Related
A Tasty Taco Soup for Taco Tuesdays
Everybody loves Taco Tuesday and there are so many ways to enjoy them including this delicious taco soup. Taco soup is a simple soup that is made with similar ingredients that are used inside a taco such as ground meat, onions, beans, tomatoes, corn, peppers and taco seasoning. Then topped with shredded cheese and jalapenos peppers. You can also make this soup with ground turkey or with just beans (without any meat) for a vegetarian version.
Chicken Fried Steak, the king of comfort food that warms both the body and soul
Cooler weather is a perfect time from some good comfort food that not only warms the body, but the soul and Chicken Fried Steak is at the top of that list especially in the south. This true Southern favorite, chicken-fried steak is actually not chicken but beef that gets its name because it consists of a thin steak that fried in the same manner as fried chicken. The meat is coated with a seasoned flour mixture, deep-fried and then topped with a creamy, white peppered gravy.
Onion burgers with steak seasoning
Today, I am making caramelized onion burgers, but I also thought I would walk you through how I make delicious (dry) steak seasoning. It can be used on any type of meat and it's totally awesome when it's added to ground beef recipes, such as the burgers that I am making today.
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Upside-Down Bacon Cornbread is a delicious twist for Thanksgiving
Demetra Overton shared her upside down bacon cornbread recipe that's a perfect side for Thanksgiving.
12tomatoes.com
Sour Cream Baked Ziti
A true classic, but made extra creamy and cheesy. Baked Ziti is obviously a well-loved, absolute classic. So why mess with a good thing? Well I, for one, don’t see Sour Cream Baked Ziti as messing with a good thing so much as switching your baked ziti game up a little bit. It’s a little bit of a creamy, tangy twist to ziti, sure, but it still tastes like the baked ziti you know and love. Still a crowd-pleasing, reliable, comforting weeknight oven bake but stupendously cheesy and creamy to boot. What’s not to love about that?
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash Casserole
Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
Delish
Christmas Brie
Baked Brie is a kinda a holiday party must. Or, at least, it should be for hosts. It's the easiest hors d'oeuvre to put out that looks and sounds fancy but literally takes 5 minutes to assemble—unless you're making it into an adorable gift. Using puff pastry turns this easy appetizer into the cutest present of all.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making
This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Allrecipes.com
Frito Chicken Casserole
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Melt butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add chicken, beans, corn, cream of chicken soup, tomatoes and chiles (with juice), green chiles, cream cheese, and cilantro. Cook until cream cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.
Pizza for Thanksgiving, how about a Thanksgiving pizza?
Time for entertainment news on The Blur with Ted Woodward. Pizza for Thanksgiving? How about pizza dough, topped with mashed potatoes and gravy, sprinkle on turkey and bake? Maybe drizzle on some cranberry sauce?
12tomatoes.com
Chili Cheese Dog Bake
So easy to love and so easy to make. Who doesn’t love chili cheese dogs? I’m sure there are some people out there, but it can’t be a lot. I mean what’s not to like? A meaty, savory hot dog made even more meaty with robust and zesty chili and topped with plenty of ooey-gooey cheese. Oh, and of course it’s all wrapped in a nice comforting bun… but here I can do you one better. Instead of a bun, we’ve got fluffy, buttery crescent rolls. So still a chili dog, but maybe even more comforting, and it’s all baked together in one bubbly dish.
3-Ingredient Sausage Roll Recipe
If you're searching for a quick breakfast recipe that requires just a few ingredients, then we have the perfect suggestion for you! This 3-ingredient sausage roll is every bit as delicious as it sounds, and it combines all the ingredients you need for a great breakfast like puff pastry sheets and breakfast sausage. Another great thing to point out is that you can use your go-to sausage, whether it be turkey, spicy Italian, or any other variety — feel free to customize this recipe based on your preferences.
Oven-Crisp Potato Wedges Recipe
Wedges are an underrated form of potato side, often seen as a near non-contender in the ultimate french fry race. But potato wedges certainly have their place in this world and, more importantly, in our stomachs — especially when they're cooked to crispy perfection. With this oven-crisp potato wedges recipe, brought to us by developer Catherine Brookes of Blue Sky Eating, you can enjoy wedges that are tender on the inside and crispy on the outside. And you don't need to rely on a deep fryer to get them there; as the name suggests, your oven will do most of the work.
Epicurious
Buttered Green Beans
This fantastically simple side dish comes from Gourmet's 1973 Thanksgiving menu. The quick stovetop preparation of boiling, shocking, and then coating the green beans in warm butter and parsley will save oven space while your turkey and stuffing are working their magic. This dish will go beautifully with just about any casseroles and Thanksgiving sides you decide to serve.
The Daily South
New-School Pineapple Casserole
The uniquely Southern combination of canned pineapple, Cheddar cheese, and Ritz crackers is one of those things you just have to taste to understand. When combined with plenty of butter and baked in a 13- x 9-inch dish, it becomes the iconic pineapple casserole you know and love. We played...
KATU.com
"The Modern Hippie Table" -- Sinfully Supreme Pizza Dip
Her new lifestyle cookbook " The Modern Hippie Table " will help us entertain in a fun, relaxed, and approachable way. Author and Lifestyle blogger Lauren Thomas joined us to share the most popular appetizer ever served at her family gatherings -- Sinfully Supreme Pizza Dip!. Sinfully Supreme Pizza Dip.
thespruceeats.com
Carrot Cake Muffins
Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) These delightful little carrot cake muffins could not be tastier or easier to assemble. You make them in a single bowl with a whisk and a spatula, and all the ingredients you need are likely already in your pantry.
Spaghetti and meatballs, an Italian classic "that's amore"
Growing up in an Italian household, spaghetti and meatballs were on the menu weekly, usually on Sundays. My dad would get out the stock pot, cook all day and we would have plenty of leftovers to freeze. He was such a good cook and yet, he hardly wrote anything down or measured. His cooking was an art by memory. Sundays were our family meal day. We would sit at the dining room table, laughing and talking while enjoying a delicious meal, then spend the rest of the day watching football games. Fun fact, Italians in New Orleans actually call spaghetti sauce "red gravy."
