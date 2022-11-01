Calling all herbivores! Here are a few spots to check out around town during Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week. If you’re powered by plants, here’s some hap-pea news. Nov. 1 marks World Vegan Day, thus making it the perfect time for Raleigh to #GoGreen and celebrate its second Triangle Vegan Restaurant Week (through Nov. 7). Find fab inventive (and delish!) vegan fare at a variety of participating Raleigh restos and sup spots—from food trucks to bars to bakeries—and check out a few new enticing vegan food trucks on the scene while you’re vegging out.

