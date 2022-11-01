ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

Taunton Man Charged With Stealing Package From Freetown Home

FREETOWN — A Taunton man is facing charges for larceny and resisting arrest among others after he allegedly failed to break into a Freetown home before stealing a package from the porch. Freetown police said 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian of Old Colony Road in Taunton is also charged with attempting...
TAUNTON, MA
Public Information Meetings Planned for Proposed Cape Cod Bridges

The MassDOT Highway Division has started one of the most important transportation programs in the history of the region, addressing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges and making improvements to the surrounding roadway networks. There are still many important factors under consideration, such as defining the program's purpose and need...
BOURNE, MA
Extremely Rare Bird Spotted in Brewster on Cape Cod

Cape Cod's beaches have become famous lately for shark and whale sightings. Now a rare bird, hardly ever seen in Massachusetts, has popped up in Brewster. Mark Faherty, Science Coordinator at Massachusetts Audubon Cape Cod and who writes and delivers "The Weekly Bird Report" for Cape and Islands NPR affiliate WCAI and the station's website capeandislands.org, said he spotted a Vermilion Flycatcher, extremely rare in Massachusetts, last Friday.
BREWSTER, MA
COVID Blamed in Part for Nosedive in Massachusetts Lottery Sales

COVID-19 has been blamed for a lot of things going wrong in our society since it first arrived in 2020. Add slumping Massachusetts Lottery sales to the list. According to State House News Service, "Lottery sales in September were down $40.3 million or 8.9 percent compared to September 2021, and every single product was in the red for the month. Through one quarter of fiscal year 2023. Lottery sales are down $60.8 million or 3.8 percent compared to the same time period last year."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
