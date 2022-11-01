Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Luann de Lesseps Slams Bethenny Frankel after podcast announcementAMY KAPLANNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HSAs create pumpkin patches for students
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield Home and School Associations, with each school having its own membership and governing body, give a boost to the district by sponsoring fundraisers and activities, and helping to make ends meet. At Halloween time, members scatter pumpkins across their elementary school’s front lawns, with the advice to children, heard just last week, to “pick the pumpkin up from the bottom and hold it like your favorite stuffed animal.” The photographs presented here were taken at Carteret and Brookdale elementary schools.
ucnj.org
Santa Claus is Coming to Union County –Celebrate the Season at Warinanco
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and the Union County Department of Parks and Recreation are happy to announce a kickoff to the holiday season in Warinanco Park at the Warinanco Sports Center, with skating with Santa and more. “This is one of my favorite times of the year,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County residents have several choices to make on Election Day
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The Nov. 8 midterm election will prove important for Essex County residents, both on the local and national level. On the national stage, Democratic incumbent Mikie Sherrill is fighting to keep her seat representing the 11th Congressional District against two challengers, Republican Paul DeGroot and Libertarian Joseph Biasco. The 11th Congressional District includes Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Maplewood and South Orange.
Amazing Winter Walk It’s Like Being In A Christmas Movie in Millburn, New Jersey
We are just under two months away from Christmas and here in New Jersey, there are many ways to enjoy the beauty of the season. One huge part of Christmas displays is the amazing lights that highlight many decorating styles. Nothing is more beautiful, to me, than to stroll through holiday displays that have fantastic lights to bring the scenery to life after dark. Lighting can be used for many holidays, but Christmas lights are simply gorgeous.
essexnewsdaily.com
Four challengers vie for just two open seats on the West Orange Township Council
WEST ORANGE, NJ — This year’s West Orange Township Council promises new blood on the town’s governing body, with four challengers running for two open seats. Council President Susan McCartney and Councilwoman Cindy Matute-Brown are not seeking reelection to the council, as they are both running for mayor. Therefore, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, West Orange voters will elect two of the following four candidates: William Michael Barbee, Ron Charles, Asmeret Ghebremicael and Susan Scarpa. Each council term is for four years.
essexnewsdaily.com
ECBCC posthumously honors Clara Litovsky
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Essex County Board of Commissioners recently adopted an in-memoriam resolution celebrating the life and contributions of Clara Litovsky, founder of Bloomfield’s Westbridge Academy, formerly the Child Development Center. Litovsky, who died in Florida this summer at the age of 90, was an advocate for...
Jersey Proud: Food drive and hiring event held in Elizabeth
A food drive turned into a hiring event in Elizabeth.
Students, parents and district rally around Renaissance Principal Maria Francisco
Students and parents spoke out in support of Maria Francisco, the Renaissance at Rand Middle School principal, on Wednesday, pleading for Francisco to continue in her position at the school. An arbitrator ruled last month that former Renaissance principal Joseph Putrino be reinstated in the role after tenure charges brought...
thedigestonline.com
Inside NJ’s Hippest Brick Oven Pizzeria
Pizza might be the one constant in dining that never goes out of style. New York, Sicilian, bar pie, Detroit, Neapolitan— the list of pizza styles goes on, each one moving into the number one spot briefly before being dethroned by another worthy form. Thousands of NY-style slice shops, legendary bar pies such as Patsy’s in Paterson, rich tomato pies from dueling shops in a Trenton suburb, and so much more go into making New Jersey what is easily the greatest destination for pizza in the world.
Jersey City councilman challenges assemblyman to 5K race, and extends offer to every Hudson pol
Hudson County elected officials better get into shape. And fast. Jersey City Councilman Frank Gilmore has challenged 31st District Assemblyman Will Sampson IV of Bayonne to a 5K race and he’s coming for them next. The first-year Bergen-Lafayette councilman, in a video taken outside of 33-year-old Sampson’s office Sunday,...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Sept. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
essexnewsdaily.com
Black Men Read Day kicks off at Newark elementary schools
NEWARK, NJ — My Very Own Library kicked off its Black Men Read Day at Camden Elementary School in Newark on Oct. 20. Principal Samuel Garrison was joined by Superintendent of Schools Roger León, Deputy Superintendent Nicole T. Johnson, Board of Education member Hasani Council, Mayor Ras J. Baraka, MVOL national Director Duane Davis and others, who welcomed men from the community to read to elementary school students.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
7-Eleven Closing Up Shop For 18 New Jersey Locations
Get your Slurpee and bad convivence store food while you can as the popular retail chain 7-Eleven is closing its doors for eighteen of its New Jersey stores. Don’t panic because 7-Eleven still has close to 300 locations across the Garden State and you can still fill up for your big gulp. Although, some would like to know what is causing this change and which exact stores are being affected.
This New Jersey Pizza Shop Serves Up Some Unbelievable Pies
Fridays usually mean one thing in the Buehler household; Pizza Night. Friday night pizza has been a tradition in my house for as long as I can remember. We started doing it when my sister and I were little kids; it was the only night of the week we could have pizza.
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
essexnewsdaily.com
Maureen T. Sheridan
Maureen T. Sheridan (Mary), passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Job Haines Home in Bloomfield. Maureen was 100 years old. She was born in Dublin, Ireland and lived many years in Bloomfield. She was a member of the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing as well as a member of Dance Teachers Association. Maureen taught dancing at Arthur Murray and Miss Roseanna’s Dance Studios. She also worked at PNC Bank and was a world traveler.
morristowngreen.com
Opening the Gates: A bittersweet celebration in Morristown
Mexican tradition says All Saints’ Day, Nov. 1, is when spirits of departed children reunite with their families. It is meant to be a joyous celebration. But Kori Gervasio and Andrea Lekberg had to remind themselves of that on Tuesday, as they welcomed visitors to the memorial altar they created in the Morristown lobby of Morris Arts.
ucnj.org
UNION COUNTY BEGINS CODE BLUE EMERGECY SHELTER INITIATIVE 2022-2023 SEASON
The Union County Board of County Commissioners and Union County’s Department of Human Services will again institute a Countywide Code Blue (CB) Initiative in an effort to prevent death and injury among homeless people during periods of extreme weather conditions with temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit with precipitation. “Last...
roi-nj.com
Diversified Properties begins construction on Morris County multifamily community
Diversified Properties has begun construction on Irondale at Wharton, a 60-unit luxury multifamily community scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Located at 47 Kossuth St., the project is just a short walk from downtown Wharton on the site of a former restaurant. Irondale at Wharton will bring a luxury living experience to the underserved Morris County residential market.
thepositivecommunity.com
Hollywood on the East Coast
The backdrop for many successful movies and television shows, Newark’s film credits include The Joker and The Dark Knight Rises of the Batman franchise, The Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, the HBO series “The Plot Against America,” based on the novel by Philip Roth and Queen Latifah’s TV series The Equalizer.
Comments / 0