If you’re not heading into the woods for the firearm deer opener this weekend, here are a few other ideas for what to do Around Town. The Duluth Junk Hunt is going on Thursday-Saturday. There will be more than 140 booths filled with vintage treasures and other fun finds. It’s the 10th anniversary of the event. Tickets cost $5 if you buy them online ahead of time or $7 at the door. It’s all happening at the DECC.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO