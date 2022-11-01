ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

LIV Golf shakeup: Peter Uihlein splits with buddy Brooks Koepka to join Dustin Johnson's team

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R37No_0iugGb1S00

Peter Uihlein seemed to be a perfect fit for Brooks Koepka's team on the LIV Golf Series. The two are friends, have known each other 16 years and shared a residence when Uihlein moved to Palm Beach County about 10 years ago.

But after helping Smash, captained by Koepka, to a third-place finish in LIV's team standings, ESPN is reporting that Uihlein will be leaving Koepka's team to join Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces next season.

4 Aces won the team Championship Sunday at Trump National Doral.

Johnson's team has an opening because Talor Gooch is leaving to join Niblicks, which is captained by Bubba Watson.

LIV look-ahead:LIV Golf, a look at what's coming in 2023: 'Next year is going to be explosive'

Trump rips PGA Tour:Trump praises LIV, Saudis, says PGA Tour is stupid ... 'Something should happen' to tour leaders

Uihlein had a breakthrough season on LIV, finishing third in the individual standings which meant a $4 million bonus. Uihlein, 33, earned $12,814,786 this season after making $4,043,733 in 10 years on the PGA Tour.

"I knew that I needed to play well, to make that kind of money," Uihlein told The Palm Beach Post last week. "I've been fortunate to be able to do that."

Johnson, Gooch, Patrick Reed and Pat Perez each won $4 million as the team champion. The team won four of LIV's seven events entering last week.

Koepka will be looking for a fourth for his team that consists of his brother, Chase Koepka, and Jason Kokrak.

Watson's team likely will be made up of Gooch, Harold Varner III and Hudson Swafford.

LIV will be rebranded as the LIV Golf League next season and starts its 2023 season in February.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro shares image of nasty cuts after scooter crash

Grayson Murray has thanked PGA Tour staff, caddies and well-wishers after revealing the nasty cuts he sustained during a scooter crash before the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. News quietly filtered through on the official PGA Tour website last week that Murray, 29, was forced to withdraw...
thegolfnewsnet.com

Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?

It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
golfmagic.com

Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Golf Digest

Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale

One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy