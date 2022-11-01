Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Minnesota Zoo welcomes back dolphins at Discovery Bay
The Minnesota Zoo welcomed seven bottlenose dolphins from the Brookfield Zoo in Illinois. The dolphins will stay in Discovery Bay until their habitat back home is finished with renovations. (Video courtesy of Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo)
fox9.com
Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
fox9.com
School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota
"Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
fox9.com
As cases of RSV spike across Minnesota, vaccine for pregnant moms could be coming soon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As cases of RSV spike across the country and closer to home, new hope is on the horizon for parents looking to protect their kids. This week, pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced promising data from a phase three trial for an RSV vaccine designed specifically to protect newborns.
fox9.com
Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced. The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem. The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified...
fox9.com
Iowa teenagers accused of killing Spanish teacher over bad grade
Two Iowa high school students killed their Spanish teacher last year as retaliation for receiving a bad grade, prosecutors said in court documents on Tuesday. The documents reveal a possible motive in the case for the first time since the teenagers — Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale — were arrested in November 2021. The boys, who were 16 at the time, face murder charges for the death of their 66-year-old teacher Nohema Graber.
fox9.com
Powerball ticket worth $1 million, 3 tickets worth $50k sold in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - One lucky Powerball ticket holder in Hinckley snagged a $1 million win Wednesday from the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.5 billion Thursday after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. But, one player in Hinckley managed to win $1 million, and another three people in Minnesota won $50,000 from the draw.
fox9.com
Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.
fox9.com
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears
National parties focus on normally blue Minnesota as election nears. The Democrats' rally emphasized legislation approved by Congress and President Joe Biden on transportation and climate change. Republicans said crime, inflation, and school performance were their top themes going into the campaign's final weekend. St. Paul, Minn. (Fox 9) -...
fox9.com
FBI warns of 'broad threat' to NJ synagogues
NEW JERSEY - The FBI's Newark field office confirmed Thursday afternoon that they had received "credible information of a broad threat to synagogues in NJ." In a tweet, the office said "We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."
fox9.com
Shooting in St. Paul leaves one dead, suspect in custody
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a man was shot and killed in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood of St. Paul Tuesday night. According to police, a 911 caller reported people with guns outside their home on the 600 block of Preble Street. While the caller was reporting the incident, they heard shots being fired.
fox9.com
Minnesota' first Black-owned bank opens new branch in Minneapolis
The state's first Black-owned bank is expanding its footprint in the Twin Cities. First Independence Bank opened its doors in Minneapolis back in April. The financial institution is now operating out of a second location.
fox9.com
Walz, Jensen have different campaign strategies in final days
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen both said Thursday that they would accept the results of next week's election as their final get-out-the-vote efforts come into focus. Walz met Thursday with eight suburban mayors who support his re-election for a roundtable...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Windy warmth could break record Wednesday
(FOX 9) - The late summer-like weather on Wednesday, November 2, could set a record for the date. A high of around 75 degrees is possible in the Twin Cities metro, but it'll be windy, with gusts of 15-40 mph across much of the upper Midwest. The winds from the south will help pop temperatures up into record-high territory Wednesday afternoon.
fox9.com
Most of Minnesota under burning restrictions due to fire risk
Much of Minnesota is under burning restrictions amid ongoing drought conditions, the Minnesota DNR said on Wednesday. The DNR is restricting open burning due to an increased risk of wildfires due to dry conditions across much of the state.
fox9.com
St. Paul police chief nominee sits down for first one-on-one interview
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Commander Axel Henry says he’s ready for the challenge ahead of him, as he looks to become the next Chief of Police in St. Paul. The St. Paul native is bullish about the future of the department, saying that rising crime is motivating a collaborative change in the neighborhoods he serves.
fox9.com
Minnesota secretary of state race plays out with election integrity as key issue
Brooklyn Park, Simon said he's responded to a nationwide FBI warning about polling place security by reshuffling staff to help cities and counties. But there are no known threats in Minnesota, he said.
Comments / 0