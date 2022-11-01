Robert B. Reeder, 77, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away unexpectedly on October 31, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Belpre Campus. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Parkersburg, WV, one of three sons of the late George “Tiny” and Theone Elizabeth Roan Reeder. Bob graduated from Parkersburg High School and then West Liberty College. He had worked for the Wolf Creek Local School District for thirty-two years, retiring in 2005. Bob taught Physical Education at Waterford Elementary and Drivers Education and enjoyed sports. He served as the Golf Coach from 1997 to 2005 and took the team to state in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2002. They were TVC Champions in 1997, 1998, 1999, and 2000. He coached the Junior High Girl’s Softball Team from 1996 to 2005, Junior High and High School Football from 1974 to 1996, Junior High Basketball from 1986 to 1991, and High School Track from 1976 to 1977. Following retirement, Bob served as a substitute teacher, worked valet at St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, and enjoyed working at the Memorial Bridge collecting tolls and greeting all he knew.

LITTLE HOCKING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO