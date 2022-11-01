Read full article on original website
JOANNE M. SORRELL, 95
Joanne M. Sorrell, 95, of Indiana, PA died on November 3, 2022, at St. Andrews Village after a brief illness. Born on September 14, 1927, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of J. Warren and Ruth Staples Millard. She married Richard A. Sorrell on June 10, 1949, in Washington, DC, who preceded her in death in 2010. She had lived in Indiana PA since 2011.
IUP CELEBRATES 100TH YEAR OF “THE LEGEND” MARCHING BAND
During the IUP football game today, the school will celebrate the 100th anniversary of it’s Marching Band, appropriately nicknamed “The Legend”. Over 900 Alumni and friends are expected to be a part of the celebration, which got underway yesterday. The celebration was to have originally taken part in 2021, but was postponed one year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Pa. teacher under scrutiny for having controversial ‘Gender Queer’ graphic novel in classroom
A Blair County teacher has been facing criticism after bringing a copy of a controversial graphic novel to her middle school classroom. According to WJAC, a teacher at the Hollidaysburg Area School District had a copy of the book “Gender Queer” in her classroom, which has drawn complaints from some parents.
Burns: $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Johnstown, Loretto
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto. The grants consist of: $2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation […]
Conemaugh Valley School District receives $100k for stadium renovations
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Stadium renovations are coming to Conemaugh Valley School District thanks to a $100,000 grant. On Thursday, State Representative Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced that he secured a state grant to help make needed renovations to the district’s football stadium. “When Conemaugh Valley needed help to fund their stadium lighting project, I […]
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Political newcomer Bob George challenges state Rep. Abby Major
A college-educated truck driver, Bob George of Ford City, is challenging incumbent state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City, to represent the state’s new 60th House District. The new legislative map of the 60th District takes effect Dec. 1. Instead of covering most of Armstrong County and parts of Clarion and Butler counties, the newly elected state representative will serve southern Armstrong County and parts of Westmoreland County.
PITTMAN EYE DROP BILL SIGNED INTO LAW
A bill sponsored by Senator Joe Pittman concerning prescription eye drops was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf yesterday. Senate Bill 1201 now requires health insurance policies issued or renewed in Pennsylvania to provide coverage for prescription eye drop refills at 70% of the prescribed duration. That means that early refills will be covered at 21 days for a 30-day supply, 42 days for a 60-day supply or 63 days for a 90-day supply.
5 things to do in Westmoreland County this weekend: Nov. 4-6
The annual Holiday Market is planned for noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the grounds of the Ligonier Country Market, at West Main Street and Springer Road in Ligonier. The market features holiday-themed items and other merchandise handcrafted by dozens of area vendors. Food and beverages will be available. For more information,...
DENISE DAWN (ROMASCO) TATONE, 64
Denise Dawn (Romasco) Tatone, 64, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. The daughter of Eugene D. and Barbara (Cunningham) Romasco, she was born on April 8, 1958 in Indiana, PA. Denise graduated from Blairsville High School Class of 1976 and worked at S&T...
PAW Center celebrates grand opening in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 1948 the first field house was built for athletes at Penn State DuBois, fast forward 74 years and the newly renovated PAW (Physical fitness, Athletics, and Wellness) Center is now complete. The idea to renovate was first brought up in 2017. However, the plans for renovations were not approved […]
MANY STRUZZI BILLS SIGNED INTO LAW
Many bills were signed into law yesterday by Governor Tom Wolf, including several sponsored or created by State Representative Jim Struzzi. A total of five acts were signed into law. One of them was Struzzi’s Fentanyl Strip bill that removed the test strips from the list of items listed as drug paraphernalia, which are prohibited and carries serious penalties. Another bill that passed will allow any PA company to bid for a contract awarded by the Department of Environmental Protection for plugging oil and gas wells, regardless of the size of the business. The third bill was a bill to provide tuition assistance for higher education for students who volunteer with Fire and EMS departments. The fourth was a recent bill to make it easier for the State System of Higher Education Schools to hire police officers by removing a requirement to obtain a commission from the State Department of Higher Education.
Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
IUP VS. CLARION TODAY
After suffering their first loss of the season, the IUP Crimson Hawks will celebrate Senior Day with a game against the Clarion Golden Eagles. IUP’s loss came against Gannon last week. Despite the loss, IUP can still win a share of the PSAC West Regular Season title with a win today, and they would have the tiebreaker to allow them to play for the Conference Championship next week. Clarion is 3-6 on the season and lost to Slippery Rock 31-0 last week.
Johnstown airport receives $1.5 million state grant
JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ)– The Johnstown Airport is receiving $1,500,000 in a state grant to help with business development. The airport is working with Cambrian Hills Development to develop a new hangar for the airport, specifically outside the building. A hangar is a large building that houses and serves as a workspace for planes. The new […]
Indiana County business surviving inflation with policy of honesty
INDIANA, Pa. — A business in Indiana County is surviving inflation by simply focusing on being honest with its customers. Zach Morrow, co-owner of Noble Stein Brewery, has had to raise prices because of circumstances created by inflation. Customers are not being driven away by the rising prices though, due to the business’ philosophy.
Jefferson County self-defense facility now open
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
Johnstown CamTran center to close for paving
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown CamTran center will be closed this weekend due to ongoing road paving. The downtown transit center, located at 551 Main St, will be closed on Saturday, November 5. Due to the paving of locust St., all CamTran buses will be staged on Vine St. for the day while […]
PA GAS PRICE AVERAGE GOES DOWN SLIGHTLY
The national gas price average is going up, but Pennsylvania’s average is going down. According to Triple-A, the national average gas cost is $3.77 a gallon, a one-cent increase over the last 24 hours and over the last week. It is two cents lower than last month. The national average price last year at this time was $3.40.
Dunkin’ unveils new Central PA community cruiser
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Dunkin’ officially unveiled their brand new Community Cruiser for the Northeast and Central PA region on Wednesday This cruiser is similar to a food truck, but it features state-of-the-art equipment to make coffee. The truck provides free options for their original blend coffee, hot or iced, and sometimes seasonal items. The cruiser will […]
