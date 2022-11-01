ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

warwickonline.com

NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
WARWICK, RI
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health

Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
baystatebanner.com

Hall challenges GOP DA in Plymouth County

Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
1420 WBSM

Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges

The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
BOURNE, MA
independentri.com

NK appoints new interim superintendent

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Martha's Vineyard Times

Packers accused of fraudulent property transfers

Ralph Packer, Dorothy Packer, and R.M. Packer Co. are defendants in a Dukes County Superior Court lawsuit that alleges real estate was transferred to avoid costs associated with the outcome of a federal lawsuit and to avoid EPA fines. Also named in the suit are the Packer’s grandchildren, Vineyard Wind, and Tisbury Marine.
DUKES COUNTY, MA
Radio Business Report

A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands

It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft

ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
ATTLEBORO, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new corrections officers

“New Bristol County Corrections Officer Tony DeSousa told the crowd gathered at Wednesday night’s graduation ceremony that there were several times he felt like quitting during the recruit training academy. And while delivering his remarks as class valedictorian in front of family and friends Wednesday night, he shared the...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
worcestermag.com

Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries

Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
TIVERTON, RI
