saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn coaching search: David Pollack floats name for Tigers next head coach
Auburn’s coaching search is about to really heat up as November gets underway. Bryan Harsin was fired on Monday, and now, Auburn is looking for its next coach. On Saturday morning, College GameDay analysts weighed in on Auburn’s coaching search, and David Pollack floated a name that “ain’t going to be scared of nobody,” — Lane Kiffin. Kiffin, of course, is a popular name for the Auburn job.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze to Auburn? Fans, media point to Tigers job after Liberty downs Arkansas
Could Hugh Freeze be making a return to the SEC soon?. Freeze’s Liberty Flames made quick work of Sam Pittman’s Arkansas squad, reaching an 8-1 record with a 21-19 win over the Razorbacks. The connection is not hard to make here. Auburn recently let go of head coach...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit explains what is wrong at Auburn and why it may not be an attractive job
Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the Auburn coaching vacancy Saturday morning in College GameDay, and his answer was straight to the point. Herbstreit called out the mess at Auburn and explained what is wrong on The Plains — explaining it extends to many off-the-field things. “Auburn is one of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn QB not traveling with team to Mississippi State, per report
Auburn will reportedly be missing one of its quarterbacks when the team travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State on Saturday. Multiple outlets are reporting that QB T.J. Finley did not make the trip to Mississippi State with the team on Friday. The QB missed several games this season battling a shoulder injury, but apparently, physical injury is not what is keeping Finley off the field. The QB’s absence on Saturday is being called a “mental health break,” per AL.com’s Tom Green.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn great Takeo Spikes names top 3 candidates to be AU’s next head coach
The Auburn coaching search is in full swing and while there are some rumors and guesses circulating, there is no sure bet as of now as to just who will be taking the job. Former Auburn standout Takeo Spikes recently shared his picks for who could ultimately assume the position. And all three of them are high-profile prospects who stand a chance at being impact-makers on The Plains.
