Internal strife means fewer Arab lawmakers in Knesset
Communal strife is common in the Arab world and is rooted in tribalism, which has led to numerous Arab defeats throughout history. The latest example is the elimination of the radical pan-Arab Balad Party from the next Knesset. Shaheen Sarsour, a former adviser to a number of Arab Knesset members,...
At summit, Arab leaders say Palestinian cause still central
After the Arab League’s first summit meeting in three years, the leaders assembled in Algiers declared on Wednesday that the Palestinian cause remains their top priority. Still, they omitted to mention their own divisions over possible peace agreements with Israel or the right-wing’s victory in this week’s election there.
The political process: Key steps in the formation of Israel’s next gov’t
With Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu poised to return to the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem following his right-religious bloc’s apparent victory in Tuesday’s national elections, focus is beginning to shift to the political process that will culminate with the formation of the Jewish state’s next governing coalition.
Gantz: National Unity Party headed to the opposition
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Wednesday that his National Unity Party would be joining the opposition, tacitly conceding Tuesday’s election to Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu. With more than 4.1 million votes officially counted, or nearly 86% of the total ballots cast, Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc appeared primed for...
With 99% of votes counted, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc drops to 64
With 99% of the votes tallied, the right-wing bloc led by opposition leader and Likud Party Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu dropped to 64 Knesset seats from 65, the Central Elections Committee reported on Thursday afternoon. The one-seat loss came at the expense of United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox party and reliable...
Meretz chief calls election results ‘nightmare’ as party fails to enter Knesset
Zehava Galon, leader of the far-left Meretz Party, addressed supporters on Thursday as final hopes faded that the party might still succeed in entering the next Knesset. It’s the first time since its formation in 1992 that the party has failed to pass the electoral threshold. “Dear supporters, this...
As vote is tallied, Netanyahu appears headed for more sweeping victory than expected
(JTA) — As most of the votes in Israel continue to be tallied on Wednesday, Benjamin Netanyahu looks assured of returning to power, as his far-right bloc of parties is predicted to win around 65 seats, well above the 61 needed in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. The official...
How were the 2022 Israeli elections different from the previous four?
How were these elections in Israel different from the previous four?. To answer this question, in this week’s post-election “Caroline Glick Show,” Glick is joined by her old friend and erstwhile co-host, author and columnist Gadi Taub. Glick and Taub look at the election’s results and compare...
Israeli coalition negotiations get underway
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu has tasked Likud Party ally Yariv Levin with beginning coalition negotiations, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Levin has already started reaching out to the party heads in Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc, which includes the Religious Zionism Party, Shas and United Torah Judaism, according to the Channel 12 report.
Lebanon’s PM: Maritime deal safe despite Netanyahu win
The United States will ensure the recent maritime border deal with Israel remains in force even if current frontrunner Benjamin Netanyahu forms a government after Tuesday’s election, Lebanon’s interim prime minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday. “We’re not afraid of a change in the authorities in Israel. Whether...
Lapid ‘behaved like a cannibalistic pig,’ says senior member of his center-left bloc
As the results of Tuesday’s general election in Israel began to solidify on Wednesday, senior officials in Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s political bloc harshly criticized his failed campaign. “[Lapid] behaved like a cannibalistic pig who tried to eliminate [the other parties in his bloc] in order to be...
For some Americans who moved to Israel, this week’s election results are conjuring 2016 deja vu
(JTA) — As she walked along Tel Aviv’s long stretch of boardwalk Wednesday afternoon, the mounting returns making clear that Israel’s next government would be right-wing, Bridget Gottdank thought back to another she cast a losing vote for a liberal candidate. “All day I’ve been thinking about...
Lapid to concede election defeat in call to Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is expected to concede defeat in the national elections during a call with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon, according to Walla. Lapid has instructed his Yesh Atid party members to prepare for a transfer of power, the report added. With over 4.4 million...
The day after Israel’s election, these Jewish groups still are reticent about speaking out about extremists
WASHINGTON (JTA) — Few of the American Jewish groups who would not speak out about the prospect of extremists in government before Israel’s elections have done so the day after, even though Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right provocateur, seems headed for a position of power. The Conference of Presidents...
US: We hope Israel’s next gov’t is open and tolerant
The Biden administration hopes the next Israeli government continues to uphold the countries’ shared values of an “open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday. “What makes this [Washington-Jerusalem] relationship so...
US envoy: Too early to predict makeup of next gov’t in J’lem
It is not yet possible to predict the composition of the next government in Jerusalem, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides said on Wednesday afternoon,, even as opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc appeared poised for victory. “I am pleased to see such strong voter turnout for the Knesset...
Erdogan: Rapprochement with Israel to continue apace
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday that his country’s rapprochement with Jerusalem would continue irrespective of the outcome of Israel’s national elections, Reuters reported. “Whatever the election result, we want to maintain relations with Israel on a sustainable basis, based on mutual respect for sensitivities...
Lapid calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on win
Prime Minister Yair Lapid called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday evening to congratulate him on his victory in the election. “The State of Israel is above all political considerations. I wish Netanyahu success for the sake of the people of Israel and the State of Israel,” Lapid said.
Israel’s response in Ukraine strikes right balance
My four grandparents immigrated to Cleveland from various parts of Ukraine in the early 20th century, but there was no love lost in my family for the country. My mother’s parents fled Ukraine around 1920 at a time when followers of Ukrainian nationalist Symon Petliura were perpetrating mass killings of Jews, and almost everyone on that side of the family that remained died two decades later in the Nazi Holocaust. Most of my father’s family came to Cleveland earlier.
British PM abandons plan to move embassy to Jerusalem
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ plans to move the British embassy in Israel to Jerusalem have been abandoned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Downing Street has confirmed. Asked whether the U.K. government was still considering a move, a No 10 spokesperson said: “It has been looked at. There are no plans to move the British embassy.”
