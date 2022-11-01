Read full article on original website
Annual Holly Fair in Center Harbor Nov. 19
CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Congregational Church will host their annual Holly Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. Many people have produced beautiful items to decorate your home or give as gifts. You will find hand-knit and crocheted items; home decor; jewelry; ornaments; home-canned jams and pickles from our gardens; beautifully created gift baskets; and a silent auction featuring local merchants; and homemade baked goods.
Annual Christmas Fair in Belmont on Nov. 5
BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find...
Laura Dunn: Parents have the option of sending their kids to three great elementary schools
As a proud Laconia resident for 42 years and a resident of Ward 2 for nearly 20 years, I feel very fortunate that I am able to serve as your current school board member of Ward 2 and hope to continue for another three years.
Plymouth Rotary’s 70th annual Penny Sale
PLYMOUTH — Get ready for fun while funding local high school students’ pursuit of higher education. Plymouth Rotary celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser, the Penny Sale, at Plymouth Regional High School, Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. Plymouth Rotary’s highest profile fundraiser assists local students further their education.
Matt Lahey: Why does Dunn want to represent a school ward she doesn't enroll her children in?
I read with interest The Sun's Nov. 3 story about the Laconia School Board Ward 2 race. Kelley Gaspa-Caravona and Laura Dunn are running for the seat. In the story, Dunn touts her service on the Pleasant Street School PTA. That's a head-scratcher as Ward 2 elementary school students attend Woodland Heights School, a one-minute drive from Dunn’s home.
Downtown Family Dollar is closing soon
LACONIA — Family Dollar's downtown location is scheduled to close its doors soon, according to people familiar with the matter. The store may close as soon as December. In 2019, the dollar store chain announced it would close 390 stores across the United States, although an official list of which branches was not provided.
Laconia PD honors officer, civilian employee of the year Thursday
LACONIA — Laconia Police Officer Michael Dempsey was honored with the Officer of the Year award Thursday evening, while executive assistant Lori Marsh earned the Civilian Employee of the Year honor at the department's annual ceremony. Chief Matt Canfield commended Dempsey's willingness to cover extra shifts and mentorship of...
Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard honored by LWSA
LACONIA — Merrill Fay and Fays Boatyard were honored with the Atherton Award by the Lake Winnipesaukee Sailing Association at its annual meeting on Oct. 22, at the Laconia Country Club. Since 1988, the award has honored the Lake Winnipesaukee sailor that best exemplifies the qualities of Ernie Atherton....
Laconia's puzzling housing crisis
LACONIA — Despite projects to expand housing inventory on the horizon, Belknap County's vacancy rate of 0.7% is drastically below the healthy rental market threshold of 5%. The average home price for a single-family home was well over $360,000 as of September. With such high costs and limited inventory, home ownership and even finding an apartment is not an attainable goal for many in the city.
Barry W. Weeks, 64
MEREDITH — Barry Wayne Weeks, 64, of Meredith, died suddenly November 2, 2022, at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Laconia on July 18, 1958, he was the son of Leslie and Florence (Chase) Weeks. Barry was a lifelong resident of Meredith. He attended Inter-Lakes High School and graduated from Laconia High School.
Planning Board urges city to reevaluate Master Plan
LACONIA — With the amount of new construction the development of the Laconia State School is expected to generate, several members at Tuesday’s Planning Board meeting said the city needs to do more in the way of long-range planning. The forthcoming development will have a significant impact on...
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 108 service calls Monday through Thursday this week. Two people were arrested.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 87 service calls from 8 a.m. Tuesday until 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
Eviction notice leads to four drug arrests Wednesday in Laconia
LACONIA — Police arrested four people Wednesday at a Busy Corner apartment suspected to be the location of drug activity while serving an eviction notice. Samantha Shada, 26, of Union Avenue, in Laconia; Scott A. Beaumont, 44, no fixed address; Heather D. Paul, 32, no fixed address; and Crystal McNeil, 38, of Pine Street, Laconia, were arrested.
OSSIPEE — A Carroll County House of Corrections inmate was honored Oct. 26 at her high school equivalency graduation for earning outstanding grades in a special ceremony where county commissioners and state senator were in attendance. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, had been transferred to Carroll County to...
Bill Schmidlin: Keep out-of-staters from holding office in Belknap County
It is a well-known fact that the leading political party in Belknap County has been infiltrated by a few out-of-staters. These outsiders believe themselves to have all the right solutions to New Hampshire issues. All was going their way until they messed with Gunstock. They are pros and have convinced some very good, well-respected local NH folks to unwittingly join their cause and turn against our NH values. They lost high-valued members in September and deserve to lose it all in November. Please vote for the individuals who have not been influenced and best represent our NH values. Be cautious in voting only for a party that allowed itself to be temporarily highjacked. To re-elect current county reps allows the infiltration to continue. Beware of the out-of-staters in all parties; vote local.
Lester C. Davis, 82
MOULTONBOROUGH — Lester Charles Davis, 82, was born on September 28,1940 and passed with his wife at his side on October 29, 2022, at his residence in Moultonborough, accompanied by his wife. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Donahue Davis; children, Amy Faulds Sandefur, Lorrie Defond, Dennis Donahue...
Karen Sticht: In Meredith, the two choices for state representative are clear
Voters are encouraged to research candidates who fit their values, so I investigated Citizens for Belknap and their endorsed candidates. Since the committee is anonymous, their rhetoric is hateful, and all of their candidates and donors are Democrats or further left-leaning than I will ever be, their choices are not for me.
Somersworth mayor brings track record of improvements to challenge Kenney's experience for Executive Council's District 1 seat
LACONIA — Voters have a choice between two enthusiastic candidates with long histories in political office in the race for Executive Council District 1. Republican incumbent Joe Kenney of Wakefield is running on his experience in the district and ability to serve full time.
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
