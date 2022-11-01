Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
What Is the "Spoons Theory" of Autism?
Autistic people often experience burnout and fatigue. "Spoons theory" encourages people with autism to think of their energy in terms of a limited number of spoons. Conceiving of energy in this way can help autistic people stop themselves from taking on too much. Being realistic about their energy and deliberate...
psychologytoday.com
The Ephemeral Beauty of Meaningful Coincidences
Synchronicity and serendipity have a wide range of uses and explanations. Some meaningful coincidences highlight the beauty of the present moment. Two unlikely coincidences, involving a podcaster and intuitive life coach, illustrate the numinous quality of some coincidences. The two primary meanings of meaningful in the term meaningful coincidences are:...
psychologytoday.com
Working With Your Partner to Confront and Control Stress
Dyadic coping involves the stress signals sent by one partner, the other partner's response, and their joint coping efforts. Dyadic coping strategies may involve joint problem solving, sharing feelings of commitment, and supporting one another. Dyadic coping can enhance relationship satisfaction, so it is important to indicate to your partner...
psychologytoday.com
Servant Leadership in Relationships
Service to a partner demonstrates love, not subordination. Love is the foundation for trust, the keystone of any relationship. Life partners can be servant leaders to and for each other. When partners serve one another in a respectful manner, they can help lead each other to better selves and a...
psychologytoday.com
Is 'Emotional Impermanence' Threatening Your Relationship?
Emotional permanence is the assured feeling of being loved even in the physical absence of our loved ones. A lack of emotional permanence can make you feel unloved for prolonged periods of time and can become a burden on your relationships. To ease attachment anxiety, communicate, practice emotion regulation, and...
psychologytoday.com
When Dealing With a Narcissist, the “Gray Rock” Approach Might Help
Gaslighting, creating drama, and manipulation are go to techniques for many narcissists. Narcissists generally don’t see their own behavior realistically and may be incapable of feeling empathy or compassion. In the gray rock method, a person does not respond emotionally to any of a narcissist's manipulation attempts. In the...
psychologytoday.com
Do Physical Surroundings Influence Our Thoughts?
The thoughts of individuals vary based on the type of environment they are in. Being in a natural space leads to more positive and less impulsive thoughts. Also, fundamental visual features of an environment can affect what we think about. The field of environmental psychology has long demonstrated that elements...
psychologytoday.com
What Brings Couples to a Crisis Point? 5 Common Causes
Couples can go into crisis from traumatic events, developmental challenges, affairs, shell-shocking fights, or finally reaching a breaking point. The danger is that the couple does their best to patch things up but never addresses the underlying problems. Crises are opportunities to step back, take stock of the overall relationship,...
psychologytoday.com
Deciding Whether to Access the Subconscious
Clients rarely choose to interact with their subconscious on their own. Some say that they do not trust their subconscious. People may not want to hear subconscious input because it may cause internal conflict. Accessing the subconscious can help patients improve their self-reliance and resilience. I have been teaching patients...
psychologytoday.com
How to Relieve Political Election Stress
If you feel strong emotions around the political election right now, you’re not alone. Because mindfulness helps us see clearly and free ourselves from unhelpful biases, it can support us in taking wise actions. A Buddhist teaching shares four opposing pairs of gain and loss, fame and disrepute, praise...
psychologytoday.com
Changing the Habit of Self-Criticism
Self-criticism is strongly associated with depression, anxiety, trauma, addictions, and eating disorders. The habitual behavior of self-critical thinking impacts depression and anxiety as much as the self-critical thoughts themselves. Practicing specific mental techniques can significantly change the habit of self-criticism. Which aspect of self-criticism causes more distress: the content of...
psychologytoday.com
5 Words for More Happiness
Internal Family Systems is an evidence-based therapy that works with a person's internal parts. Finding and focusing on their internal parts can help a person understand themselves. Increased self-understanding brings greater feelings of happiness and ease. Co-authored with Joel Klepac, licensed marriage and family therapist. Would you like more happiness,...
psychologytoday.com
Breaking Free of Our Rigid Narratives
Our narratives, understandings, and the stories we tell ourselves shape the experiences we have in any given moment. When narratives become rigid, they can lead us to miss important information in the moment and interfere with our learning. Practicing being aware in the moment can help us develop flexibility and...
psychologytoday.com
How to Deal With Anxiety About the Election—or Anything Else
Simple awareness in the present can reduce overwhelming anxiety. Questioning your assumptions that terrible things will happen can help you to see through the stories the mind creates. Receiving reality just as it is—even when we don't like it—helps us to release worry about things we can't control.
psychologytoday.com
Can Touch Help Us Overcome Fear?
Humans tend to prioritize visual input over input from our other senses, often to our detriment. A student VR experiment suggests that to overcome fear, it can help to focus on something comforting, like a close other's touch. If what you're seeing in the media makes you anxious, it could...
psychologytoday.com
Is It Possible to Grieve Someone We've Never Met?
A shared passion for art-making can form a strong relationship between people, even if they have never met in person. When celebrities die, we can feel genuine grief for the lost talent and for what their art meant on a personal level. Art is often tied to significant periods of...
psychologytoday.com
How to Confess Infidelity
When it comes to infidelity, a common fantasy is that there is a way to come clean that will cause minimal damage and anger. Forgiveness after infidelity can't be forced. After confessing, an unfaithful partner needs to be able to listen to and empathize with their partner's feelings. You messed...
psychologytoday.com
Chronicling the Therapy Journey
Writing about our experiences has been shown by research to improve mental and physical health. Using a therapy journal assists in setting goals and building a therapeutic alliance. Documenting one's experience in therapy can help to facilitate positive outcomes. by Robin Beltran, Ph.D. The power of journaling for mental health...
psychologytoday.com
If Love Is Blind, Why Can't We All Stop Watching?
Higher levels of oxytocin have been shown to predict long-lasting relationships. Physical expressions of affection raise the level of oxytocin, which in turn increases physical expressions of affection. High levels of oxytocin have been found in couples with constructive coping skills. According to the Triangle Theory of Attraction, physical attraction...
psychologytoday.com
When Love and Politics Sound the Same
In the complex worlds of love and politics, almost every interpretation of truth is oversimplified or incomplete. Unlike facts, interpretations are inherently biased, driven by personal history and psychological coping mechanisms. Feelings about facts drive judgments about whether they’re important, relevant, illuminating, or misleading. Social psychology suggests that we...
Comments / 0