Plymouth, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Matt Lahey: Why does Dunn want to represent a school ward she doesn't enroll her children in?

I read with interest The Sun's Nov. 3 story about the Laconia School Board Ward 2 race. Kelley Gaspa-Caravona and Laura Dunn are running for the seat. In the story, Dunn touts her service on the Pleasant Street School PTA. That's a head-scratcher as Ward 2 elementary school students attend Woodland Heights School, a one-minute drive from Dunn’s home.
LACONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

New Hampshire family searching for answers after pregnant cow dies from gunshot wound

WEARE, N.H. — A family in New Hampshire is turning to the public for help tracking down the person who fatally shot their pregnant cow. In a Facebook post, Weare resident Lisa Ilsley wrote, “You must have skipped hunter safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target. Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200-pound cow for a deer.”
WEARE, NH
coast931.com

Man being held at York County Jail dies following medical emergency

The York County Sheriff’s Office says a resident at the jail has died. York County Sheriff William King says 31-year-old Derek Michael Smith of Buxton experienced a medical emergency Tuesday night. He was taken to the hospital where he died. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday. Smith was being...
YORK COUNTY, ME
laconiadailysun.com

Bonnie L. Gates, 72

BELMONT — Bonnie Lee (Dorval) Gates 72, died suddenly on October 29, at her home in Belmont. She was born in Franklin on October 2, 1950, the daughter of Raymond C. Dorval and Rita I. (Brouillard) Dorval. She attended school in Franklin.
BELMONT, NH
weirs.com

Profile Falls on the Smith River in Bristol

PHOTO: Profile Falls, Smith River in Bristol. Charlie admires the loud cascading water near the big pool at its base. Franklin.org has a nice walking trail map that includes Profile Falls, item 10. We looked but we didn’t see a Profile. Does anyone know why it is called Profile Falls?
BRISTOL, NH
NHPR

In Manchester, a center city food pantry gets a new look

Four times a day, two vans from Family In Transition collect food around Manchester to bring to their newly renovated pantry on Lake Street. From there, they triage the food to different locations, including emergency shelters and substance use treatment programs. The rest is kept on the shelves for about 50 people who stop in every day searching for groceries.
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Belmont Police Log

BELMONT — Police handled 135 service calls from 11 a.m. Oct. 24 until 11 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Body found in vehicle at Belknap Marketplace

BELMONT — The body of a deceased man was found in a car in the parking lot of the Belknap Marketplace, formerly known as the Belknap Mall, Tuesday morning. “It was an older gentleman,” said Capt. Stephen Akerstrom of the Belmont Police Department. Akerstrom also said there didn’t appear to be anything suspicious about the death.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale

PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
PLYMOUTH, NH

