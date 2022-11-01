Many bills were signed into law yesterday by Governor Tom Wolf, including several sponsored or created by State Representative Jim Struzzi. A total of five acts were signed into law. One of them was Struzzi’s Fentanyl Strip bill that removed the test strips from the list of items listed as drug paraphernalia, which are prohibited and carries serious penalties. Another bill that passed will allow any PA company to bid for a contract awarded by the Department of Environmental Protection for plugging oil and gas wells, regardless of the size of the business. The third bill was a bill to provide tuition assistance for higher education for students who volunteer with Fire and EMS departments. The fourth was a recent bill to make it easier for the State System of Higher Education Schools to hire police officers by removing a requirement to obtain a commission from the State Department of Higher Education.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO