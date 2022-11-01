ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift announces Colorado stop on international stadium tour

By Tamera Twitty
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022. Swift's latest album “Anti-Hero” released on Oct. 21.

The 11-time Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and pop culture megastar, Taylor Swift, has officially announced that she will be making a stop in Colorado on her national stadium tour next year.

"I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can," the musician said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The concert will be held at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Swift will be joined in Colorado by MUNA and Gracie Abrams.

Tickets will be available for presale on TicketMaster.com on November 15.

Swifties have certainly found some “Peace” knowing that Taylor Swift is finally going on tour! The 32-year-old music icon announced her tour on Good Morning America on Nov. 1. “I wanted to tell you something that I’ve been so excited about for a really long time,” she said. “I’ve been planning it for ages. I finally get to tell you..I’m going back on tour. The tour is called the Eras tour and it’s a journey through all my musical eras throughout my career. It starts in the U.S. in stadiums and we’ll be releasing international dates as soon as we can. I have some brilliant opening acts coming along with me. I’m really excited to get to look you guys in the eyes and say thank you for everything. Thank for this incredible leap with Midnights and everything you’v done for me.”
