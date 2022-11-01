ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewer repairs will cause traffic delays in Shreveport

By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
The City of Shreveport announced Tuesday morning that traffic on St. Vincent Avenue will slow for the next two weeks.

This traffic delay is due to sewer repairs in the 8200 block of St. Vincent Avenue.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 9 p.m. crews will begin work and will be shutting down one lane of traffic on St. Vincent.

Repairs are expected to take two weeks.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

