1 seriously injured in Fall River shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Fall River that left one person seriously injured Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating reported mail thefts in Seekonk
The thefts were reported in the north end of town, according to police.
New Bedford Police Arrest Four in Separate Drug Busts
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have arrested four people and seized cocaine, fentanyl, cash, and an illegal firearm in two separate raids of city apartments on Tuesday. Police said on Nov. 1, detectives searched an apartment at 228 1/2 State St. and turned up around 50 grams of cocaine, nearly 12 grams of fentanyl, and over $5,600 in cash.
Dartmouth Police Arrest New Bedford Man for Allegedly Trafficking Meth
DARTMOUTH (1420 WBSM) — A New Bedford man has been arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine after Dartmouth Police executed a search warrant at his Brock Avenue address. According to police, Dartmouth detectives executed the warrant at around 10:30 a.m. this morning along with members of the Massachusetts State Police...
fallriverreporter.com
Three allegedly assaulted in Fall River, including 84-year-old Charlie Chase, when holding pro-police signs
Three people who were supporting police were allegedly assaulted this past weekend in Fall River, including an 84-year-old veteran who has been assaulted on multiple occasions. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Saturday, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Fall River Police Officers responded to the front lot of the Fall River...
Fall River Police Search for Missing Teen
FALL RIVER — Police in Fall River are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Jasaiha Suarez is missing and considered to be in danger, according to police. He is described as being five feet seven inches tall and weighing between 120 and 130 pounds.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
Authorities Seek Info on Man Who Married ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Before Her Death
Now that the “Lady of the Dunes” has been identified, authorities are seeking information about a man she married shortly before her death. On October 31, the FBI identified the remains that were found in July 1974 in the dunes of Provincetown – the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts – as those of Ruth Marie Terry, a Tennessee woman.
Woman sought by police in $2K battery theft
More than $2,000 worth of 18-volt batteries were stolen from Ace Hardware on West Main Street on Oct. 22, according to Norton police.
GoLocalProv
NK Man Who Thought He Was Sending Obscene Videos to 10-Year-Old Girl Has Pleaded Guilty
A North Kingstown man on Monday admitted to a federal judge that he transferred provocative material to another person online, after the other person represented that they were a child, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Neil Streich, 59, whose federal jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday, pleaded...
whdh.com
Officials share additional details on Easton officer-involved shooting
EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is sharing additional details on a non-fatal police-involved shooting in Easton. At around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, dispatchers received a 911 call from a female victim reporting a domestic disturbance at a Central Street home. When officers arrived, the DA’s Office said they encountered a “potentially lethal situation involving a man allegedly holding a knife,” causing officers to draw their own weapons. An Easton officer fired his weapon, hitting the defendant. The victim was also slightly injured.
Woman Charged in Connection to Attleboro Nursing Home Theft
ATTLEBORO — A Rhode Island woman has been indicted on charges that she allegedly stole money from the bank account of an elderly nursing home resident in Attleboro. The state Attorney General's office said 27-year-old Diamond Deshields of Pawtucket is charged with one count of larceny from a person over 60.
Taunton Man Charged With Stealing Package From Freetown Home
FREETOWN — A Taunton man is facing charges for larceny and resisting arrest among others after he allegedly failed to break into a Freetown home before stealing a package from the porch. Freetown police said 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian of Old Colony Road in Taunton is also charged with attempting...
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
New Bedford Man Wins Wrongful Death Lawsuit After Mother Dies Choking on a Clam
FAIRHAVEN (1420 WBSM) — The son of an 88-year-old Acushnet woman who died during a brief stay at a Fairhaven nursing home more than seven years ago has won a wrongful death lawsuit after a lengthy court battle with healthcare providers. Kathryn Miller was staying at Alden Court while...
Woman hit, killed by train in Providence
A 19-year-old woman was hit and killed by a commuter train in Providence Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
New Bedford Man Dies in Connecticut Crash
NEW HAVEN, CT — New Haven police have confirmed that a New Bedford man was killed in a five-car crash that injured seven other people in an early Sunday morning incident that may be connected to drag racing. New Haven Police Public Information Officer Scott Shumway said 30-year-old Carlos...
GoLocalProv
Car Hits Pedestrian in Providence - Victim Later Pronounced Dead at Hospital
A pedestrian was struck and killed in Providence on Sunday night. The victim was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital. Shortly before 8 PM Sunday night, a car traveling on Job Street turning onto Smart Street — off of Smithfield Avenue — when it reportedly collided with a pedestrian that police say was found lying in the road.
ABC6.com
Driver injured after truck rollover in Wrentham
WRENTHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A driver was injured after a truck rollover in Wrentham early Tuesday morning. Police Chief Bill McGrath said the crash happened in the area of South Street at Route 495. The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. All...
