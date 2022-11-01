Arrests and incidents reported Nov. 1
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported November 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No report
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
October 27
- unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; St. Joseph Dr. N.W; cash
Arrests
October 31
Bandy, Litina; 47
- FTA-unlawful possession of marijuana-2 nd degree
Long, Michael E; 42
- FTA-improper tag
- FTA-improper muffler
- FTA-insurance violation
Skinner, Paul L; 48
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-failure to stop at stop sign
- FTA-improper lane usage
- FTA-driving while revoked (2 counts)
- FTA-insurance violation
- Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
