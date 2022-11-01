Read full article on original website
Al Horford addresses Celtics impact of Ime Udoka’s expected move to Nets
Al Horford is the most experienced player on the Celtics roster and his voice carries a lot of weight in the team’s locker room. On the heels of suspended coach Ime Udoka reportedly expecting to move on to the Brooklyn Nets to fill their vacancy, Horford acknowledged the news on Friday morning at the Auerbach Center but said the team must keep its focus on the task at hand.
Grant Williams expects NBPA leadership to meet on Kyrie Irving controversy
BOSTON — Grant Williams is one of three Celtics players that are currently among the seven vice presidents in the NBA players’ association, along with suspended Nets guard Kyrie Irving. On the heels of Irving being suspended for promoting an anti-semitic documentary on social media and refusing to...
Celtics’ Grant Williams on Ime Udoka likely joining Nets: ‘He’s going to have success’
BOSTON — The Celtics were put in a strange position when rumors first started flying that Ime Udoka was expected to be the next head coach of the Nets. It was a sudden process as Brooklyn parted ways with Steve Nash, and Udoka soon emerged as the Nets’ primary choice for their next head coach.
ESPN’s Jalen Rose apologizes after asking for Ime Udoka’s accuser to be named
ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized after a comment he made during “NBA Countdown” when talking about suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The pregame program was talking about Udoka joining the Nets as rumors swirled about the head-coaching change. That’s when Rose made his remark, wondering why the woman involved in the alleged improper workplace relationship was not identified to the public.
Kings top Magic in OT on De’Aaron Fox’s last-second heave
De’Aaron Fox bombed in a desperation 40-footer to beat the final horn of overtime as part of a 37-point performance
Gary Bettman says Mitchell Miller not eligible to play for Bruins, NHL yet
Signing with the Bruins doesn’t mean Mitchell Miller has a clear path to the NHL. Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that the Bruins didn’t consult the league before signing the controversial defenseman on Friday. Miller’s draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior that the Sylvania, Ohio native engaged in as a teenager.
How to watch Thursday Night Football for free: Live stream for Eagles vs. Texans
Ah, yes: The Philadelphia vs. Houston game everyone is talking about. Just kidding. No, it’s not the World Series, but the Eagles still have plenty on the line as they head to NRG Stadium in Houston for a Thursday Night Football clash. The NFL’s last unbeaten team, Jalen Hurts will look to keep Philadelphia’s perfect season alive in prime time.
How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday night
The league-leading Boston Bruins will try to get their seventh straight win when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will start at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at just $9.99 a month. You can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; won’t release Kyrie 8 sneaker
The fallout from Kyrie Irving’s post promoting an anti-semitic documentary continued on Friday night as Nike announced they have suspended their relationship with the Nets point guard and said they will no longer launch the Kyrie 8 sneaker. “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech...
Kendrick Bourne, tired of rumors, happy to be with Patriots after trade deadline
FOXBOROUGH – The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday without the Patriots making a deal. For several players on the roster, that meant the end of rumors and speculation. When the 4 p.m. deadline was over, it also meant they knew they would likely stay in New England for the rest of the 2022 season.
Bruins signing Mitchell Miller tarnishes team’s culture | Matt Vautour
In January, the Bruins retired Willie O’Ree’s number and celebrated the franchise’s role in integrating the NHL. In October, they honored retiring defenseman Zdeno Chara, who was revered in Boston for creating a winning culture based on respect for all players and all people around the team.
Jason Varitek signs new 3-year deal to remain on Red Sox coaching staff
Shortly after the end of the regular season, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he expected his entire coaching staff back in 2023. It appears the club has taken a step to retain its most famous coach. Longtime Sox catcher Jason Varitek, who is now the club’s game-planning coordinator, has...
Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Lakers vs. Pelicans
Former Celtics guard and fan favorite Matt Ryan keeps adding to his NBA story — and this time, put another buzzer-beater to the highlight reel. With the Lakers down three points with 1.3 seconds left in Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans, Ryan nailed a buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Los Angeles went on to beat the Pelicans in overtime 120-117 after Ryan’s huge shot.
Caesars promo code: $1,250 bet for college football, World Series Game 6
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Caesars Sportsbook has a massive new user offer for players who click here and enter Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL. This will unlock the...
Bruins’ signing Mitchell Miller angers mother of his bullying victim
When Joni Meyer-Crothers got the news that Mitchell Miller had signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins, she was furious. Six years ago in Sylvania, Ohio, Miller and another boy rubbed a lollipop through a urinal and then tricked Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, Joni’s adopted son, into licking it. In addition to being humiliated, Meyer-Crothers, who has developmental disabilities, had to undergo tests for hepatitis and STDs.
