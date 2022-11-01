Read full article on original website
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
therealdeal.com
Brookfield sells pair of Connecticut multifamily properties for $117M
Brookfield Asset Management is parting ways with a pair of Connecticut multifamily properties. The Toronto-based firm sold the Winchester Lofts in New Haven and 1111 Stratford in Stratford as part of a three-property, $117 million deal with Illinois-based B3 Holdings LLC. The transaction also included the 195-unit Ashton Mills in Cumberland, Rhode Island.
darienite.com
Latest Health Reports for Darien Food-Serving Establishments
Here’s how Darien restaurants and other food-serving places fared in the latest inspection reports, released Thursday by the Darien Health Department. The department on Thursday released six reports of inspection visits from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2. All six received an “A” rating. Keep in mind that...
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
Norwalk Business Development Center to celebrate grand opening today
The Norwalk Business Development Center will celebrate its grand opening today.
connecticuthistory.org
Firefighters Answer the Call in Greenwich
In 1879 Greenwich’s first fire department was organized—Amogerone Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Company, No. 1. (Prior to 1879, residents and businesses relied on neighbors with fire buckets to extinguish flames or they simply allowed fires to burn out.) In 1882 the Selectmen authorized $300 (over $6,000 today) towards the building of a bell tower behind the Amogerone Engine, Hook, Ladder and Hose Company, No. 1. This bell tower would remain in use until 1936.
darienite.com
Robert Shankman, 77, Graduate of Cherry Lawn School, Vietnam Veteran, Bank Executive
Robert Stephen Shankman, 77, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2022. Born in Norwalk on April 3, 1945, he was the son of the late Louis and Florence Vogel Shankman. He graduated from Cherry Lawn School in Darien. Bob (as he liked to go by) served in the U.S. Army...
Home built in 1677 demolished in Norwalk, angering neighbors
NORWALK, Conn. -- There is anger in a Norwalk neighborhood after a home dating back to the 1600s was demolished.The building was built in 1677 on land granted to Thomas Hyatt by the King of England.Local officials say the homeowners had a permit for renovations but did not have permission to demolish the entire house.A stop work order has been put into place.
westchesterfamily.com
13 Westchester Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving
Cooking dinner this year not your thing? We completely understand! Luckily, there are several Westchester restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving, offering a range of packages and meal plans for your family. Most offer traditional turkey dinners as well as some alternatives where you can enjoy a hearty meal with your family — without worrying about the cleaning. Check out our on-going list of these Westchester restaurants open on Thanksgiving.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: The Fed Strangles Greenwich Real Estate Market…
Column: The Fed Strangles Greenwich Real Estate Market, but It’s not Interest Rates. The Federal Reserve has finally strangled the Greenwich real estate market (or have they? More about that later.) However, it’s probably not in the way that that the Fed expected. Last month, in October 2022, only 30 single family homes were sold in Greenwich. This compares to 43 sales last year and 99 sales the year before that. Our 10-year pre-Covid average of 41 sales in October, so our October sales are down 27% from an “average” year.
architecturaldigest.com
Inside a 20,000-Square-Foot Greenwich Estate That Blends California Cool With East Coast Tradition
At first, the Brentwood, California–based couple, who were in the process of relocating to Greenwich, Connecticut, requested “bright and white” for their new East Coast home. But their interior designer, Mike Moser, who works bicoastally, set them straight: “It’s a traditional Greenwich house,” he explains. “You can’t leave it white or it’ll feel unfinished. It requires more layers.”
Bridgeport man celebrates 100 years, promotes historical awareness
Spend some time with retired steel worker and proud American John Tenn, and you'll quickly understand why his family says he's still quick on his feet mentally, despite being just days away from his 100th birthday.
Avelo Airlines celebrates one-year anniversary at Tweed New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than six thousand Avelo flights have now gone in and out of Tweed New Haven Airport, but it was just one year ago, the first flight took off. Avelo, New Haven and East Haven officials celebrated with a press conference and birthday cake on the tarmac. Economic Development officials […]
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: Bridgeport won’t miss departed superintendent
Bridgeport Public Schools and the local Board of Education can be likened to the Titanic, or better yet, a weathered and unseaworthy pirate ship whose crew consists of a mix of under- and quasi-qualified mates stifled by a rogue captain, under-qualified and ethically challenged former superintendent, Michael J. Testani. The...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Putnam County, NY
Putnam County may be small, but its natural beauty and rich history have proven its potential for adventure through the years. The county is filled with exciting sites and activities while being just an hour away from the bustling streets of Manhattan. The county, with an estimated 97,936 population as...
ctbites.com
Bernard’s in Ridgefield Has Sold: New Year’s Eve Celebration Passes Torch
After 22 years of wowing Tri-State area restaurant goers, Bernard and Sarah Bouissou are closing the doors of the beloved Bernard’s to undertake their next culinary endeavor. Since opening in March of 2000, the elegant French restaurant and wine bar quickly won the heart of Ridgefield, CT, stood the test of time, and became a truly iconic dining scene. Their legacy will continue in the Ridgefield area through the esteemed Sarah Bouissou Catering and a new prepared food storefront that brings Bernard’s fabulous food to your family’s table.
NBC Connecticut
Longtime Greenwich Police Lieutenant Louis Pannone Dies
Lieutenant Louis Pannone, 63, of the Greenwich Police Department has suddenly died, according to the police chief. Police said Pannone began his career as a police officer in 1992 and he just recently reached his 30-year anniversary with the department. Police Chief James Heavey said a highlight of Pannone's career...
Ode To A Dead Tree
You stumped me, you sly and courageous one. There you were, performing in front of the house for all of our New Haven Octobers, even this very one, as you never played the part of victim. Instead, you lit yourself organically, so bright in your reds and oranges that if...
Nyberg – Soul de Cuba Cafe opens second location
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — In 1993, in bed with spinal meningitis and given 13 hours to live, Jesus Puerto reached out to Babalú Aye, or Saint Lazarus. “So I made a promise to Saint Lazarus that I would do what I could to be good, do good deeds for you, you know, the rest of […]
hattersherald.com
An Detailed Look at Mr. Donovan
It seems that time has flown by as Danbury High School enters its third month of the 2022-2023 school year. The school year has been filled with so much excitement like senior fest, homecoming, and the first pep rally in years. Academically, there have been many learning curves in switching from Google Classroom to Schoology, and reinstating the Credit Only Policy. Students and teachers have worked hard to put their best foot forward in the first normal school year since 2020. The journalism class wanted to learn all insider information about Danbury High School events and policies. There was no better person to invite for the classes’ press conference than our very own, Mr. Donovan.
mycitizensnews.com
Local property transfers
Eg Home LLC sold property on 7 Bayberry Ct to Peter G. and Anna V. Mccullough for $574,460. Pond Spring Dev LLC sold property on 34 Pondview Cir to Gail A. Roberts for $369,000. NAUGATUCK. Roselyn Cabral sold property on 85 Aetna St Lot 7 to Betsy L. Davis for...
