Joe Gibbs Racing have experienced a hectic 2022 NASCAR season. Will this offseason be the downfall of the premier Toyota organization?. Joe Gibbs Racing’s 2022 NASCAR season hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. While Christopher Bell is in the Cup Series Championship 4 and Ty Gibbs is in the Xfinity Series Championship 4, the team will see their most successful driver leave for greener pastures and be replaced by a driver who may already be public enemy number one in the sport.

1 DAY AGO