Alleged NY gangster charged as drug kingpin; hid drugs in sweets say cops
Nov. 4—A man with drug convictions in three other states faces life in prison in New Hampshire following his arrest over the summer on charges involving the sale of methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to court affidavits, Clarence Collins, 58, either sold or engineered the sale of 11 ounces of...
Lenawee County's unemployment rate dips in September
ADRIAN — Unemployment declined in Lenawee County and in most of Michigan in September. Lenawee County's jobless rate fell from 4.3% in August to 3.9% in September, according to statistics released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. The state's unemployment rate was 3.7% in September, down from 4% in August.
TBI investigates deadly Mt. Juliet shooting
Nov. 4—The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is conducting an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Mt. Juliet on Wednesday evening. According to a press release issued by the Mt. Juliet Police Department, a passenger in a car stopped by officers moved into the driver's seat and attempted to drive away with an officer fully inside the vehicle.
