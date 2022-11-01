Read full article on original website
Obituary: Sprout, Carl Ray
Carl Ray Sprout, 39, of Parkersburg, WV, lost his long, painful, hard-fought battle with the disease of addiction Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Carl Ray is the beautiful son of Thomas and Linda Sprout of Walker, WV. He was preceded in death by his father this past July, his grandma Ruby...
Obituary: Cummings, Janet Susan (Tunajek)
Janet Susan (Tunajek) Cummings, 75, of Vienna, passed away on November 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, on February 9, 1947, the daughter of the late Fredrick Theodore Tunajek and Maxine (Hinzman) Tunajek Durig. Susan graduated from Parkersburg High...
Obituary: Wayne, Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth”
Lorna Elizabeth “Lornabeth” Wayne was granted her angel wings on October 28, 2022. Her final days were spent surrounded with love by family and friends. Ms. Wayne was born April 22, 1966, on Staten Island, New York, to Charles “Chuck” Wayne and Lorna Wayne Hope. She...
Obituary: Reeder, Robert B.
Robert B. Reeder, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, one of three sons of the late George “Tiny” and Theone Elizabeth Roan Reeder. Bob graduated from Parkersburg High School and then West Liberty College. He had worked for the Wolf Creek Local School District for thirty-two years, retiring in 2005. Bob taught Physical Education at Waterford Elementary and Drivers Education and enjoyed sports. He served as the Golf Coach from 1997 to 2005 and took the team to state in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002. They were TVC Champions in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000. He coached the Junior High Girl’s Softball Team from 1996 to 2005, Junior High and High School Football from 1974 to 1996, Junior High Basketball from 1986 to 1991, and High School Track from 1976 to 1977. Following retirement, Bob served as a substitute teacher, worked valet at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, and enjoyed working at the Memorial Bridge collecting tolls and greeting all he knew.
Obituary: King, Mark Anthony
Mark Anthony King, 61, of Cutler, died October 26, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. Mark was born November 22, 1960, and was the son of the late Francis “Frank” King and Cecilia “Jo” and James “Bill” Wilson. Mark is survived by his wife,...
Obituary: Bishop, Frances Glasgow
Frances Glasgow Bishop,107, passed away Sunday (Oct. 30, 2022) at The Pines, part of the Glenwood Community, where she resided for 14 years. She was born September 3, 1915, in Kirksville, MO, the daughter of Clifford and Beulah Glasgow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Charles J....
Obituary: Varner, Ernest Mitchell “Ernie”
Ernest Mitchell “Ernie” Varner, 94, was gently called home by his Savior on the afternoon of November 1, 2022, from his residence at Elison of Marietta, while in the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Elison and Amedisys Hospice. Ernie was born January 25, 1928, in Walker, WV, the son of the late Clyde T. and Hallie (Race) Varner.
Obituary: Nicholson, Patricia Ann
Patricia Ann Nicholson, 83, of Vienna, WV, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born January 4, 1939, in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles and Blanche Coffman Hardman. Patricia was a graduate of Washington-Irving High School in Clarksburg. She was a...
This is Home: A look at the Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club has been around since 1981. They are currently located in the basement of NOE office supply, where they have trains all around. Group Treasurer Joshua Lee talks about the open houses the group holds for the community. J. Lee said,...
Obituary: Gaines, Steven D.
Steven D. Gaines, 70, of Marietta, OH, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Only son of Marilyn June Yates Hill of Vienna, WV, and Franklin Gaines of FL, Steven was a 1970 graduate of PHS, where he was a proud member of the Big Red Band; he then graduated from Virginia Tech with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. He attended the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd whenever he was able.
Your Good News: Parkersburg Crew gives back to honor its late captain Morgan Grimm
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For October’s “Your Good News” segment sponsored by Morrison Incorporated, we take a look at how the Parkersburg High School Crew team continues to honor the memory of one of its members. On September 24, 2021, the Parkersburg High School Crew team held...
Obituary: Watson, Ivan L. Jr
Ivan L. Watson Jr, 64, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. He was born February 16, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Ivan and Clara Bell Watson Sr. Ivan was a 1976 graduate of Parkersburg South High School....
Obituary: Rymer, Phyllis Ann Mace
After a full, happy, and active life, Phyllis Ann Mace Rymer, age 82, the loving daughter of Manfred and Roseanne Mace, passed away peacefully in her home. She was born in Spencer, WV, graduated Spencer High School some time ago, attended Glenville State College, and became a longtime resident of the Marietta community. After surviving a car accident early in life, she made it her mission to live every day to the fullest.
Obituary: Spiker, James Michael “Mike”
James Michael “Mike” Spiker, 48, took his last breath on November 2, 2022, across the street from Mountaineer field. Mike is an organ donor. His heart and kidneys are already allowing others to live. During the Walk of Honor, Adam Sanders’s “Good Day to Fly” played.
Obituary: Pickrell, Elizabeth Ann “Liz”
Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Pickrell, 75, of Cutler, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Marietta on February 21, 1947, to Richard B. and Ruby E. Shrader Hall. She was a 1965 graduate of Warren High School and the...
Obituary: Yancey, Sammy Ann (Oiler)
Sammy Ann (Oiler) Yancey went home to meet her Heavenly Father on November 2, 2022, after a long-fought battle with dementia. She was born February 27, 1935, in Burning Springs, Wirt County, West Virginia, the youngest daughter of the late Carl Alan Richards and M. Mae Nash Richards. Ann attended...
Obituary: Butcher, Richard “Bud” Franklin
Richard “Bud” Franklin Butcher, 80, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully, having been surrounded by family and a friend. He was born in Washington, West Virginia May 21, 1942, a son of the late Charles Wade Butcher and Hazel Gay (Harless) Butcher. Richard was a rural mail...
Obituary: Leisure, Rev. Charles E.
Rev Charles E. Leisure, 73, of Elizabeth, WV, left this world on Nov. 3, 2022. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a special place in our hearts. He had a passion for life for the kids of Africa and worked for years on building an amazing school. To know Chuck was to know the love of Christ, as that was always his first mission.
Arts and entertainment events happening November 3rd-6th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, November 3rd. High School Choir Fest from 8 AM to 4 PM @ Dyson-Baudo Marietta College. Free...
Updates to Jackson Park Pool project
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Plans for Jackson Park Pool upgrades were discussed at Thursday night’s council meeting. WTAP has the latest updates on the project. A few changes have been made to the design, according to Vienna Mayor Randy Rapp. First off, a splash pad complex was added to the design. Imagine a playground in a waterpark and that’s what it is. Plus swimming lanes are being added to the design. Rapp said the lily pads will probably be removed from the design to make more space for lanes and general swimming. The lily pads would’ve been a series of green floating circles people could walk and play on. Additionally, the baby pool is now designed to be 18 inches deep rather than 12 so that toddlers can learn how to swim.
