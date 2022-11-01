ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Al Horford addresses Celtics impact of Ime Udoka’s expected move to Nets

Al Horford is the most experienced player on the Celtics roster and his voice carries a lot of weight in the team’s locker room. On the heels of suspended coach Ime Udoka reportedly expecting to move on to the Brooklyn Nets to fill their vacancy, Horford acknowledged the news on Friday morning at the Auerbach Center but said the team must keep its focus on the task at hand.
ESPN’s Jalen Rose apologizes after asking for Ime Udoka’s accuser to be named

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized after a comment he made during “NBA Countdown” when talking about suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. The pregame program was talking about Udoka joining the Nets as rumors swirled about the head-coaching change. That’s when Rose made his remark, wondering why the woman involved in the alleged improper workplace relationship was not identified to the public.
Gary Bettman says Mitchell Miller not eligible to play for Bruins, NHL yet

Signing with the Bruins doesn’t mean Mitchell Miller has a clear path to the NHL. Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday that the Bruins didn’t consult the league before signing the controversial defenseman on Friday. Miller’s draft rights were renounced by the Arizona Coyotes following fan outrage in 2020 after details emerged about a pattern of racist and bullying behavior that the Sylvania, Ohio native engaged in as a teenager.
How to watch Bruins vs. Rangers on Thursday night

The league-leading Boston Bruins will try to get their seventh straight win when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday, Nov. 3. The game will be at Madison Square Garden and will start at 7:30 p.m. exclusively on ESPN+. Fans looking to stream the game can do so by using ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at just $9.99 a month. You can save $20 if you sign up for the annual subscription.
Ex-Celtics guard Matt Ryan hits buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Lakers vs. Pelicans

Former Celtics guard and fan favorite Matt Ryan keeps adding to his NBA story — and this time, put another buzzer-beater to the highlight reel. With the Lakers down three points with 1.3 seconds left in Wednesday’s game against the Pelicans, Ryan nailed a buzzer-beating, corner 3-pointer to send the game to overtime. Los Angeles went on to beat the Pelicans in overtime 120-117 after Ryan’s huge shot.
Bruins’ signing Mitchell Miller angers mother of his bullying victim

When Joni Meyer-Crothers got the news that Mitchell Miller had signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins, she was furious. Six years ago in Sylvania, Ohio, Miller and another boy rubbed a lollipop through a urinal and then tricked Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, Joni’s adopted son, into licking it. In addition to being humiliated, Meyer-Crothers, who has developmental disabilities, had to undergo tests for hepatitis and STDs.
