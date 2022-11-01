Mariah Carey Ushers In The Holiday Season With A New Christmas Themed Video

It’s officially Mariah SZN!

On Tuesday morning, Mariah Carey ushered in the holiday season with a Halloween-themed video that quickly turned into a festive yuletide celebration.

“It’s Time,” Mariah captioned the video post, featuring her dressed up as a cackling witch in the beginning. Towards the end of the video, the legendary R&B star transforms into a colorful Santa suit, sitting on a reindeer amid a wintery wonderland. The 35-second clip features Carey’s iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” in the background.

Originally released in 1994, Carey’s popular holiday tune has become one of the best-selling singles in history. In 2019, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” graced the Billboard 100 chart at No.1. Last year, the song earned the No.1 spot on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs list. According to CNN, the merry tune has also raked in a massive amount of cash for Carey. The undisputed Queen of Christmas has earned nearly $2 million in royalties on Spotify, and a total of $60 million in royalties throughout the years, thanks to the hit smash. In 2020, the song broke Spotify’s record for most single day-plays, with the track streaming a whopping 17.223 million times in 24 hours.

Last year, the 52-year-old ushered in the Christmas season with a similar “it’s time” declaration by smashing a few jack-o’-lanterns with a baseball bat.

We wonder what she’ll come up with next year!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

Christmas holds a special meaning for Mariah Carey

Christmas is an important time for Carey. The iconic singer opened up about the significance of the holiday during a 2020 interview with Elle , where she described the season as “maybe the one time I got to breathe for a second.”

“I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” she said. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”

Now, Carey focuses on building beautiful holiday memories with her family. The singer shares 11-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with TV host Nick Cannon.

“After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola], I created the Christmases that I wanted to have,” she told the magazine, adding of her troubled childhood, “A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn’t give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn’t understand that from my point of view.”

