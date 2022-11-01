Read full article on original website
ottumwaradio.com
OPD Investigating Death of ORHC Staffer at Hospital
UPDATE: Eric Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Ottumwa Regional Health Center provided the following statement. “Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement. We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding.“
KBOE Radio
PELLA CITY COUNCIL APPROVES FIBER TRANSPORT NETWORK PROJECT
The Pella City Council met last night and had several public hearings, including public hearings related to the Pella Main Street Market under construction. A development agreement was approved, which included the provision that the developer must finish work on the construction of the market by December 31st of this year.
Albia Newspapers
Rathbun Master Plan being updated
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps), Kansas City District, has prepared a draft Master Plan for Rathbun Lake with an Environmental Assessment and a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that are available for public review. These documents were prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, and...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
iowapublicradio.org
Nunn looks to flip Iowa’s 3rd District with a focus on inflation
Polling shows the economy is the top issue on the minds of most voters in the midterm elections — inflation, in particular. On the campaign trail, Republican Zach Nunn doesn’t let voters forget it. “We're in a situation right now where we are at harvest season, where we...
Des Moines settles police phone seizure case for $125K
Des Moines agreed last week to pay $125,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging police illegally seized the cell phone of a man who recorded officers parking illegally.Details: The agreement was obtained Thursday by Axios through a public records request.Catch up fast: Daniel Robbins was briefly detained and his phone was confiscated by DSM police for 12 days in 2018 after he was seen documenting officers who he believed were illegally parking in front of the station.He sued, alleging they violated his First and Fourth Amendment rights.What happened: A federal judge dismissed the case in 2019, saying Robbins had given reasonable...
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
Wind turbine blade manufacturer returning to Iowa thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding
NEWTON, Iowa (WHO) — Nearly one year after shutting its doors in the city of Newton and laying off 700 workers, TPI announced on Thursday they are coming back to Jasper County – next year. TPI had manufactured wind turbine blades from 2008 until December 31st, 2021. The company had filled a hole left in […]
bleedingheartland.com
Iowans deserve better than "school choice"
Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
kniakrls.com
Rollover on Highway 5 South of Knoxville
Shortly after noon the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to the scene of a vehicle on its top on Washington Hill on Highway 5 south of the sale barn outside of Knoxville. No one was transported from the scene.
Des Moines Business Record
BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines
The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
Albia Newspapers
Libbie “Jo Ann” Ahn
Libbie “Jo Ann” Ahn, age 90, of Albia, IA, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the Monroe Care Center in Albia. Jo Ann was born at home in rural Monroe County on May 11, 1932, to Hugh Leonard and Louie Francis (Scott) Gray. She grew up attending school in Albia and graduated with the class of 1950. On June 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Richard Ahn and to this union, two children, Richard James and Wiley Hugh were born.
Albia Newspapers
Robinson brings veteran’s program to Blakesburg
The program “Hear Iowa Veteran’s Stories In their Own Words” will be presented by Sara Robinson on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m. at the Blakesburg Christian Church on 203 W. Oak St. Robinson. Robinson has served in Iowa’s National Guard since 1997 and as a broadcast...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/2/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 20 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR ASSIST OTHER AGENCIES, TWO REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE, TWO DEER, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER REPORT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE REPORT OF AN ILLEGAL DUMP, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE REQUEST FOR A WELFARE CHECK, ONE REPORT OF A CARCASS IN THE ROADWAY AND ONE OTHER CALL.
New details about Fairfield teacher’s murder revealed in court documents
FAIRFIELD, IOWA — Prosecutors for the State of Iowa have revealed a possible motive for the murder of a Fairfield High School teacher one year ago in new court filings. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are each charged with First Degree Murder for the beating death of Nohema Graber on November 2nd, 2021. Goodale is […]
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Eight arrested after sting operation
Des Moines — Eight people were arrested on solicitation charges after a three-day sting operation in the Des Moines Metro. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force's operation targeted people who sought out sexual activity from underage juveniles. The...
kniakrls.com
Collision in Pleasantville
Shortly before 8:00 this morning, Pleasantville Emergency Services, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Pleasantville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to Business Highway 5 and N Douglas Street in Pleasantville to the scene of a collision between a car and a tractor pulling an auger. No one was transported from the scene.
