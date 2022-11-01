Founded by two cousins who opened their first store in Utah in 2017, Crumbl Cookies serves gourmet desserts and focuses on creating unique flavors inspired by popular foods and desserts. Each week, there are six different types of cookies sold. Two of those cookies, Pink Sugar and Milk Chocolate Chip, stay in the rotation every week, while the other four cookies change. Once a month, Crumbl Cookies swaps out the Pink Sugar Cookie with a Mystery Flavor that is unique to every location.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO