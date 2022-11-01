Fort Lauderdale man to serve life in prison for child sex crimes committed in Cape Coral

A Fort Lauderdale man accused of raping a Cape Coal child in Lee County will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Monday afternoon, Judge Nicholas Thompson sentenced Jonathan Israel Colon, 30, of Fort Lauderdale, to life in prison for crimes against a child, the State Attorney's Office announced.

He was also designated a sexual predator, officials said.

A Cape Coral teen used Snaphat to record a conversation with rapist, leading to verdict

A jury found Colon guilty in August of familial or custodial sexual battery; lewd or lascivious conduct, and sexual battery on a child younger than 12.

In May 2020, the girl reported Colon began to touch her inappropriately when she was 10, leading to digital penetration at 11.

After he moved out, and when she was 13, he raped her at her home, his arrest report indicates.

She and her mother had lived with Colon in Cape Coral. The day after the crime, the child called Colon through the social media app Snapchat on her own, and recorded the conversation.

During the conversation, Colon admitted he sexually abused her, court records show.

That evidence was turned over to the Cape Coral Police Department, who began investigating.

They determined Colon committed sexual crimes against the child.

Sentencing was originally slated Sept. 30, ultimately delayed by Hurricane Ian.

