Nevada Says Less Than 6 months to get your REAL ID - The deadline is May 3, 2023
Nevada's REAL ID website page says this: Do You Have the REAL ID Star?. " Check your Nevada Driver's License or ID Card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, you're good to go! You already have a Real ID."
Mountain Democrat
‘A powerful piece’ — Local artist paints mural in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — South Lake Tahoe is making proactive strides toward becoming a host for not just year-round outdoor fun, but also become a staple in the basin’s art scene. “Sierra Juniper” is a new mural being installed in midtown on what once was the blank, white wall behind Blue Dog Pizza on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.
SR-89 near Emerald Bay reopened
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — SR-89 between Bliss State Park and Eagle Fall Campground has reopened after closing on Friday morning due to an overturned big rig, according to CHP South Lake. The big rig went over the embankment near Emerald Bay along SR-89 at around 11 a.m. on Friday and caused traffic to be […]
2news.com
Latest Snow Totals
It’s been a cold and messy week with snow falling in the mountains and valley floor. Some spots got more than others, but it’s better than nothing. Places like Fernley also saw lake effect snow with this storm. This wasn’t a huge storm but places like the Sierra Snow Lab got over a foot of snow.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Snow arrives, much more coming: Wintry weather prominent in Tahoe forecast
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Wednesday morning, Nov. 2, Nick Accordino and his family were spending their first day on vacation in South Lake Tahoe. With sightseeing and shopping on the docket for their first day in town, they were forewarned of snow flurries and potential weather. Shortly thereafter, the snow was rapidly accumulating, and the Accordino family was stuck in Tahoe’s first storm of the season.
2news.com
Area Winter Storm Watch for Sierra on Sunday
A strong storm system will bring heavy snow to the mountain areas by Sunday evening through early Wednesday morning with a winter storm watch up for the Sierra. A cold and wet storm could dump a few feet of snow in the mountains and Lake Tahoe, with several inches around our valleys by the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes.
2news.com
Bears Snow & Lake Tahoe
These bears got extra excited when a fresh snowfall at Lake Tahoe fell and had a good time playing in the snow and scurrying up the trees, while mama bear looks on! Video by Jeff Moore.
KOLO TV Reno
Nearly $1 million headed to Nevada for improving air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly $1 million is headed to the state of Nevada to monitor and improve air quality in the Silver State. The funds are handed out by the EPA through the Inflation Reduction Act and the American Rescue Plan. “Nevada is facing worsening air quality as increased...
sparkstrib.com
Grand Opening set for Nov. 4 for Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza
The Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony next Friday, November 4 at 3 p.m. on the west side of the Sparks Marina to celebrate the completion of the years-in-the-making project. The mission of Nevada Veterans Memorial Plaza is to preserve and honor the...
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
Nevada's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Nevada are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. U.S. Route 50, also known as "The Loneliest Road in America."By Davemeistermoab at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
lazytrips.com
How long does it take to drive around Lake Tahoe?
With its sparkling blue water and amazing views towards the mountains, beautiful Lake Tahoe is a popular destination for visitors all year round. You can swim, cycle, kayak, and even ski in winter, or simply enjoy the stunning views. But did you know you can combine all of these things by taking a road trip right around the lake?
Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment. Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
pvtimes.com
‘Buy in Nye’: $400k earmarked for homeownership assistance
The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is well-known for its Home At Last program and the organization is now working to launch a brand new off-shoot of that program geared specifically toward assisting Nye County residents in their pursuit of purchasing their own home. Dubbed “Buy in Nye,” the proposal was...
Is a city in Wyoming sending some of its homeless to Salt Lake City? Mayor Mendenhall ‘frustrated, but sadly not surprised’
Jackson, Wyoming, law enforcement officials have reportedly been sending some homeless individuals from Jackson to Salt Lake City. Those reports have frustrated Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, who said it’s indicative of a larger issue that cities across the nation aren’t doing their part to address homelessness.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
Dangerous Cities in Nevada
Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.
2news.com
NV Energy Accepting Applications for Program to Help Customers Meet Sustainability Goals
Beginning November 3, NV Energy will accept applications for its updated NV GreenEnergy Rider program, which makes more than 230,000 megawatt hours of energy from renewable resources available to both residential and business customers. This second annual offering will help customers achieve their sustainability goals and drive the development of...
2news.com
Nevada Maintains Highest Credit Ratings During Upcoming Bond Sale for Capital Projects
(November 3, 2022) Today, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced that the State of Nevada has maintained its highest credit ratings in history from Fitch Ratings, Moody’s Investor Services, and S&P Global Ratings. With this action, all three major rating agencies have, once again, reaffirmed Nevada’s “Stable Outlook,” which...
2news.com
Truckee Meadow Fire crews contain deck fire in Cold Springs
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue knocked down a structure fire in Cold Springs Saturday morning. The fire was reported on the 17000 block of Aspen Circle around 10:30 a.m. The fire was contained to an exterior deck. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under...
