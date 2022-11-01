Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Marie Leahy: Salome will bring same qualities she did as nurse to school board
Though I do not reside in Ward 3, I am writing to express my confidence in and support of Karin Salome for the Laconia School Board.
laconiadailysun.com
Matt Lahey: Why does Dunn want to represent a school ward she doesn't enroll her children in?
I read with interest The Sun's Nov. 3 story about the Laconia School Board Ward 2 race. Kelley Gaspa-Caravona and Laura Dunn are running for the seat. In the story, Dunn touts her service on the Pleasant Street School PTA. That's a head-scratcher as Ward 2 elementary school students attend Woodland Heights School, a one-minute drive from Dunn’s home.
WMUR.com
Manchester's 'Just In Case' program offers proactive option for families of vulnerable adults, kids
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Family members and caregivers of vulnerable adults in the greater Manchester area now have a new tool to keep their loved ones safe. The "Just In Case" program encourages everyone concerned about children or adults with conditions like Alzheimer's disease or autism to register with the Manchester Police Department.
WCVB
Massachusetts boy honored for saving girl from drowning at campground pool in New Hampshire
BEVERLY, Mass. — A Massachusetts boy is being recognized for his actions over Labor Day weekend, which helped save the life of an 8-year-old girl in New Hampshire. Dennis Dantas, a 12-year-old from Beverly, was at the Adventure Bound Camping Resort in New Hampton on Sept. 3 when he noticed the girl underwater in the pool.
New Hampshire family searching for answers after pregnant cow dies from gunshot wound
WEARE, N.H. — A family in New Hampshire is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who fatally shot their pregnant cow. In a Facebook post, Weare resident Lisa Ilsley wrote, “You must have skipped hunter safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target. Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200-pound cow for a deer.”
New England town ranked among the best places in America to buy a lake house
Many people love to sit back and relax at the lake during the spring and summer months, which makes Lake Houses a perfect vacation destination. There are over 480,000 lakes in the U.S and figuring out where to find a lake home takes some research, but one of the best towns to buy a lake house might be right in your backyard.
coast931.com
Man being held at York County Jail dies following medical emergency
The York County Sheriff’s Office says a resident at the jail has died. York County Sheriff William King says 31-year-old Derek Michael Smith of Buxton experienced a medical emergency Tuesday night. He was taken to the hospital where he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. Smith was being...
Gilford, NH named one of the best places in the US to buy a lake house
A New England community is among the best to own a lake house, according to Evolve. The website compiled a list of the the 12 best places to buy a lake house in 2023 with locations across the country. Gilford, New Hampshire, earned itself a spot on the list. “When...
WMUR.com
Dartmouth College officials say there is tuberculosis case in school community
HANOVER, N.H. — Someone in the Dartmouth College community has an active case of tuberculosis, school officials wrote in a note to the community on Tuesday. The patient is receiving medical treatment and support and is isolating, according to Mark Reed, the director of Dartmouth College Health Service. Reed...
laconiadailysun.com
Mike MacFadzen: Current sheriff is in denial of internal problem within the department
With the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and with the tremendous support to run a write-in campaign, I would ask that voters please consider writing my name in for Belknap County sheriff.
Christmastime Comes Early as Santa’s Village In New Hampshire Reopens This November
'Tis the season to start thinking about that holiday spirit, and one of the most famous theme parks in New England is willing to help. Santa's Village, located in Jefferson, New Hampshire, is set to re-open on November 12 for their annual 'Christmastime' celebration that takes place for several weekends through December.
laconiadailysun.com
Bonnie L. Gates, 72
BELMONT — Bonnie Lee (Dorval) Gates 72, died suddenly on October 29, at her home in Belmont. She was born in Franklin on October 2, 1950, the daughter of Raymond C. Dorval and Rita I. (Brouillard) Dorval. She attended school in Franklin.
weirs.com
Profile Falls on the Smith River in Bristol
PHOTO: Profile Falls, Smith River in Bristol. Charlie admires the loud cascading water near the big pool at its base. Franklin.org has a nice walking trail map that includes Profile Falls, item 10. We looked but we didn’t see a Profile. Does anyone know why it is called Profile Falls?
laconiadailysun.com
Hal Shurtleff: A litmus test for the endorsed candidates of Alton and Barnstead
Citizens of Belknap consider the four endorsed candidates of Alton and Barnstead reasonable and rational. I think their answers to the following questions will be helpful in determining how rational and reasonable they are:
WMUR.com
Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in New Hampshire for Wednesday drawing
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The recent trend of no one winning the Powerball jackpot continued Wednesday night, but one Granite Stater did win big. A ticket worth $100,000 was sold for Wednesday's drawing at Common Man Roadside on Tenney Mountain Highway in Plymouth, lottery officials said. Monday's winning numbers were...
NHPR
In Manchester, a center city food pantry gets a new look
Four times a day, two vans from Family In Transition collect food around Manchester to bring to their newly renovated pantry on Lake Street. From there, they triage the food to different locations, including emergency shelters and substance use treatment programs. The rest is kept on the shelves for about 50 people who stop in every day searching for groceries.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 135 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 24 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Body found in vehicle at Belknap Marketplace
BELMONT — The body of a deceased man was found in a car in the parking lot of the Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall, Tuesday morning. “It was an older gentleman,” said Capt. Stephen Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. Akerstrom also said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
laconiadailysun.com
Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale
PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities
Tropical Storm Irene showed how vulnerable the homes are to flooding. Read the story on VTDigger here: University of Vermont to study impact of climate change on manufactured-home communities.
