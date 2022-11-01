Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
City of Biloxi Surplus Auction tomorrow
Today, some of the items the City of Biloxi will be auctioning off tomorrow were out for a preview. Hundreds of items will go to the highest bidder regardless of price. The city is getting rid of surplus items including vehicles, office equipment, and items from the police evidence vault.
WLOX
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
WLOX
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run accident near Grand Bay arrested in Mississippi
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Mobile County Sheriff's Office have confirmed they are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit and run accident early Saturday morning. Officials say the accident happened around the three mile marker near the Grand Bay exit on I-10. An unidentified victim...
WLOX
Storms cut short Diamondhead festival, but not barbecue competition
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy storms and strong winds made a statement at the Diamondhead Festival and Barbecue Competition. "I'd say more than a damper," said organizer Ty Wiltz. "It was almost catastrophic.". But what the foul weather did was strip the event down to its essential...
WLOX
LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Long-time band director and music legend Julius Hunt passed away Saturday. He...
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff's Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family's backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
wxxv25.com
Ocean Springs Police searching for commercial burglary suspect
Ocean Springs Police is asking the public's help to locate a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Police say Randi Renee Brochard is one of four suspects in the case and the only one not in custody. Anyone who has information on Brochard's whereabouts is asked to contact Ocean...
WLOX
Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. This comes on the heels of railroad work wrapping up on Highway 49. For two weeks, portions of the busy stretch in Gulfport was closed, causing headaches for drivers. "Yay, we are open," said...
utv44.com
Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
WDSU
Interstate 10 eastbound lanes towards Mississippi line closed after tractor-trailer accident
SLIDELL, La. — Traffic heading to the Mississippi line from Slidell is snarled after the interstate closed because of a vehicle fire. Video sent to WDSU shows a tractor-trailer on fire at mile marker 269 on Interstate 10 East. The tractor-trailer caught fire past the I-10/I-12/I-59 interchange. The eastbound...
Mississippi Press
California artist memorializes Pascagoula K9 officer killed in line of duty
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- When "Exo," the Pascagoula police K9 officer, was killed in the line of duty in June, it left a hole in the hearts of the officers and staff at the Pascagoula Police Department. Thanks to the generosity of a California artist, at least a small...
WLOX
Impending rain cancels Saturday's Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday's Gulf Coast Veterans Parade in Gulfport will not happen. Event organizer Jim Hollingsworth said with the potential for heavy rain on Saturday, they made the call Friday morning to cancel the annual event. The parade was set for Saturday at 11 a.m. in Downtown...
Chamblee murder suspect arrested while sleeping in car at Mississippi gas station
A man accused of shooting two people in Chamblee on Tuesday night was arrested in Mississippi.
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Go inside Shearwater Pottery with Peter Anderson
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect.
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect.
Mississippi Press
What you need to know for this weekend’s 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Final preparations are underway for the 44th annual Peter Anderson Festival Arts & Crafts Festival in downtown Ocean Springs, set to kickoff at 9 a.m. Saturday -- rain or shine. The current forecast call for a 60% chance of rain in Ocean Springs Saturday, but that...
WLOX
Doug Walker joins the GMM crew from Ocean Springs for WLOX's 60th anniversary
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect.
Man turns himself into Mobile Police: allegedly shot someone at Oaklawn Homes
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said a man turned himself into detectives Thursday afternoon in connection to a shooting on Baltimore Street on Oct. 25, according to a release. Kelton Franks, 21, was transported to Metro Jail after turning himself into detectives at Mobile Police Headquarters Thursday, Nov. 3. Officers responded […]
WLOX
Amtrak, freight railroads ask for more mediation time in Gulf Coast case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The parties involved in the contentious battle over whether passenger rail service can return to Mobile have asked for another go at settling the matter through mediation before that Surface Transportation Board resumes its hearings. At the root is Amtrak's desire to restart passenger train service...
Mobile woman sentenced to life without parole for 2019 murder: Mobile District Attorney
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County judge sentenced a woman to life in prison without possibility of parole following a September guilty ruling from a Mobile County jury in connection to a 2019 murder, according to a Twitter post from the Mobile DA. Amber Kuta, was sentenced to life for abuse of corpse, as […]
