City of Biloxi Surplus Auction tomorrow

Today, some of the items the City of Biloxi will be auctioning off tomorrow were out for a preview. Hundreds of items will go to the highest bidder regardless of price. The city is getting rid of surplus items including vehicles, office equipment, and items from the police evidence vault.
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum expands on Pass Road

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Coast Railroad Museum is on track to become the largest railroad museum in the country. A multi-million dollar project will feature 50,000 square feet of interactive models for guests. Big changes are coming to Gulfport. The Mississippi Coast Model Train Museum is expanding to...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Storms cut short Diamondhead festival, but not barbecue competition

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Heavy storms and strong winds made a statement at the Diamondhead Festival and Barbecue Competition. “I’d say more than a damper,” said organizer Ty Wiltz. “It was almost catastrophic.”. But what the foul weather did was strip the event down to its essential...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
WLOX

LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic

Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Long-time band director and music legend Julius Hunt passed away Saturday. He...
STONE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
wxxv25.com

Ocean Springs Police searching for commercial burglary suspect

Ocean Springs Police is asking the public’s help to locate a suspect in a commercial burglary case. Police say Randi Renee Brochard is one of four suspects in the case and the only one not in custody. Anyone who has information on Brochard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ocean...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. This comes on the heels of railroad work wrapping up on Highway 49. For two weeks, portions of the busy stretch in Gulfport was closed, causing headaches for drivers. “Yay, we are open,” said...
GULFPORT, MS
utv44.com

Irvington man killed in crash was not wearing his seatbelt

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, has claimed the life of an Irvington man. Andrew L. Kirkland, 91, was fatally injured when the 1999 Ford Ranger he was driving was struck by the 2007 GMC Sierra pickup driven by Jacob R. Sessions, 21, also from Irvington.
IRVINGTON, AL
WLOX

In Their Shoes: Go inside Shearwater Pottery with Peter Anderson

In Their Shoes: Go inside Shearwater Pottery with Peter Anderson

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler

In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Amtrak, freight railroads ask for more mediation time in Gulf Coast case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The parties involved in the contentious battle over whether passenger rail service can return to Mobile have asked for another go at settling the matter through mediation before that Surface Transportation Board resumes its hearings. At the root is Amtrak’s desire to restart passenger train service...
MOBILE, AL

