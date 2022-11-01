ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Minnesota Zoo welcomes back dolphins at Discovery Bay

The Minnesota Zoo welcomed seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois. The dolphins will stay in Discovery Bay until their habitat back home is finished with renovations. (Video courtesy of Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
MINNESOTA STATE
Iowa teenagers accused of killing Spanish teacher over bad grade

Two Iowa high school students killed their Spanish teacher last year as retaliation for receiving a bad grade, prosecutors said in court documents on Tuesday. The documents reveal a possible motive in the case for the first time since the teenagers — Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale — were arrested in November 2021. The boys, who were 16 at the time, face murder charges for the death of their 66-year-old teacher Nohema Graber.
IOWA STATE
Powerball ticket worth $1 million, 3 tickets worth $50k sold in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - One lucky Powerball ticket holder in Hinckley snagged a $1 million win Wednesday from the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.5 billion Thursday after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. But, one player in Hinckley managed to win $1 million, and another three people in Minnesota won $50,000 from the draw.
HINCKLEY, MN
Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.
SAINT PAUL, MN
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears

National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears. The Democrats' rally emphasized legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden on transportation and climate change. Republicans said crime, inflation, and school performance were their top themes going into the campaign's final weekend. St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) -...
MINNESOTA STATE
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to NJ synagogues

NEW JERSEY - The FBI's Newark field office confirmed Thursday afternoon that they had received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ." In a tweet, the office said "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."
Walz, Jensen have different campaign strategies in final days

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen both said Thursday that they would accept the results of next week's election as their final get-out-the-vote efforts come into focus. Walz met Thursday with eight suburban mayors who support his re-election for a roundtable...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota weather: Windy warmth could break record Wednesday

(FOX 9) - The late summer-like weather on Wednesday, November 2, could set a record for the date. A high of around 75 degrees is possible in the Twin Cities metro, but it'll be windy, with gusts of 15-40 mph across much of the upper Midwest. The winds from the south will help pop temperatures up into record-high territory Wednesday afternoon.
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Paul police chief nominee sits down for first one-on-one interview

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Commander Axel Henry says he’s ready for the challenge ahead of him, as he looks to become the next Chief of Police in St. Paul. The St. Paul native is bullish about the future of the department, saying that rising crime is motivating a collaborative change in the neighborhoods he serves.
SAINT PAUL, MN

