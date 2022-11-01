ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

RCSD searching for male and female suspects who attempted to steal a car

Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who attempted to steal a vehicle. According to RCSD, the incident occurred Oct. 17 outside the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. Officials said the victim was inside the store when he saw the man and woman in this video trying to take his car.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Update: Emergency call in Wood Creek Farms ends with suspect's arrest

An emergency call in Wood Creek Farms has ended with the suspect’s arrest. Columbia Police Department officials said Devon M. Franklin was arrested with the assistance of SLED agents shortly after 9:00 a.m. He’s been taken to a local hospital & will be transported to jail afterward. Franklin...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return

A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police asks for help locating vehicle of interest following weekend shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia and authorities need help in locating a vehicle of interest. Investigators are looking to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima and it’s occupant. The information can help solve the fatal shooting of the victim. At this time, it’s believed that the victim was the unintended target, say authorities.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office to host Operation Santa Clause

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- It’s that time of year again, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause!. According to a Facebook post, deputies will be registering children in need on November 29 and 30th, and December 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Once families and children are chosen, they will be given a location, date, and time for gift pickup.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

