Phoenix, AZ

Suns' Offseason Additions Grading Well in Early Stages of Season

By Donnie Druin
 3 days ago

Phoenix Suns additions Jock Landale, Damion Lee and Josh Okogie have played well thus far, earning high marks from Bleacher Report.

The Phoenix Suns didn't do much over the offseason despite plenty of noise suggesting otherwise.

Kevin Durant hasn't shown up (yet? maybe?), Deandre Ayton was promptly re-signed, Devin Booker was awarded a fat extension and Jae Crowder didn't find himself departing the squad (yet, this time for sure).

However, the Suns made a handful of low-key moves that have quietly paid off through their 5-1 start.

Phoenix picked up Josh Okogie and Damion Lee via free agency while also adding Jock Landale via trade.

None of those guys exactly grabbed headlines upon arrival, but Bleacher Report says they've done their job well through the early stages of the season, giving the Suns a B- for how their new additions have played thus far.

"Phoenix brought the band back this summer rather than seriously pursuing a Kevin Durant trade, and a 5-1 start to the season seems to signal this was the right move," said Greg Swartz.

"Landale has been terrific as a rotation big, giving the Suns 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.5 minutes off the bench. He's an active body who screens, cleans the glass and gives Chris Paul and Devin Booker a good roll target.

"Lee began his Suns career with a game-winning jumper against the Dallas Mavericks on opening night and has been solid as a reserve shooting guard, hitting 38.9 percent of his threes overall.

"Okogie has appeared in every game thus far but played more than four minutes just once. He's an insurance option who will be called upon in defensive situations or if there's an injury ahead of him on the depth chart."

Landale has stepped up admirably in the absence of Deandre Ayton thus far, while Lee has provided a great secondary scoring option to Cameron Payne as benchmates.

Okogie has displayed his defensive prowess on a handful of occasions as well.

It's still plenty early in the season, but the Suns are off to a great start, partly thanks to their fresh faces acquired over the summer.

