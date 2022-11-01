Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr Makes Bold Statement On Steve Nash Firing
The Brooklyn Nets have made the first head coach firing of the NBA season. The Nets parted ways with head coach Steve Nash after a 2-5 start to the regular season. In his three years as the coach of Brooklyn, Nash had a record of 94-67. He also has a...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant, who called for Nets to fire Steve Nash during offseason, says he was 'shocked' by coach's exit
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant said he was "shocked" about former head coach Steve Nash's departure and learned about the news by turning on the TV after a pregame nap on Tuesday afternoon. Nash and the team mutually agreed to part ways after a frustrating and chaotic start to the season.
Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?
Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
Suns' Monty Williams Speaks on Steve Nash Firing
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams gave his two cents on Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash being relieved of his duties.
NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Spoke To Ime Udoka Before Firing Steve Nash
Sean Marks and the Nets fired Steve Nash after chat with Ime Udoka.
Blame It on Kyrie Irving
He is incapable of understanding the provocative nature of the rhetoric he continues to spew.
Jeff Van Gundy Defends Steve Nash After Being Exiled From The Nets
NBA broadcaster sticks up for Steve Nash after being fired from Nets.
Nets to Suspend Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets have suspended point guard Kyrie Irving without pay amid his refusal "to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film" he shared a link to on his Instagram story last week, the team announced in a statement on NBA.com.
Steve Nash isn't a 'scapegoat' – he failed spectacularly with the Nets
It’s called accountability – something Nash was unable to coax from his mercurial superstars, the same ones who were on the roster when he took the job.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash firing speeds up timeline for Doc Rivers
Steve Nash has officially been fired as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets after he and the team mutually agreed to part ways. Nash started off the season 2-5, a disappointing start when considering the offseason work the team did in adding to their bench in order to support their start talent.
James Harden to Miss Extensive Time Due to an Injury: Report
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard James Harden is reportedly expected to be out for this amount of time, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday
Super Bowl Champion Dave Butz Dies at 72
Former NFL defensive tackle Dave Butz, who played on two of the Washington Commanders' Super Bowl championship teams, has died at the age of 72, the team announced in a post shared on its verified Twitter account.
