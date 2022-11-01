Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Elon Musk faces class-action suit over mass Twitter layoffs
Amid Twitter beginning mass layoffs, the company employees are launching a class-action lawsuit against the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk. According to multiple sources, Musk started massive layoffs at Twitter on Nov. 4, reducing the company’s workforce of 7,500 people. The CEO was speculated to cut as much as 50% of Twitter’s staff, or about 3,500 people, just a few days after acquiring Twitter for $44 billion on Oct. 27.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Was Celsius just a Ponzi after all?
Crypto lender Celsius was one of the biggest casualties of the bear market. After halting withdrawals for months due to “extreme market conditions,” the distressed lender officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 13. Now, the federal judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings has ordered the case examiner to determine whether the company was operating like a Ponzi scheme. Disgruntled Celsius customers have made a strong case that the company’s business operations met the legal definition of a Ponzi. After all, it didn’t take long for Celsius’ business model to crumble under volatility. This is one case we should all be monitoring very closely.
CoinTelegraph
Robinhood not giving up on crypto despite Q3 crypto revenue slashing 12%
Crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood highlighted lagging cryptocurrency revenue in the third quarter of 2022, though the results will do little to dampen its ambition to serve the market, its CEO says. The trading platform announced its third-quarter results on Nov. 2, with the Robinhood executives pointing to a...
CoinTelegraph
Santander UK limits crypto transactions for its customers
Multinational banking group Santander has placed a limit on all crypto transactions for its customers in the United Kingdom. The group cited cryptocurrency fraud warnings from regulators as the reason behind its decision. According to an announcement on Nov. 3, the bank plans to protect its customers from the risks...
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin trader explains why shorting DOGE now makes sense
Dogecoin (DOGE) has surged nearly 100% quarter-to-date (QTD) on hopes that Elon Musk would integrate the token onto the Twitter platform. However, DOGE's potential to continue its uptrend in the coming weeks is low, one popular market analyst argues. Short Dogecoin hard?. Independent, pseudonymous market analyst GCR said he is...
CoinTelegraph
Wemade attracts investments from Shinhan, Kiwoom and Microsoft
Wemade, a parent company of WEMIX Pte. Ltd., has attracted 66 billion South Korean won (approximately $46 million) in investments on Nov. 2. Shinhan Asset Management, Kiwoom Securities and Microsoft have participated in this round. Despite the uncertain external environment and severe market volatility, Wemade has remarkably succeeded in attracting...
CoinTelegraph
Joe Biden unhappy with Elon Musk for buying a platform that "spews lies"
The relevance of social media platforms in swaying global politics was first highlighted with the rise of Facebook (rebranded later to Meta), which was accused of manipulating information based on user demographics. Twitter, which was recently acquired by Elon Musk, got the short end of the stick as US President Joe Biden accused the website of spewing lies.
CoinTelegraph
Three crypto ETFs to be delisted in Australia as crypto winter continues
The companies behind the Cosmos Purpose Ethereum Access ETF, Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, and Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access ETF filed a request to revoke their quotations on Cboe Australia, according to letters disclosed on Nov. 2. The decision to revoke the quotes reflects the crypto winter's impact on...
CoinTelegraph
Mastercard adds 7 blockchain startups to its crypto accelerator
Global payments giant Mastercard continues supporting cryptocurrency and blockchain startups as part of its fintech accelerator, the Mastercard Start Path program. Mastercard has chosen another seven industry startups for its Start Path program in order to promote the adoption of crypto and blockchain technology, the firm announced on Nov. 3.
CoinTelegraph
MATIC price eyes 200% gains on Polygon adoption by Instagram, JPMorgan
Polygon (MATIC) emerged as the best-performing asset among the top-ranking cryptocurrencies on Nov. 3 as the market’s attention turned to the latest Instagram and JPMorgan announcements. Polygon in high-profile partnerships. Notably, Meta, the parent company of Instagram, named Polygon as its initial partner for its upcoming nonfungible token (NFT)...
CoinTelegraph
MiamiWeb3 announces media partners and sponsors, including Cointelegraph and Coinlive
MiamiWeb3, the first-of-its-kind institutional Web3 conference taking place from Nov. 28 through 30, 2022, announced its media partners and first batch of sponsors. Together, MiamiWeb3 and its leading media partners, which include Cointelegraph, Coinlive, TyN Media, Techflow and Beosin, will strengthen the summit’s position as a global platform to discuss pressing issues and broaden its reach to every corner of the global Web3 industry.
CoinTelegraph
The Occam DAO integrates with Humanode.io
Nov. 2, 2022 — The Occam decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) is proud to announce that it will be integrating Humanode.io following a stake-based voting round by the Occam DAO community. Humanode is an ambitious layer-1 chain that has been in development for over two years, whose primary mantra and...
Comments / 0