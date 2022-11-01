Read full article on original website
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from onlineLashaun TurnerNapa, CA
Pelosi May Resign From CongressNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water CompanyDianaSan Francisco, CA
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's HealthNews Breaking LIVE
Man lied about being a Stanford student and people say he lived in dorms for monthsMark StarStanford, CA
Eater
Original Joe’s Goes Eastward: The San Francisco Favorite Lands in Walnut Creek
Longtime San Francisco classic, Original Joe’s is venturing out of the city for the first time in 85 years: the restaurant is planting a new location in Walnut Creek, owners John and Elena Duggan confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle. It’ll be a while before the East Bay can...
'Soaking early season rains' forecast for the SF Bay Area
After another day of sunny, dry conditions on Friday, the San Francisco Bay Area is expected to see a period of wet weather.
Catalytic converters stolen from San Francisco Bay Area paratransit buses
Four paratransit buses are the latest vehicles to have their catalytic converters stolen in the Bay Area.
diablomag.com
Party of Five in the East Bay
The Bay Area is famous for its diversity, and this month we tip our hats to a wide range of excellent endeavors in our backyard. Take, for instance, the genuine saints at the Oakland Zoo, who constantly go above and beyond to care for wildlife. Then there are the volunteers at the California Independent Film Festival, who are back this month with a new lineup of indie and international movies at the beautiful Orinda Theatre. Last but not least, Diablo gives a shout-out to the genius scientists at a certain Tri-Valley laboratory who are working ’round the clock to help Earthlings avoid Armageddon.
NBC Bay Area
You Can Sleep Better: The Experts Explain How
When Apartment Guide culled business data and ran the numbers, it said it could determine the number of coffee shops in any given city across the country. “San Francisco tops the list, really both per density and per capita,” said Apartment Guide Senior Managing Editor Brian Carberry, “It really had the perfect score.”
KTVU FOX 2
Original Joe's Italian restaurant to expand to Walnut Creek
SAN FRANCISCO - One of San Francisco's most popular Italian-American restaurants is expanding to the East Bay. The owners of Original Joe's in North Beach have announced they plan to open up a new restaurant in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza in 2024. Original Joe's first opened in San Francisco in...
oaklandside.org
New bar opens in iconic Mexicali Rose space
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. Part of the figure-eight roadway at San Francisco’s Twin Peaks is still on track to be converted into a pedestrian and bicyclist haven for the next few decades, thanks to a $1.9 million grant award from the state.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Brace for Upcoming Storm
With temperatures dropping and rain arriving this weekend, many Bay Area communities are bracing for the first storm problems of the season. As clouds roll in and rain heads towards the Bay Area, PG&E said it's prepping to make sure the lights stay on. “We are preparing for it logistically....
Soggy weekend ahead as storms bring Bay Area rain, Sierra snow
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The wet start to November is set to continue this weekend as a front moves in that’s expected to bring rain to the Bay Area and snow to the higher elevations. KRON4 Meteorologist Kyla Grogan said we have “a soggy weekend ahead as not one, but two systems bring precipitation to […]
Eater
This Is the Only Place to Get Boutique Cinnamon Buns and Personal Pizzas in San Francisco
At the corner of Market and Castro streets, a lively intersection depending on when you happen to encounter it, there’s a shop selling one-of-a-kind San Francisco delicacies. Teeny-tiny bakery and pizza place Chadwick’s is the kind of business that can only come from San Francisco: overtly queer food, high-quality products, and a cast of characters as colorful as the city is gray. Importantly, San Franciscans in the know flock to the little shop of treats for its “fun buns” (in actuality, iced cinnamon buns) and “dough boys” (personal pizzas with focaccia crusts) amongst other singular offerings.
californiaglobe.com
The Empty Home Tax, Snoops and Snitches
Some city leaders in California are so ravenous for more revenue and the power to redistribute the lucre for subsidized housing boondoggles and homeless camps, that they are pushing to impose double taxation on residents and empowering snoops and snitches to help collect their “Empty Home Tax.”. On November...
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, she shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
Hawaii travel booker pays Bay Area victims restitution, could avoid jail time
Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office says Wong paid the more than $147,000 in restitution "at the last minute."
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From San Jose, California
Ten incredible day trips from San Jose, California. I’ve lived in San Jose my entire life, so I’ve been accustomed to taking day trips from San Jose since before I started driving. All the spots I’ve highlighted below are places I have been to multiple times (I’ve even stayed overnight in nearly every one of these towns and cities).
13 things you might not know about San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
From little-known facts to local lore, we're uncovering the city's crown jewel.
Bay Area doctors say now is the best time to get new COVID booster for holiday season protection
Only 11% of Californians have received the new bivalent booster and a local doctor says that number needs to be higher for best protection.
