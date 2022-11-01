Read full article on original website
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
Manhunt Monday Update 11-01-2022
Matthew Helferich was arrested on Tuesday by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Pasco County. Thank you for all of the tips. Warrant: Violation of Probation for Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Obligations. No bond.
Pasco could stop charging residents directly to repave their streets
If you've moved to Pasco County in recent years, you may have been in for a shock when your street was repaved and you got stuck with a big part of the bill.
WATCH: I-4 blocked as motorists wrangle loose dog
Traffic on I-4 came to a halt Friday morning after a dog caused chaos on the interstate.
Father of 3-year-old killed in accidental shooting calls for justice
Pasco County deputies found 3-year-old Elijah Morales dead with a single gunshot wound to the head on Oct. 29 at the Holiday Hotel on U.S. 19.
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Two men suspected of going on a violent criminal mischief spree that resulted in the death of a Clearwater Beach bicyclist, and left another man injured, are now in custody, police said.
Two arrested in Citrus County for gang-related murder in Hernando County
Two of five people Hernando County authorities allege killed someone trying to leave their gang were arrested in Citrus County. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca and 46-year-old Hector Robles Oct. 21 and Oct. 27, respectfully, under a Hernando County warrant charging the Ocala pair with third-degree murder, according to arrest logs.
Non-Certified Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Employee Arrested After Battering Fiancé
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies have arrested a non-certified employee of the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office following a domestic-related dispute. According to deputies, 26-year-old Devan Machado engaged in a verbal argument with his fiance at their residence in Seminole. The argument became physical in
Community Alert: Shooting, New Port Richey
Update 5:15 a.m.: As discussed in the earlier news conference by Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco, Pasco Sheriff’s detectives continue to investigate a shooting which resulted in the death of a woman in New Port Richey. Preliminary information suggests the homicide occurred around 12:40 a.m. today in the Menifee Ct. area when a man broke into a home. The man pointed a gun at an adult witness in the home before moving on to a bedroom in which the victim was sleeping with two young children. The suspect turned on a light in the room, which caused the victim to sit up. The suspect then shot the victim once. The victim fell on to the floor after being shot, and the suspect shot the victim once more. The suspect then ran from the home, where it was believed that he got into a car. The victim later died at a hospital as a result of the shooting.
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Arrests from Nov. 1 and 2
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 1. Alexander Gregory Dergacheff, 31, Spring Hill, arrested Nov. 1 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Free shot clinic for dogs to be held on Nov. 5
TAMPA, Fla. — For anyone with a dog that is in need of some vaccinations, the Humane Society of Tampa Bay has an upcoming event just for you. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the animal shelter is hosting the 14th annual Free Shot Clinic for Dogs event which provides free DA2PP and rabies vaccines for 1,000 dogs.
Man dead in overnight crash in Hernando County
A man is dead after a crash overnight on CR-572, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pasco Co. seniors frustrated after ‘astronomical’ increase in HOA fees
The Ashton Oaks homeowners association is proposing a 33% increase in fees for residents living in villas in Wesley Chapel.
Citrus County Sheriff's Office hosts summit to better serve seniors
To ensure that Citrus County seniors get the help they need when local law enforcement is on scene, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday hosted its fourth annual Law Enforcement Summit to Protect and Serve Our Seniors. During the summit, held at the county’s Emergency Operations Center in...
I-75 South reopens after deadly crash, car hauler fire
The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to two incidents on Interstate 75 around Sun City Center and Ruskin.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay hosting free shot clinic for dogs Saturday
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay will be hosting its 14th annual free shot clinic for dogs on Saturday.
