WDIO-TV
Yarn Harbor “Warms up the city”
Today marked the return of the “Warm Up the City,” program created by Yarn Harbor. The purpose of the program is to distribute hats and mittens and knit products across the city of Duluth- in a “yarn bomb” fashion. The long running event has seen about five to six hundred donations yearly since its conception.
WDIO-TV
The ‘Get Great Stuff Local Art and Gift Fair’ supporting local businesses before the holidays
From 10:00am-3:00pm Saturday, the Get Great Stuff Local Art and Gift Fair brought the Duluth community together for a chance to sneak some early holiday shopping in. Held at the Peace Church in Duluth, this was their 13th year of hosting the fair. Saturday’s event drew in around 20 vendors with everything from jewelry, to art, to home decor, and more.
8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
WDIO-TV
Around Town – Nov. 4, 2022
If you’re not heading into the woods for the firearm deer opener this weekend, here are a few other ideas for what to do Around Town. The Duluth Junk Hunt is going on Thursday-Saturday. There will be more than 140 booths filled with vintage treasures and other fun finds. It’s the 10th anniversary of the event. Tickets cost $5 if you buy them online ahead of time or $7 at the door. It’s all happening at the DECC.
WDIO-TV
The Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC
November 3rd-5th the Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC. The event hosts 140+ booths of vintage finds and repurposed treasures. The Duluth Junk Hunt has been operating since 2012, Organizer Emily Broman says she loves to see people make discoveries. “They get really excited which is really fun they don’t really know what they are on the hunt for, but it’s really fun to see people get excited to find what they are looking for”, says Broman.
WDIO-TV
Foreigner is bringing “The Greatest Hits Tour” to Duluth, tickets go on sale next Friday
Foreigner fans will be happy to hear they can see them in person at the DECC on May 9th. This music enjoys massive airplay today and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. And the DECC said given the name of this tour, you will not be disappointed. Founded in 1976,...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
WDIO-TV
Inflation cause higher prices for 2022 deer season opener
Inflation continues to be an issue with costs of every day items becoming more expensive. On Friday, Fleet Farm had their annual Orange Friday event to help provide hunters supplies for the deer season opener. Despite the deals and discounts, the inflated price of one main component in hunting was significant, the ammunition.
WDIO-TV
Support the Duluth Salvation Army at the Red Kettle Karnival on Wednesday
The Duluth Salvation Army will launch its 2022 Christmas Red Kettle season at the Red Kettle Karnival at Bentleyville on Wednesday, November 9th, from 5-8 PM. Participating organizations include Bentleyville Volunteers, The Duluth Salvation Army, The Boy Scouts, The Girl Scouts, The Duluth Police Department, The Duluth Fire Department, UMD ROTC, St. Scholastica Softball, and others providing activities for kids and adults.
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Olivia T
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street
I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
FOX 21 Online
Animal Allies Looks To Clear The Kennels With Discounted Dog Adoption Fees This Week
DULUTH, Minn. — November might be known for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but if you love dogs, you don’t want to miss a deal happening this week in Duluth. Animal Allies says its shelter is overflowing with dogs, with more than 25 looking for...
FOX 21 Online
Christmas Assistance Applications Now Accepted At Salvation Army In West Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Those who may need some help celebrating Christmas this year can sign up for assistance starting Tuesday. At the Duluth Salvation Army, families can apply for different types of assistance for the holidays. Applications for the Salvation Army’s Christmas dinner package can sign up November 1...
WDIO-TV
Service change at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing
There’s been a change in service at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing. The airport authority says there are upcoming flight reductions. Right now, they have 12 arrival and departures each week to Minneapolis St. Paul. Starting December 1st, there will only be seven. So one plane will come...
Foreigner Is Returning To Duluth On Their Greatest Hits Tour
A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
FOX 21 Online
Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
FOX 21 Online
Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues
DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
WDIO-TV
Superior YMCA celebrates Native American Heritage Month
Every Monday in November, the Superior YMCA is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with different classes. These are free and open to the public, meaning you don’t need a membership to get on these educational opportunities. November 7th – Ojibwe 101 (6:00PM – 7:30PM) This session is designed to...
FOX 21 Online
Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
