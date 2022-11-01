Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Oxford Eagle
Oxford misses out on playoff berth after loss to Madison Central in season finale
The farewell season in Class 6A ended prematurely for Oxford on Thursday after suffering a 56-43 loss at the hands of Madison Central at Bobby Holcomb Field. After learning earlier in the day they were officially one of the 24 schools who will make up the inaugural Class 7A next fall, the Chargers went to work to try and earn their fifth straight berth into the Class 6A postseason.
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley survives late scare to advance to second round of playoffs
WATER VALLEY- In the playoffs, there is one goal: to survive and advance. Water Valley did that Friday night as the Blue Devils defeated the Rosa Fort Lions of Tunica 48-38. Rosa Fort (3-7) started the scoring early when Jordan Williams hit Ardavius Harris for a 41-yard score on fourth down. The Blue Devil defense tightened down after the touchdown to shut out the Lions for the rest of the half.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball falls to Tennessee in five-set heartbreaker
Freshman Vivian Miller’s career-high 21 kills weren’t enough as Ole Miss couldn’t complete the comeback, falling to Tennessee in a five-set thriller inside the Gillom Center Wednesday night. The Rebels (10-11, 6-5 SEC) had their hands full trying to stop the hot-hitting Lady Vol offense that hit...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss’ Jonathan Mingo added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Ole Miss senior Jonathan Mingo was one of six receivers added to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Wednesday. The award annually recognizes the outstanding receiver in college football. The recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection...
6 roadside attractions to visit in Georgia
From folk art to the Little White House or the giant peanut in Plains, here are six roadside attractions to check out across Georgia
Oxford Eagle
Regents School of Oxford receives School of Excellence Award from College Countdown Mississippi
Regents School of Oxford has been named a 2021 School of Excellence award winner by College Countdown Mississippi for FAFSA completion. The Schools of Excellence are a group of exemplary schools across the state that are helping students pursue postsecondary success. Regents School of Oxford was selected because of its participation and commitment to encouraging students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) helping Mississippi rank third in the.
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Georgia in Wednesday’s drawing
ATLANTA — Two lucky winners in Georgia are waking up millionaires on Thursday. No one took home the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but two stores in Georgia sold tickets that matched all five numbers. Those tickets are worth $1 million. The numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60...
wvtm13.com
Alabamians flock to GA for $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
TALLAPOOSA, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot is astronomical right now. It’s the fourth largest in Powerball history, sitting at $1.2 billion. That's enough to get the attention of those who don't normally play the lottery, including Alabamians who have to travel to border states to play. In Tallapoosa,...
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
WTVCFOX
Record early voting winds down in Georgia; Tennessee early voting numbers down from 2018
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Georgians continue to hit record-breaking turnouts in early voting. And these numbers have been breaking records since the first day of early voting this year, surging to nearly twice the number on the first day of Early Voting in 2018. According to the statewide election office,...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia nursing home residents say their absentee ballots haven't arrived
ATLANTA - The Georgia Secretary of State's Office is investigating after several seniors at a south Atlanta nursing home claimed they requested absentee ballots that never came. Senior advocate Miriam Miller spent all day Thursday carrying residents from Bontanna Nursing Home off Cleveland Avenue to the polls in her personal...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
beckersspine.com
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor makes campaign stop in Statesboro
Stacey Abrams candidate for Georgia Governor made a campaign stop in Statesboro on Friday, November 4, 2022. Abrams is running against incumbent Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. The event was held in the parking lot of the GS City campus in downtown Statesboro at noon and drew a large crowd of supporters.
New data predicts 5 million voters for Georgia midterms
ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia is one week away from the crucial November midterm election on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The Secretary of State said Georgia continues to break records with new data showing that Atlanta’s Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett have the highest turnouts in the state during early voting. Voting experts predict up to 5 […]
Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free
ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive Georgia Governor and Senate poll | Warnock and Kemp keeping leads
The newest poll was conducted for 11Alive by SurveyUSA between Oct. 29-Nov. 2 among 1,171 likely November Georgia voters.
wpln.org
Republican candidates are listed first on Tennessee’s ballots. Here’s why that matters.
The saying “If you ain’t first, you’re last” comes from the movie “Talladega Nights,” but it also holds true in Tennessee politics. A candidate’s placement on the ballot is based on their party affiliation, not alphabetical order. That’s because under the state’s election...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Comments / 0