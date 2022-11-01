PREVIEW: Tennessee vs Georgia, Texas vs Kansas State and more

Week 10 has a loaded schedule of college football. The weekend continues a highly competitive and memorable 2022 season.

The slate begins with a great Pac-12 matchup between No. 24 Oregon State and Washington. Both teams have made a resurgence and are already bowl eligible with four games remaining.

The headliner of the week pits No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Tennessee against each other. Georgia will look to continue its national title defense at home against college football’s surprise team of the season. Despite having the marquee win of the year, Tennessee ranks just below the Bulldogs.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Alabama faces No. 15 LSU on the road, while multiple Big 12 battles take place. No. 7 TCU hosts a hungry Texas Tech team, while No. 18 Oklahoma State aims to stay alive in the conference title hunt against Kansas.

Here are some of the best games of the day.

