. Yes, I said playoffs. If they win out, that would mean victories over Alabama and/or Tennessee and Georgia. That gets you into the playoffs.
Deion Sanders gets asked about Auburn coaching search, thankful for Jackson State football's exposure
Deion Sanders' name circulates as a potential candidate for Auburn football, following Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Jackson State's head coach is thankful for the exposure. Asked about the SEC vacancy during Tuesday's weekly press conference, Sanders explained, shining a light on the HBCU's link to the Power Five level.
247Sports
VIDEO: New AD John Cohen greets Auburn basketball following win
AUBURN, Alabama—It hasn't taken new AD John Cohen very long to begin making an impact on the Auburn athletics department. Officially hired on Monday evening, Cohen was in town on Tuesday and spent time at baseball before touring the facilities and getting a feel for the campus. On Wednesday morning, Cohen held his first staff meeting and it was a very positive experience according to several in attendance.
Comments / 0