Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing

The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?

Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
Nets to Suspend Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets have suspended point guard Kyrie Irving without pay amid his refusal "to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film" he shared a link to on his Instagram story last week, the team announced in a statement on NBA.com.
Steve Nash firing speeds up timeline for Doc Rivers

Steve Nash has officially been fired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after he and the team mutually agreed to part ways. Nash started off the season 2-5, a disappointing start when considering the offseason work the team did in adding to their bench in order to support their start talent.
