FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Local Tavern Invites You to an Art Fair With a Bit of Flare!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
Former New Bedford School Committee Member Appointed to Lead Housing Department
NEW BEDFORD — A former New Bedford School Committee member has been named as the city's next Housing and Community Development director, the mayor's office announced in a press release Friday. Mayor Jon Mitchell appointed Joshua Amaral, currently the Assistant Executive Director of People Acting in Community Endeavors (PACE),...
New Bedford Mayor, Councilor Get Into Heated Discussion Over Pawn Shop Waiver
Things got rather heated during New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell’s weekly appearance on WBSM Wednesday, when City Councilor at Large Brian Gomes took issue with Mitchell’s veto of the council’s approval of a residency waiver for a pawn shop owner that would be operating next to the proposed methadone clinic downtown.
warwickonline.com
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers, 3275 Post Road, Warwick RI 02886 on November 21, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the...
fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Legal Notice Fairhaven Board of Health
Notice is hereby given that the Fairhaven Board of Health will conduct a Public Hearing at 5:00 PM on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in Fairhaven to review and hear comments relative to the proposed regulation requirement of private well testing to be a part of the Title 5 Inspection Report.
baystatebanner.com
Hall challenges GOP DA in Plymouth County
Voters across Plymouth County will decide Nov. 8 whether to keep Massachusetts’ only Republican district attorney or elect a Democratic reformer to replace him. The matchup pits District Attorney Timothy Cruz, who has held the office since 2001, against progressive Rahsaan Hall, who built a name and network working in Boston, most recently as director of the ACLU of Massachusetts’ racial justice program. In one of Massachusetts’ more conservative counties, the national conversation on progressive prosecutors is permeating the local election.
Governor Baker attracting national attention for 2024
BOSTON — At Boston’s Convention Center, Governor Charlie Baker attends the Boston Semper Fidelis Society’s Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration. The popular two term Republican Governor is stepping away from political life, leaving many pundits speculating about what’s next for Baker. Nationally, a centrist group called...
Pawtucket voters to decide fate of McCoy Stadium
The future of McCoy Stadium rests in the hands of Pawtucket voters.
Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges
The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
independentri.com
NK appoints new interim superintendent
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee has selected a new interim school superintendent to replace Michael Waterman, who took over following the sudden resignation of one district leader and the committee’s failure to find another superintendent after a lengthy search. Waterman has said that the...
New Bedford adds 4 new ambulances to fleet
The city of New Bedford has strengthened its Department of Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Martha's Vineyard Times
Packers accused of fraudulent property transfers
Ralph Packer, Dorothy Packer, and R.M. Packer Co. are defendants in a Dukes County Superior Court lawsuit that alleges real estate was transferred to avoid costs associated with the outcome of a federal lawsuit and to avoid EPA fines. Also named in the suit are the Packer’s grandchildren, Vineyard Wind, and Tisbury Marine.
Waterfront housing development coming to East Providence
site, which was abandoned more than 20 years ago, has since been remediated.
New Bedford Vandalism Targets United Way Hunger Commission Truck
United Way of Greater New Bedford has done so much in the community to fight hunger. So to find out that the Hunger Commission truck has been vandalized for the second time in less than three years is extremely disappointing. Victoria Grasela is the Vice President of Marketing & Community...
Radio Business Report
A Portuguese AM In New England Changes Hands
It’s a 1kw AM with 1 tower and an all-important FM translator at 93.7 MHz, offering Portuguese-speaking listeners in Fall River and New Bedford brokered programming under the brand “The Voice of the Immigrant.”. Now, these facilities are getting an ownership change.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford non-profit forced to temporarily stop deliveries after van vandalism
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A local non-profit has been forced to temporarily shut down operations after it said one of their vans was broken into. This truck plays a huge role for the United Way of New Bedford -- they deliver around 20,000 pounds of food each year for Thanksgiving alone but without the truck, they're concerned none of that is possible.
fallriverreporter.com
Two Massachusetts nursing home workers charged with stealing from bank accounts of residents
BOSTON – Two individuals have been indicted in connection with allegations they abused their positions as long-term care facility or nursing home employees to fraudulently access and steal from the bank accounts of nursing home residents, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. Caroline Khan, 54, of Brighton, was indicted...
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
newbedfordguide.com
Bristol County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new corrections officers
“New Bristol County Corrections Officer Tony DeSousa told the crowd gathered at Wednesday night’s graduation ceremony that there were several times he felt like quitting during the recruit training academy. And while delivering his remarks as class valedictorian in front of family and friends Wednesday night, he shared the...
Fairhaven’s Mike and Wayne’s Uniforms Permanently Closing
It's been 35 years since Wayne Oliveira and his partner opened their uniform and accessories business on Route 6 in Fairhaven. It was so long ago, Oliveira doesn't remember if they opened in the winter or summer. Mike and Wayne's Uniforms and accessories was a store many Fairhaven drivers have...
worcestermag.com
Tiverton Four Corners buzzing with shops, galleries and eateries
Pulling off Route 24 in Tiverton and heading south down 77, an unremarkable stretch of roadway soon winds past Nannaquaket Pond, which is fed by gorgeous Mount Hope Bay, and is dotted with boats and flanked by houses with their green-green lawns that reach down to the twinkling blue surface. It’s a picture-perfect Rhode Island coastal scene.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
