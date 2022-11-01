ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Reggie Miller Rips NBA Players For Response To Kyrie Irving

NBA players in the past have admirably come together to speak out against injustices and other wrongdoings. With this history in mind, a Basketball Hall of Famer is disappointed by players going silent in response to Kyrie Irving. Irving recently raised eyebrows when he took to his personal social media...
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma Assistant Coach Abruptly Resigns In Surprising Move

Matt Brady's tenure as an assistant with the Oklahoma Sooners has reportedly ended before it ever began. In a release, Brady decided to step down from his position citing "personal reasons." Oklahoma hired Brady back in June after four years as an assistant with Maryland. He also has previous head...
NORMAN, OK
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report

If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone. Celtics guard Marcus Smart shared some very candid comments to The Boston Globe's Adam...
NBC Sports

Kerr sends message after Warriors' fourth straight loss

Looking at Thursday night's box score, the Warriors' 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center was the same as their previous three losses. Really, it was the same as most of their nine games this season. Led by Klay Thompson's plus-13, all five of the Warriors' starters finished...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

As Nets suspend embattled Kyrie, Kerr calls for verbal vigilance

Hate speech and condoning hateful conduct are frighteningly popular nowadays. Say something hateful and it will find a demographic. It will be embraced by millions who are quick to ridicule, or violently attack, those who condemn it. This is the toxicity we get when character flaws of the celebrity class...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy