Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kogt.com
Nelda Burns
Nelda Burns, 93, of Orange, passed away on November 2, 2022, at Golden Years in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday November 5, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church in West Orange. Officiating will be Reverend David Millner and Reverend Mike Wood. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Pine Island Cemetery in Simpson, Louisiana.
kogt.com
Edward Joseph Farrell, Jr.
Edward Joseph Farrell, Jr. 52, of Orange, passed away on October 18, 2022, at home. Born in Orange, Texas on June 4, 1970, he was the son of Elsie and Edward Farrell, Sr. Edward was a good man and a hard worker. He loved taking care of everyone, especially on their birthdays, and spending his time watching NASCAR. Edward was a good-hearted family man and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
kogt.com
Chester Willard Mullins, Jr.
Chester Willard Mullins, Jr. 58, of Orange, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his family and friends, on Monday October 31, 2022, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in...
kogt.com
Joan Marilyn Nelson
Joan Marilyn Nelson, 92, of Orange, passed away on November 2, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Bobby Daniel. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Claybar...
kogt.com
Bobcat Honor Roll
Orangefield ISD Honor Roll for the Second Six Weeks 2022-23 First Grade All A Honor Roll: Amelia Acord, Arielle Alvarez, Mallie Bickham, Tate Briggs, Alton Brown, Jett Brown, Avaleigh Cardenas, Charles Carroll, Wynn Chester, Krue Click, Maverick Cole, Sophie Delvalle, Logan DeMontmollin, Jax Dixon, Sander Dyer, Jaxson Gibbs, Maya Gipson, Kolton Goetz, Harper Goodwin, Emery Gordon, Caysen Gordy, Camden Granger, Gracie Granger, Avalynn Hardin, Ryann Helton, Tucker Helton, Carson Herrington, Ava Holloman, Mason Howell, Britton Kendrick, William Kole, Christian Kovatch, Greyson Laughlin, Christopher Lea, Aubree Loden, Avery Luong, Everly Lyles, Axel Mansfield, Emryk Manshack, Emerson May, Lathan Mayfield, Jake Menard, Harper Mendizabal, Corbin Moore, Karson Morphew, , Graycn O’Neal, Maizie Odom, Ava Palombo, Elijah Parker, Easton Payne, Lucy Phillips, Nevaeh Prince, Kentlee Prokop, Kyndall Psencik, Reagan Quinn, Elijah Roberts, Gabriel Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Landon Romero, Rubi Sandoval-Roderiguez, Madeline Saucedo Mendoza, Melanie Saucedo Mendoza, Tanner Scales, Hailey Shaw, Maggie Shearer, Remerie Silvas, Raycelee Sonnier, Witten Spruell, Aaliyah Stanley, Emery Stark, Tatum Trim, Anson Vacek, Titus Varner, Avery Walters, , Tucker Worthy, Emily Wriston, and Julieta Yanez-Macias.
kjas.com
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died
Woodville businessman Phil McClure has died. The Warren resident, who was 70, passed away on Monday at his home. A 1970 graduate of Kirby High School in Woodville, he was the owner of McClure Furniture in Woodville, as well as a licensed real estate broker. McClure was also a former...
kjas.com
The story of the Jasper-Silsbee Football Rivalry
The following story was originally written and published in 2014. It has been updated for the 2022 Jasper/Silsbee football game:. The Jasper Bulldogs and the Silsbee Tigers will meet for the 79th time on the gridiron this Friday night here in Jasper to continue one of the oldest and fiercest high school football rivalries in Texas.
Bob Hope School receives $3.5M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Bob Hope School District announced Thursday they received a monetary gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The district was awarded $3.5 million, according to a news release from Bob Hope School. Scott, whose wealth is estimated by Forbes at roughly $26.7 billion, divorced Amazon founder Jeff...
kogt.com
Ch Ch Ch Changes
Football games are once again being moved around this week because of predicted bad weather for Friday. Orangefield’s Friday football game at East Chambers moved to Thursday at 7:30pm. The WOS home Varsity Football game vs H-J on Friday, November 4th has been changed to Thursday, November 3rd at...
16 children will enter into their forever families during Orange, Jefferson County adoption days in November
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted into their forever families in the Southeast Texas area in honor of National Adoption Month. The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson counties. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to be adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services release.
Deputies searching for missing Kirbyville woman
KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's assistance in finding a missing Kirbyville woman. Her last known location was on County Road 537 in Kirbyville on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She reportedly left her family home on foot on October 27, 2022. Officials say...
Beaumont Police searching for missing woman, suspect in her abduction
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who they believe could be in imminent danger and for a suspect in her abduction. Officials have a issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was last seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 5 a.m., in the the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street in Beaumont, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety release.
bluebonnetnews.com
Cleveland native leading Latin dance classes in Beaumont
Salsa At Cotton Creek Winery, a Latin Dance event, returns to Beaumont on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at Cotton Creek Winery, 6755 Phelan Blvd #10, Beaumont, TX 77706 at 7:00 pm for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic. Cleveland native and host/instructor at Salsa At Cotton Creek...
12newsnow.com
High School Football 2022 Bi-District Schedule
BEAUMONT, Texas — With every final score the playoff picture is becoming clearer. Check back over the next few days as details get for all of the Bi-District matchups are confirmed. 5A-DI BI-DISTRICT. McKinney North (7-3) at Port Arthur Memorial (9-1) Friday 7:00 pm, Memorial Stadium - Port Arthur.
kogt.com
LCM To Destroy Records
This notification is to inform parents/guardians and former students of Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District’s (LCMCISD’s) intent to destroy the Special Education records of students born in the year 1993, who are no longer receiving Special Education services. These records will be destroyed in accordance with state law, unless the parent/guardian or eligible (adult) student notifies the school district otherwise. Special Education records, which have been collected by LCMCISD related to the identification, evaluation, educational placement, or the provision of Special Education in the District, must be maintained under state and federal laws for a period of five years after Special Education services have ended for the student. Special Education services end when the student is no longer eligible for services, graduates, completes his or her educational program at age 22, or moves from the district. After five years, the records are no longer useful to the District, but they may be useful to the parent/guardian or former student in applying for Social Security benefits, rehabilitation services, college entrance, etc. The parent/guardian or eligible (adult) student may request the records in writing or in person at the following address:
kogt.com
Crime Stoppers Hands Out Awards
Orange County was well represented at the Annual Crime Stoppers Award Dinner held in Beaumont on Nov. 1. Many Departments around the three county area recognized an individual or group for a variety of reasons. Orange Mayor Larry Spears, Jr. (above) was recognized by the Orange Police Department for his...
kjas.com
Three Churches near Woodville burglarized over the weekend
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says three Churches near Woodville were burglarized over the weekend. The crimes occurred on Sunday at Magnolia Hills Baptist Church and Woodville Pentecostal Church, both on Highway 190 West, and Fellowship Church, on Highway 69 South. Investigators say the suspect stole cash, debit cards,...
MySanAntonio
Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
kogt.com
OC Building Permits
Orange County building permits for October 2022. If you need a building permit call Lisa L. Roberts, OC Floodplain Administrator, 409-745-1463. M/O WILDLIFE FND671 LAKESHORE FM$413,915$1,026.00SHOP. CODY REES6426 E. GRIGSBY$900,000$1,144.50N/H. ERIC PLUNKETT8073 FM 1130$54,952$161.00SOLAR. DERRICK COLE10028 LAURA DR$91,343$309.00SOLAR. BRANDON CLICK5005 HOLLIS LANE$81,380$269.00SOLAR. WILLIAM MOREAU6175 SAGEBRUSH$8,600$25.00WAT WELL. BLAKE BLEDSOE7650 GUILLORY RD$200,000$425.00N/H.
newtoncountynews.net
Aggravated Robbery at Bon Wier Station
On Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:16 p.m. the Newton County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery at the Texas Country Stop, Citgo gas station in Bon Wier. Upon arrival the deputies met the store owner who reported that he had been robbed at...
Comments / 0