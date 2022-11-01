Taylor Swift announces Colorado stop on international stadium tour

FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21.

The 11-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and pop culture megastar, Taylor Swift, has officially announced that she will be making a stop in Colorado on her national stadium tour next year.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can," the musician said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The concert will be held at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Swift will be joined in Colorado by MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

Tickets will be available for presale on TicketMaster.com on November 15.