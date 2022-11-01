ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Yarn Harbor “Warms up the city”

Today marked the return of the “Warm Up the City,” program created by Yarn Harbor. The purpose of the program is to distribute hats and mittens and knit products across the city of Duluth- in a “yarn bomb” fashion. The long running event has seen about five to six hundred donations yearly since its conception.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Around Town – Nov. 4, 2022

If you’re not heading into the woods for the firearm deer opener this weekend, here are a few other ideas for what to do Around Town. The Duluth Junk Hunt is going on Thursday-Saturday. There will be more than 140 booths filled with vintage treasures and other fun finds. It’s the 10th anniversary of the event. Tickets cost $5 if you buy them online ahead of time or $7 at the door. It’s all happening at the DECC.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

The Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC

November 3rd-5th the Duluth Junk Hunt is returning to the DECC. The event hosts 140+ booths of vintage finds and repurposed treasures. The Duluth Junk Hunt has been operating since 2012, Organizer Emily Broman says she loves to see people make discoveries. “They get really excited which is really fun they don’t really know what they are on the hunt for, but it’s really fun to see people get excited to find what they are looking for”, says Broman.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Inflation cause higher prices for 2022 deer season opener

Inflation continues to be an issue with costs of every day items becoming more expensive. On Friday, Fleet Farm had their annual Orange Friday event to help provide hunters supplies for the deer season opener. Despite the deals and discounts, the inflated price of one main component in hunting was significant, the ammunition.
HERMANTOWN, MN
WDIO-TV

Support the Duluth Salvation Army at the Red Kettle Karnival on Wednesday

The Duluth Salvation Army will launch its 2022 Christmas Red Kettle season at the Red Kettle Karnival at Bentleyville on Wednesday, November 9th, from 5-8 PM. Participating organizations include Bentleyville Volunteers, The Duluth Salvation Army, The Boy Scouts, The Girl Scouts, The Duluth Police Department, The Duluth Fire Department, UMD ROTC, St. Scholastica Softball, and others providing activities for kids and adults.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Olivia T

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Watch Out For This Horrendously Bumpy Duluth Street

I had a busy morning today, and I was in a hurry to make it to my chiropractor's office for a last-minute adjustment to find relief for this vertigo I've been suffering from. My neck has been killing me in recent days, and this Duluth street did not help the matter.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Service change at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing

There’s been a change in service at the Range Regional Airport in Hibbing. The airport authority says there are upcoming flight reductions. Right now, they have 12 arrival and departures each week to Minneapolis St. Paul. Starting December 1st, there will only be seven. So one plane will come...
HIBBING, MN
MIX 108

Foreigner Is Returning To Duluth On Their Greatest Hits Tour

A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Dip On 21st Avenue East And 2nd Street May Cause Issues

DULUTH, Minn. — There was a big relief when a major Duluth roadway opened up Monday, but now there may be some additional headaches. 21st Avenue East was closed for much of the summer. It is a major artery heading up and down the hill. But now that its open again, many drivers have noticed an issue where it crosses 2nd Street.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Superior YMCA celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Every Monday in November, the Superior YMCA is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with different classes. These are free and open to the public, meaning you don’t need a membership to get on these educational opportunities. November 7th – Ojibwe 101 (6:00PM – 7:30PM) This session is designed to...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN

