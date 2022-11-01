Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Judge’s Hugs After Parkland Sentencing Are Controversial
On Wednesday, after the sentencing hearing for the Parkland school shooter concluded, the judge hugged the prosecutors, which caused alarm among some of the attorneys who had been following the case closely. It was Judge Elizabeth Scherer of the Broward County Circuit Court who presided over the case, and it...
Parkland gunman leaves Broward jail for prison
The Parkland gunman is no longer in the custody of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Sentenced Wednesday to 34 consecutive life terms, Nikolas Cruz, 24, was taken from his cell at the Broward Main Jail early Friday morning and placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, which runs the jail. Law enforcement sources say he’s not headed ...
Action News Jax
Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz formally sentenced to life without chance of parole
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A judge sentenced the gunman who killed 17 people and injured 17 others in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, to life in prison without parole on Wednesday. The sentence follows a recommendation last month from a jury that determined...
wlrn.org
Parkland shooter formally sentenced to life in prison - as victims' families wish him 'hell'
The trial of Parkland shooter officially came to an emotional close on Wednesday, when Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentenced the confessed gunman to 34 counts of life in prison without the possibility of parole, to be served consecutively – one for each of the 17 people murdered and 17 people injured.
Man Arrested After Triggering Lockdown at Parkland School
A man entered Riverglades Elementary School in Parkland Monday and confronted a school security officer, triggering a lockdown of the facility, court records show. Keon Davis, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, walked onto school property at 7400 Parkside Dr. shortly after noon and began arguing with the school’s security monitor, pulling one of her Apple Air Pods from her ear, according to an arrest affidavit.
Former Parkland Resident Charged by Feds in Charity Fraud Scheme
A former Parkland resident was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and lying on a tax return, federal authorities said Friday. Douglas Sailors, 71, who now resides in Owensboro, KY, lived in Parkland’s Pine Tree Estates. He formed and operated nonprofit charities for his personal benefit, using them to run various fraud schemes from about 2009 through 2018, according to the Department of Justice.
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic dispute
MIAMI - A veteran Miami-Dade police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Hialeah.The officer, who was off duty, was shot in what police called a domestic related incident at 1270 West 79th Street. He was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.Sgt. Jose Torres of the Hialeah Police Department said "The officer is in extremely critical condition. This is very sad. This is a very sad morning. This is a domestic violence incident. It is isolated and again the shooter is in custody." He said there was no...
Miami New Times
"Heartbroken": Weston Jewish Leaders React to Recent Anti-Semitic Incidents
On the morning of Oct. 5, during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, residents of a community in the City of Weston awoke to disturbing anti-Semitic and racial slurs graffitied across their neighborhood. Scrawled across sidewalks and public bathroom walls in the manicured community in Broward County's westernmost city were large...
9 PBC Students Expelled, Three For Threatening Mass Shootings On Campus
On the same day that the Parkland school shooter was sentenced to life in prison, the Palm Beach County School District has expelled three students for threatening mass shootings.
Palm Beach County students expelled for mass shooting threats
The School District of Palm Beach County on Wednesday expelled three students for making a threat of a mass shooting this school year.
wlrn.org
This Palm Beach County School Board race shows how education politics has changed since COVID
Last cycle, Palm Beach County School Board Member Marcia Andrews didn’t have to run for re-election — no one opposed her. That’s not the case this year — the longtime board member and retired educator is facing off against a parental rights activist who claims teachers are indoctrinating students.
Parkland Man Accused Of Federal Charitable Fraud, Tax Fraud Worth Millions
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Former Parkland resident Douglas Sailors, 71, is facing mail, wire fraud, and tax return charges that the United States Department of Justice says is valued in the millions of dollars. Prosecutors allege Sailors diverted millions of dollars of charitable […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School Board discusses expelling students for bringing guns to school
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — At a special meeting Wednesday, the Palm Beach County School Board will discuss the expulsion of 9 students, 6 of which brought a weapon on campus, and 3 who posted/transmitted a threat of a mass shooting or terrorism. School safety expert Ken Trump...
State orders audit of Broward schools giving 3 employees $237,000 in exit pay
The state has ordered the Broward school district to investigate whether it violated state law by giving $237,000 in separation payments to three administrators forced out by Superintendent Vickie Cartwright. Cartwright and School Board Chairman Torey Alston received a letter Friday from the state Department of Education’s inspector general’s office directing the district to respond by Nov. 28 ...
High School placed on lockdown after active shooter swatting call
A South Florida high school was placed on lockdown Thursday after receiving a possible swatting call of an active shooter on campus.
wlrn.org
Former Broward school board member faces tough re-election bid after being removed by DeSantis
Broward County voters have a big decision to make: should they re-elect former school board member Donna Korn even though she was removed from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis? If Korn wins, she could be removed a second time — handing DeSantis another appointee on the board for Florida's second-largest school district.
fortlauderdale.gov
Working to End Homelessness: City of Fort Lauderdale joins forces with Broward County for the 6th Annual Homeless Symposium
A stronghold of city and county leaders, local organizations, advocates, and neighbors came together at Holiday Park on Thursday for a community outreach effort aimed at hearing the voices of the homeless community and changing their lives, one step at a time. This is the second year the City has...
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for shooter after 2 shot in West Park neighborhood
WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a shooter after two people were shot in West Park. Deputies responded, around 8 p.m., to the 5200 block of Southwest 22nd Street where a reported shooting occurred. One of the victims was shot in the leg...
Restaurant news: 2 Fort Lauderdale restaurants close; Sushi Lab brings omakase to Pompano Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Death by Pizza, Delray Beach Koby Wexler’s popular pizza pop-up has begun slinging Detroit-style pies out of its new brick-and-mortar in Delray ...
Click10.com
Arrest made months after mother was punched, robbed in front of her children
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – There has been a break in the case of a violent attack on a mother right in front of her young children, and it was all caught on camera. The man who was arrested Thursday afternoon has been identified as Marcravio Grace. He was recorded, attacking a mother in front of her children at a grocery store and snatching her necklace.
