Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia men’s soccer gears up for ACC Tournament clash with Pittsburgh
Following a successful regular season showing that placed No. 14 Virginia men’s soccer second In the ACC Coastal Division, the Cavaliers (9-4-3, 5-1-2 ACC) will enter the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament as the conference’s No. 3 seed. Virginia will play host to No. 6 seed Pittsburgh for its quarterfinal clash on Sunday, with the Panthers (8-3-5, 3-2-3 ACC) coming into this contest off the back of a 4-1 first-round victory over NC State Wednesday.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia women’s basketball prepares for first season under leadership of Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton
With the 2022-23 season fast approaching, the Virginia women’s basketball team is hoping for a fresh start under new Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Following a disappointing 2021-22 campaign in which the Cavaliers went just 5-22 overall, including a 2-14 record in the ACC, Athletic Director Carla Williams made the difficult decision to terminate the contract of former coach Tina Thompson. In her four years at the helm of the program, Thompson’s squads struggled to find their footing, amassing a 30-63 record overall and finishing below .500 each season.
UV Cavalier Daily
Battle of the Crumbl Cookies flavors
Founded by two cousins who opened their first store in Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookies serves gourmet desserts and focuses on creating unique flavors inspired by popular foods and desserts. Each week, there are six different types of cookies sold. Two of those cookies, Pink Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip, stay in the rotation every week, while the other four cookies change. Once a month, Crumbl Cookies swaps out the Pink Sugar Cookie with a Mystery Flavor that is unique to every location.
UV Cavalier Daily
U.Va. Health ‘Earn While You Learn’ program grows and expands opportunities
The Earn While You Learn employment program at U.Va. Health is expanding its scope to include more opportunities for non-native English speaking participants as well as training for additional healthcare positions. First implemented in February, the program provides an opportunity for members of the Charlottesville community to jumpstart a career in healthcare without a college degree or previous healthcare experience.
UV Cavalier Daily
Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn returns for the first time since 2019
A little bit of rain did not stop throngs of princesses, pirates and pop stars from flocking to the Lawn Monday night for the first Trick-or-Treating on the Lawn since 2019. Following two years of cancellations due to the pandemic, the event saw high turnout as Lawn and Pavilion residents handed out candy to students, community members and their children.
Comments / 0