Auburn, AL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn coaching search: David Pollack floats name for Tigers next head coach

Auburn’s coaching search is about to really heat up as November gets underway. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday, and now, Auburn is looking for its next coach. On Saturday morning, College GameDay analysts weighed in on Auburn’s coaching search, and David Pollack floated a name that “ain’t going to be scared of nobody,” — Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, of course, is a popular name for the Auburn job.
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn QB not traveling with team to Mississippi State, per report

Auburn will reportedly be missing one of its quarterbacks when the team travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple outlets are reporting that QB T.J. Finley did not make the trip to Mississippi State with the team on Friday. The QB missed several games this season battling a shoulder injury, but apparently, physical injury is not what is keeping Finley off the field. The QB’s absence on Saturday is being called a “mental health break,” per AL.com’s Tom Green.
STARKVILLE, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach

The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
AUBURN, AL

