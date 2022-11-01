NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.

