San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
diablomag.com

Party of Five in the East Bay

The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

You Can Sleep Better: The Experts Explain How

When Apartment Guide culled business data and ran the numbers, it said it could determine the number of coffee shops in any given city across the country. “San Francisco tops the list, really both per density and per capita,” said Apartment Guide Senior Managing Editor Brian Carberry, “It really had the perfect score.”
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek

SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm

With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
KRON4 News

Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
Eater

This Is the Only Place to Get Boutique Cinnamon Buns and Personal Pizzas in San Francisco

At the corner of Market and Castro streets, a lively intersection depending on when you happen to encounter it, there’s a shop selling one-of-a-kind San Francisco delicacies. Teeny-tiny bakery and pizza place Chadwick’s is the kind of business that can only come from San Francisco: overtly queer food, high-quality products, and a cast of characters as colorful as the city is gray. Importantly, San Franciscans in the know flock to the little shop of treats for its “fun buns” (in actuality, iced cinnamon buns) and “dough boys” (personal pizzas with focaccia crusts) amongst other singular offerings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
californiaglobe.com

The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches

Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
SAN JOSE, CA
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California

Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
SAN JOSE, CA

