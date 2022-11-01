ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicolas Cage Already Has A Massive Tomb Hidden In A Louisiana Cemetery For When He Dies

By Jourdan Silva, Brittany Cristiano
 5 days ago
Within the state of Louisiana lies the tomb of a Hollywood star we all know isn't even dead yet.

Nicolas Cage had an opulent cement pyramid tomb erected for himself, nestled in a New Orleans, LA, cemetery to ensure he had the perfect place to rest for eternity when the time comes.

It sticks out among the other archaic gravesites of the famous St. Louis Cemetery No.1, which have withered away since its inauguration in 1789. For a $25 adult fee, you can get on a tour, visit and see what the Academy Award winner has waiting for him when he meets his end.

According to Atllas Obscura, Nicolas Cage bought the final two available plots in the famous cemetery in 2010, in order to build his nine-foot-tall monument. Many locals apparently disapprove of its placement among such old burial sites.

However, tourists love to pose and take photos with it like it's a national treasure — pun very much intended.

On the extravagant stark white structure are the etched-out words: Omnia ab Uno. The Latin translation means "All to one."

In recent years, the actor has been spotted checking up on his plot to make sure all is still well there.

It's not exactly known why Cage chose the tomb’s placement on the Bayou and has still never publicly explained his decision.

His adoration for the Gulf Coast area hasn't gone unnoticed, as he has previously owned other properties in the city, like the allegedly haunted LaLaurie Mansion.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 24, 2020.

