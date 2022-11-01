ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

When does Christmas music start on Phoenix radio? Sooner than you think. Here's where

By Bill Goodykoontz, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
You’ll soon be able to hear Christmas music on the radio in metro Phoenix, because why not?

In fact, if you have SiriusXM, you already can.

Sure, it’s still early November, and there’s another giant holiday on the calendar before Dec. 25. But you don’t hear a lot of Thanksgiving carols. (“Over the River and Through the Wood” is about it, and even that’s a stretch.)

Besides, Costco has had Christmas decorations on sale for weeks, and grocery stores have been sprinkling in holiday wares for a while now. Perhaps you need cinnamon-scented pine cones more than you realize.

So why should radio be left out?

Exclusive:KEZ radio host Beth McDonald celebrates 35 years, 'a long, good run'

KEZ 99.9 and Beth McDonald are about to kick off the Christmas music

KEZ 99.9 will kick off its annual holiday-palooza of nonstop Christmas music as it does every year — when Beth McDonald plays “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” the Andy Williams version, during the “Beth & Friends” show Thursday morning.

It’s a tradition. It’ll also take place on “Arizona Morning,” Fox 10’s morning TV show.

“The last couple of years have been so out of the ordinary, so we hope the Christmas music helps as folks start to get back to a new normal,” Paul Kelley, KEZ’s program director, said in a statement.

“I love Christmas music!” McDonald said in the statement. “I wish we would play it all year!”

OK, that would be a bit much.

Alice Cooper's Christmas Pudding 2022:Featuring Sammy Hagar, Rob Zombie and Gin Blossoms

Will KOOL-FM play holiday music?

In previous years the former KOOL-FM also played nonstop Christmas music. But in late September the station rebranded and is now known as Big 94.5 Phoenix. Ironically, the station played nothing but the sound of sleigh bells for hours before the switch.

Whether Big 94.5 will join in the holiday fun is unclear at the moment. A spokesman for Audacy, the company that owns the station, said they had nothing to share about Christmas music “at this time.”

SiriusXM is already playing Christmas music

If you can’t wait till Thursday, some of SiriusXM’s holiday stations are already broadcasting. The company announced Tuesday that it would have 22 stations playing various kinds of holiday music, and some are on the air and streaming already.

New channels this season include Jingle Jamz, Cool Jazz Christmas and Kids Christmas.

Is it all too much too soon? Of course it is. But as long as some station somewhere plays “Linus and Lucy” from “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” all is forgiven.

Reach Goodykoontz at bill.goodykoontz@arizonarepublic.com. Facebook: facebook.com/GoodyOnFilm. Twitter: @goodyk. Subscribe to the weekly movies newsletter.

