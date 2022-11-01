Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: unidentified suspect wanted for theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a suspected thief who entered an office at PopShelf. Deputies say a man stole an employee’s credit cards, cash, driver’s license, and social security card from their purse. The incident occurred on Oct. 9 on Longreen Parkway.
abccolumbia.com
Deputies search for two suspects wanted for attempting to steal vehicle
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man and woman who allegedly tried to steal a vehicle outside of the El Cheapo gas station on Oct. 17. Deputies say the owner of the vehicle was inside the store when the suspects tried to take...
coladaily.com
RCSD searching for male and female suspects who attempted to steal a car
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who attempted to steal a vehicle. According to RCSD, the incident occurred Oct. 17 outside the El Cheapo gas station on Percival Rd. Officials said the victim was inside the store when he saw the man and woman in this video trying to take his car.
coladaily.com
Update: Emergency call in Wood Creek Farms ends with suspect's arrest
An emergency call in Wood Creek Farms has ended with the suspect’s arrest. Columbia Police Department officials said Devon M. Franklin was arrested with the assistance of SLED agents shortly after 9:00 a.m. He’s been taken to a local hospital & will be transported to jail afterward. Franklin...
wach.com
Columbia Police arrest man who barricaded himself for over 12 hours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A man who barricaded himself Thursday afternoon has now been arrested, according to Columbia Police. Devon M. Franklin was arrested shortly after 9:00 a.m., police say. Franklin will be charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at family members. It’s believed that...
WIS-TV
Columbia Police investigating deadly overnight shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead. CPD said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Sycamore Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more. Notice a spelling...
WIS-TV
Police: suspect barricaded inside Elgin home
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
abccolumbia.com
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Columbia police search for vehicle connected to fatal shooting & Sumter deputies arrest robbery suspect
Wednesday headlines: Columbia police search for a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting. Sumter county deputies arrest a robbery suspect.
abccolumbia.com
GMC Friday Headlines: Columbia man barricades himself inside home for hours & Couple sentenced after killing five people
Friday headlines: Columbia police talk to a possibly armed man who barricaded himself inside of a home. A couple convicted of killing five people, have been sentenced.
coladaily.com
Blythewood woman charged with assisting in preparation of false tax return
A Richland County Woman was arrested Friday and charged with one count of assisting in the preparation of a false state Sales Tax return. According to the arrest warrant, South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested Bridgette Frederick, 39, of Blythewood, for filing a Sales Tax return for her husband's funeral home business in June 2019, reporting zero sales for the first quarter of 2019.
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police asks for help locating vehicle of interest following weekend shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Columbia and authorities need help in locating a vehicle of interest. Investigators are looking to locate this vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima and it’s occupant. The information can help solve the fatal shooting of the victim. At this time, it’s believed that the victim was the unintended target, say authorities.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Chief responds to officer shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Staffing shortages are plaguing businesses and organizations across the country – including right here with those sworn to protect and serve. The Columbia Police Department is now down a quarter of its desired amount of officers. At last check, the Columbia Police Department budgeted to have 223 sworn-in officers in the patrol division. Right now, there are 73 vacant positions in that department.
abccolumbia.com
SC DOR: Richland County woman charged for preparing false tax return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A Richland County woman was arrested and charged by the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) after she allegedly assisted in preparing a false state Sales Tax return. Agents say 39 year-old Bridgette Frederick reported zero sales when filing her husband’s funeral home business’ 2019 Sales Tax...
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
WIS-TV
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families at Irmo High School were notified of an investigation into a suspicious social media post circulating online Wednesday. Dr. Kaaren Hampton, the principal of the school told families she’d been made aware of a situation involving a suspicious note written on a wall that was shared on social media.
Suspects considered "armed and dangerous" turned themselves in to Sumter County Sheriff's Office
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports two suspects who they say are considered armed and dangerous have turned themselves in to law enforcement. Javontae Lewis and Jayden Hale were wanted on charges of armed robbery and first degree assault & battery after an incident on Saturday, October 29, 2022 on Childrens Lane in Sumter. Deputies say Lewis and Hale robbed and shot at a victim after meeting to make a sales purchase.
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office to host Operation Santa Clause
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- It’s that time of year again, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause!. According to a Facebook post, deputies will be registering children in need on November 29 and 30th, and December 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Once families and children are chosen, they will be given a location, date, and time for gift pickup.
Pair linked to 5 murders in cross-country crime spree plead guilty in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the pair linked to five murders and the subjects of a multi-state manhunt in 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday. The pair was sentenced to life in prison by a Chester County judge. Simpson and Terry were both charged with the murder of Eugene O’Brien Simpson, […]
abccolumbia.com
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Academy beginning Nov.10
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Citizens Academy beginning this month. The event will begin on November 10 and the application deadline is November 8. The Citizens Academy will give members of the community an in-depth look into local law enforcement. They’ll also learn...
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in Circle K slaying; deputy recovering after shootout
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with an Oct. 10 fatal shooting at an Augusta Circle K – and that suspect is the same person taken into custody after a shootout with deputies in Aiken County. Meanwhile, a deputy injured in the shooytout is...
Comments / 3