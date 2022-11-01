ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooksville, FL

hernandonewstoday.com

Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022

Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Two arrested in Citrus County for gang-related murder in Hernando County

Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Shooting, New Port Richey

Update 5:15 a.m.: As discussed in the earlier news conference by Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate a shooting which resulted in the death of a woman in New Port Richey. Preliminary information suggests the homicide occurred around 12:40 a.m. today in the Menifee Ct. area when a man broke into a home. The man pointed a gun at an adult witness in the home before moving on to a bedroom in which the victim was sleeping with two young children. The suspect turned on a light in the room, which caused the victim to sit up. The suspect then shot the victim once. The victim fell on to the floor after being shot, and the suspect shot the victim once more. The suspect then ran from the home, where it was believed that he got into a car. The victim later died at a hospital as a result of the shooting.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5

TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County Sheriff's Office hosts summit to better serve seniors

To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors. During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

