'We did things the right way': Fired Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin releases statement

AUBURN — Bryan Harsin, who was fired as Auburn football's coach Monda y, released a statement Tuesday afternoon addressing his tenure with the program.

"I am incredibly disappointed that I won't get to lead the Auburn football program and these players into the future," Harsin said in the statement. "I poured my heart and soul into this program and team. We stood together in the face of considerable challenges and outside noise."

Harsin, who began his coaching stint at Auburn with a 6-2 record before going 3-10 in his final 13 games, said that he and his staff "did things the right way."

"(Doing that) is not always the easy way," he said. "I am very proud of the resolve shown by everyone in our facility and incredibly grateful for those at Auburn who stood by me and my family."

Harsin's career at Auburn was tumultuous. He and his program underwent an internal investigation in the offseason after due to a mass exodus of players and assistant coaches, and his job status was under review.

Harsin also added that he believes Auburn has the ability to be a championship program again. He cited the resources, financial support and fan base as reasons for why he believes in Auburn's potential. "With complete alignment, the possibilities are endless," he said.

"My family and I will now turn the page and chart our next course, always grateful for the positive relationships formed and memories made on the Plains." Harsin said to end his statement. "Thank you for allowing us to be a part of the Auburn family.

Harsin has a career coaching record of 76-24, including his time at Arkansas State and Boise State.

