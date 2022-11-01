ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Cormorant, MS

Oxford Eagle

Oxford misses out on playoff berth after loss to Madison Central in season finale

The farewell season in Class 6A ended prematurely for Oxford on Thursday after suffering a 56-43 loss at the hands of Madison Central at Bobby Holcomb Field. After learning earlier in the day they were officially one of the 24 schools who will make up the inaugural Class 7A next fall, the Chargers went to work to try and earn their fifth straight berth into the Class 6A postseason.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Water Valley survives late scare to advance to second round of playoffs

WATER VALLEY- In the playoffs, there is one goal: to survive and advance. Water Valley did that Friday night as the Blue Devils defeated the Rosa Fort Lions of Tunica 48-38. Rosa Fort (3-7) started the scoring early when Jordan Williams hit Ardavius Harris for a 41-yard score on fourth down. The Blue Devil defense tightened down after the touchdown to shut out the Lions for the rest of the half.
WATER VALLEY, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss volleyball falls to Tennessee in five-set heartbreaker

Freshman Vivian Miller’s career-high 21 kills weren’t enough as Ole Miss couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Tennessee in a five-set thriller inside the Gillom Center Wednesday night. The Rebels (10-11, 6-5 SEC) had their hands full trying to stop the hot-hitting Lady Vol offense that hit...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Ole Miss senior Jonathan Mingo was one of six receivers added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday. The award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. The recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Regents School of Oxford receives School of Excellence Award from College Countdown Mississippi

Regents School of Oxford has been named a 2021 School of Excellence award winner by College Countdown Mississippi for FAFSA completion. The Schools of Excellence are a group of exemplary schools across the state that are helping students pursue postsecondary success. Regents School of Oxford was selected because of its participation and commitment to encouraging students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) helping Mississippi rank third in the.
OXFORD, MS
wvtm13.com

Alabamians flock to GA for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot

TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot is astronomical right now. It’s the fourth largest in Powerball history, sitting at $1.2 billion. That's enough to get the attention of those who don't normally play the lottery, including Alabamians who have to travel to border states to play. In Tallapoosa,...
TALLAPOOSA, GA
WALB 10

As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived

ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
beckersspine.com

Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WSAV News 3

New data predicts 5 million voters for Georgia midterms

ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is one week away from the crucial November midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Secretary of State said Georgia continues to break records with new data showing that Atlanta’s Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett have the highest turnouts in the state during early voting. Voting experts predict up to 5 […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free

ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
GEORGIA STATE

