CNET
A Day Before the New Model's Release, Apple TV 4K Returns to Just $100 in 1-Day Amazon Sale
Apple last month unveiled an upgraded Apple TV 4K for 2022 with a faster processor, increased storage and new lower price. Apple TV 4K 2022 preorders are open ahead of the device's release tomorrow, though you might want to consider the outgoing 2021 model with the flash sale currently going on at Amazon. Its one-day sale drops the 2021 Apple TV 4K down to just $100 there, saving you $79 versus its retail price. The 64GB version is just $14 more, too. Those prices are being matched at Walmart, too.
CNET
This Is Why Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly (and How You Can Fix It)
Charging your iPhone isn't always as simple as plugging it into a power source, especially when you're in a rush and need your phone to charge as quickly as possible. You need to take into account where your phone is being plugged in, what settings are enabled (or disabled) on your phone, and what kind of charger you're using. If not, you might end up with an iPhone that's barely charged and will probably die when you need it most.
TechCrunch
Google is integrating Lens directly into its search box
The change is significant, according to Rajan Patel, a vice president of engineering at Google, who’s in charge of Search and Lens. In a tweet, Patel noted that the Google homepage doesn’t change often, but that the company wanted to expand the way users can ask questions. On the surface level, Google’s homepage is pretty similar to what it was many years ago, so any addition is noteworthy.
CNET
Best Wireless Earbuds for 2022: Top Picks for Every Listener
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, what you're probably looking for is a pair of true-wireless earbuds. Those would be any Bluetooth earbuds that don't have cord connecting the two buds. Save for a few odd models here and there, just about every pair of earbuds you see on shelves today will be completely wireless. And we've rounded up the very best earbuds 2022 has to offer. Check out our selections below of true-wireless earbuds you can pick up right now with information on pricing and features below.
CNET
Galaxy S23: 3 Big Ways Samsung Could Make It Worth the Upgrade
Samsung's Galaxy S22 lineup introduced better cameras with a brighter night mode, a fresh design and more luminous screens. Upgrades like these are to be expected from the world's biggest smartphone maker. According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung captured 21% of the worldwide market in the second quarter of 2022. However, as inflation weakens demand for new electronics, even giants like Samsung might have to make a bigger effort to drive upgrades.
CNET
You Can Have a Secret Conversation on Your iPhone Thanks to This Apple App
Every single text you send and receive leaves behind a trail, and while that's usually not a problem, there may be times when you want your conversations to be just a little more private. That's one reason why apps like Snapchat and Signal have become so popular. However, you don't...
Gizmodo
Adobe Photoshop Designers Are Furious That Pantone Is Forcing Them to Pay $15 to Use Its Colors
Hell hath no fury like an Adobe designer who can’t see the colors they thought they had already paid for. Designers who use Adobe’s Creative Suite tools, including Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, are furious over a licensing change that forces them to pay Pantone an extra $15 a month (or $90 a year) to work with its signature colors in Adobe’s apps. In recent weeks, Adobe has removed support for Pantone-owned colors, which are the preferred industry standard, from its apps, leaving countless designers who used Pantone colors with files full of the color black instead and the following message:
CNET
Yes, You Can Turn Off the iPhone 14 Pro's Always-On Display. Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both have a new and efficient always-on display. Instead of turning off when your phone isn't in use, the wallpaper on your lock screen darkens, keeping the date, time, widgets and other important information on your screen illuminated.
CNET
What Happens If You Keep Your iPhone in Low Power Mode All the Time?
Every iPhone user is familiar with the drill -- our battery drops to 20% and we get a familiar pop-up alert noting, "Low Battery. 20% battery remaining." If you choose to ignore it, you'll get another alert when the battery drops to 10%. But if you enable Low Power Mode, you can extend the remaining battery life a bit until you're able to charge your iPhone again.
CNET
Select Sony Headphones and Earbuds Are on Sale for as Little as $58
Sony has consistently delivered quality sound products like speakers and headphones for as long as I've been around. I only buy its speakers, preferring their deep bass and crisp sounds over JBL or other brands. Sony also has some of the best headphones, earbuds and wired over-the-ear headphones in the market.
CNET
AirPods Pro Features That More People Should Know How to Use
Apple debuted in September a new version of its wireless earbuds called the AirPods Pro 2. They have a longer battery life, a new charging case with Find My support, updated microphones, new volume controls and a new H2 chip. The second-gen AirPods Pro are a follow-up to the original...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
CNET
Amazon Freezes Hiring Due to 'Uncertain' Economy
Amazon is another company feeling the pressure from inflation. The online retail giant says it will not hire new employees for its corporate workforce. The company plans to keep this pause in place for the new few months. "We're facing an unusual macro-economic environment, and want to balance our hiring...
CNET
If These New iOS 16 Features Are Annoying You, Here's How to Get Rid of Them
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. There's so much to discover in Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16. For starters, you can unsend and edit text messages, as well as emails, and you can...
CNET
Hisense U8H Google TV Review: Bright, Powerful and Affordable
Forget Samsung vs. LG. The real battle for the best TV -- one most people can afford -- is between two up-and-coming TV brands, TCL and Hisense. Both use mini-LED technology to achieve awesome picture quality for much less than the cost of OLED. When I tested the Hisense U8H, I found that it outperforms just about every other TV in its price range. Its appeal is anchored by a super-bright picture with incredible contrast, a combination that makes it shine with HDR sources and in bright rooms.
