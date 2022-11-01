ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 1

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

No report

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

October 27

  • unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; St. Joseph Dr. N.W; cash

Arrests

October 31

Bandy, Litina; 47

  • FTA-unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree

Long, Michael E; 42

  • FTA-improper tag
  • FTA-improper muffler
  • FTA-insurance violation

Skinner, Paul L; 48

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-failure to stop at stop sign
  • FTA-improper lane usage
  • FTA-driving while revoked (2 counts)
  • FTA-insurance violation
  • Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

Related
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Detectives with the Huntsville Police Department are looking for a man they say broke into a car parked at the Constellation Apartments and stole a wallet last month. Officials say he then used the cards at different places including Citgo and Best Buy. Authorities are also...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arab, AL man killed in crash

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Wesley Darnell, 43, of Arab, was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Nov. 3.   The crash happened at approximately 7:45 p.m., according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), which reported that Darnell’s 1999 Mercury Marquis crossed into oncoming traffic on Alabama Highway 69 near Warrenton Road in Marshall County and was struck by a 2013 Toyota Highlander. Troopers said Darnell was not using a seat belt.  The driver of the Toyota Highlander, Randy Rathmann, 78, of Arab, and his passenger, Francine Rathmann, 77, of Arab, were both injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital.  No other information is available at this time as ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues the investigation.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
ARAB, AL
FOX54 News

Victims identified in Decatur burglary-homicide investigation

DECATUR, Ala. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary in progress on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Decatur police arrived at the scene where they found two deceased individuals, one male and one female, with apparent gunshot wounds. Juveniles were also...
DECATUR, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Irondale PD announces arrest of violent assault suspect

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Irondale Police Department (IPD) announced the arrest of a violent assault suspect Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 3:37 p.m. According to the IPD, 21-year-old Navaeh-Ojore Timothy-Carl Payton turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail. Bond has been set at $1,000,000 for the Rape First Degree charge and […]
IRONDALE, AL
weisradio.com

Deadly Shooting In Home Invasion

Gadsden, Al (WEIS) A Gadsden man was shot during a home invasion Sunday night, according to Gadsden Police. Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders at a home on Carolyn Lane of the Oakleigh Estates Community of North Gadsden. Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson said Toney escaped the house after he was shot and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed in their yard. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. Two other occupants of the home escaped without injury.
GADSDEN, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Authorities Identify Woman Found in Shed

By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported […]. By StaffThe search for a missing Arab woman has ended tragically. The family of Kendra Leigh Green, age 25, reported her missing several days ago.On Friday, October 28, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office reported finding the missing woman's body inside a shed near a home on Stewart Hollow Road. Deputies…
ARAB, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County coroner IDs man killed in Decatur house fire

UPDATE: Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has identified the man killed in Friday's Decatur house fire as Roger Dwight Collins, 33, of Decatur. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. UPDATE: Investigators do not currently suspect foul play in a Decatur house fire that killed one and injured three, according to Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
DECATUR, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

