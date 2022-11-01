ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire

WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Worcester Police Arrest Framingham Man, 36, of Weapons & Drug Distribution Charges

WORCESTER – Worcester Police announced its Neighborhood Response Team conducted a narcotic investigation on Oread Street yesterday, November 2, and arrested a Framingham man on weapons and drug charges. During the investigation, 36-year-old Thiago Teixeira was arrested after selling crack cocaine., said Worcester Police. Inside Teixeria’s vehicle officers found...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.

During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
WORCESTER, MA
WGME

Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase

ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
LEBANON, NH
whdh.com

Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night

BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest Suspect on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Roxbury

At about 7:10 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Josman Delgado, 20, of East Boston, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of Turquois Way and Smith Street in Roxbury. The officers were in the area when they engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. As the suspect fled, he was observed discarding a firearm underneath a parked motor vehicle. The suspect was placed in custody as he attempted to scale a six-foot-tall chain link fence in the area 33 Smith Street. The discarded firearm was later recovered and determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Taurus PT 140 PRO Millennium handgun.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two men wanted in connection to a Boston convenience store unarmed robbery

BOSTON — Boston Police are asking the public for help in locating two men that allegedly attacked and robbed two employees of a convenience store on Wednesday night. Police responded to Adam’s Convenience store on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. and located an adult male and an adult female who stated that they had been attacked and robbed as they took the trash out to a dumpster behind the building.
BOSTON, MA
