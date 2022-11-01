Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour player daggers fellow pro over Jack Nicklaus comparison: "How?!"
PGA Tour pro Michael Kim took to social media this week to chide fellow pro Chesson Hadley after he found himself reportedly held in the same regard as legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. If the name Kim rings a bell, it's because he hit the headlines earlier in the year when...
Golf Channel
LIV Golf players have their coveted offseason, so what are they going to do?
A smile etched across Harold Varner III’s face. His season with LIV Golf was almost over and the road ahead, while admittedly uncertain, included what had been a pipe dream for professional golfers – a genuine off-season. “I’m going to hunt, practice. I just got into The Grove...
thegolfnewsnet.com
Golf rules: Can a golfer move their golf ball out of a divot?
It's one of the most brutal moments in golf: arriving to your golf ball to find that it has wound up in the middle of an old divot. The shot you thought you hit well and wound wind up with a clean lie in the fairway now leaves you in a gross-looking spot.
golfmagic.com
LIV's Phil Mickelson ripped over social post: "You are DESTROYING the game!"
The first season of LIV Golf is in the books and Phil Mickelson has returned to social media where he claimed $255m series has "renewed" his passion for the game. It's been a hell of a year for the six-time major champion. He ducked out of public life in February when his famously controversial remarks about working with the "scary" Saudis and using them as leverage were made public.
NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor now terrorizing golf courses: 'Nothing else for me to do but play golf'
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At 63, Lawrence Taylor still knows how to deliver a shot. On Wednesday, he was hitting golf balls instead of quarterbacks. The NFL Hall of Fame outside linebacker played in the TimberTech Championship’s PNK DRV Pro-Am at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. “I...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf ready to sign PGA Tour stars Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
LIV Golf is reportedly going after two of the world's best PGA Tour players in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele ahead of the 2023 season. It is understood LIV Golf execs want between seven and 10 new players joining them from the PGA Tour before the end of the year.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale
Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
Woods, McIlroy, Spieth, Thomas Confirmed for ‘The Match’
The next installment of the made-for-TV event will take place under the lights on Dec. 10 at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro shares image of nasty cuts after scooter crash
Grayson Murray has thanked PGA Tour staff, caddies and well-wishers after revealing the nasty cuts he sustained during a scooter crash before the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. News quietly filtered through on the official PGA Tour website last week that Murray, 29, was forced to withdraw...
Golf.com
PGA Tour will allow players to miss one elevated event in revamped schedule
Maybe there is a little wiggle room in the new PGA Tour schedule after all. According to a PGA Tour memo sent to players last week, which was first reported by the Associated Press, players will be allowed to miss one of the new elevated events this season due to “personal or professional reasons” and still be eligible for Player Impact Program bonuses.
Golf.com
This female golf-course designer prioritizes equity and accessibility
Impostor syndrome is not a rare affliction. It can torment the most soaring talents. As one of a small handful of women in golf architecture, Christine Fraser has often wrestled with self-doubt, questioning her own place at the drafting table. But in clear-minded moments, she sees what’s plain to others: There’s no denying that she belongs.
Golf.com
This historic Tiger Woods golf ball is officially on the auction block
With a crack of the bat, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge deposited his 62nd home run into the left field seats, passing Roger Maris for the most in a season by an American League player. On the receiving end of Judge’s-100 mph moonshot was Cory Youmans, who managed to secure the historic ball in his glove. Youmans knew what he had in his hands when he was ushered out of the stadium by ballpark security: a potential $3-plus million financial windfall.
golfmagic.com
Bubba makes extraordinary claim about PGA Tour activity behind closed doors
Bubba Watson created all sorts of headlines when he joined LIV Golf earlier in the year. And the two-time Masters champion just might create a few more with his latest remarks, as he has made the outlandish claim that he was paid behind closed doors to show up to PGA Tour events.
golfmagic.com
Norman teases "easy" PGA fix as he reveals LIV players have made a confession
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman still hasn't given up on opening up a dialogue with the PGA Tour as he teased an "easy fix" between the warring tours. Norman, 67, remained curiously silent during LIV Golf's team championship in Miami at Trump National Doral last week which was won by Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces GC side.
Golf Digest
QBE Shootout to include two LPGA players for the first time in history
The QBE Shootout announced its field for the two-person team event held December 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla., and for the first time in the 22-year history of the event, the field will feature two players from the LPGA—World No. 4 Nelly Korda and World No. 7 Lexi Thompson. Thompson has competed five times in the last seven years and this will be Korda’s first appearance.
Golf.com
This equipment innovator brings Callaway’s coolest club creations to life
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this equipment innovator (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf.com
This helicopter pilot transports golfers to their tee times in style
Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like the luxury helicopter pilot (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Callaway equipment innovator | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf Digest
Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale
One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
CNBC
Serena Williams, Justin Timberlake are among big-name investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's sports venture
Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's sports venture has announced a new group of investors. The group includes champion athletes and sports team owners. TMRW Sports' first venture is its TGL golf league, which kicks off in January 2024. Tiger Woods' and Rory McIlroy's new sports startup — which is already...
PGA Tour to adjust mandatory participation requirement for Player Impact Program
The PGA Tour is expected to adjust the mandatory participation requirement for its Player Impact Program. It was just a few months ago at the Tour Championship that Commissioner Jay Monahan outlined that players would be eligible for their share of the $100-million bonus money only if they played in the 13 elevated events plus three more of their choosing during the upcoming season.
