Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Framingham Police: Man Visits Store Twice & Steals $3,900 in Jackets
FRAMINGHAM – A man visited a Shoppers World store on two consecutive days, and left with more than $3,900 in jackets, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. On October 31, the man visited TJ Maxx at 1 Shoppers World in Framingham, and stole several jackets valued at $2,650, said Lt. Mickens.
Framingham Police Arrest Marlborough Man on 2nd Offense For Drunk Driving
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Marlborough man for his second offense for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol yesterday, November 3. Police arrested at 2:55 a.m. at 1265 Worcester Road Robin Boteo, 36, of 26 Francis Street of Marlborough. “Boteo was observed operating on...
Framingham Police & Fire Investigating Portable Toilet Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police and Framingham Fire were called to Fuller Middle School at 1 a.m. yesterday, November 2. Framingham firefighters found a portable toilet on fire at 31 Flagg Drive. Last month, a portable toilet at Bowditch Field was set on fire. Framingham Police & Fire have no...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & 1 Cited in 3-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One person was injured and one driver was cited in a 3-vehicle crash on Tuesday, November 1. The 3-vehicle crash was reported at 6:46 a.m. at the intersection of Arlington & Irving streets. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt....
BREAKING NEWS: Police find vehicle that allegedly struck teen and fled
ACTON, Mass. — Police have located a vehicle they say allegedly struck a teen and fled, earlier this week. “Acton Police have located the vehicle allegedly involved in the incident and are working to seize the vehicle,” Acton Police said in an update, Friday. Police have been looking...
Framingham Extinguishes Truck Fire on Route 126
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham firefighters extinguished a truck fire last night, November 3, on Route 126, near Winthrop Street. Just before 7 p.m., Engine 3 responded to a fire in the area of 330 Hollis Sreet, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. “Engine 3 found a fully-involved motor vehicle fire,...
Framingham Assists Wayland With 2-Alarm House Fire
WAYLAND – Framingham firefighters assistant Wayland Fire Department in extinguishing a 2-alarm house fire yesterday, November 3. Just after 6 p.m. Framingham Fire Engine 2 and Car 3 responded for mutual aid, to Wayland to assist with their 2-alarm fire at 19 HighgateRoad, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher.
Framingham Police: Dump Truck Strikes Post on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A private, non-city dump truck struck a light pole on Route 9 on Halloween, said Framingham Police. The crash happened at 4:27 a.m. on October 31 at 50 Worcester Road. There was damage to the light pole, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. There were no injuries,...
Framingham Police: 1 Driver Cited & 1 Person Injured in Route 135 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One individual was injured and one driver was cited in a 2-car crash on Route 135 yesterday, November 2. The crash happened at 6:23 p.m. at 186 Waverly Street. A vehicle was “pulling out of parking lot struck vehicle traveling on Waverly Street,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Police Arrest Framingham Man With Stolen Gun Out of Rhode Island
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on a drug distribution charge and with a stolen gun out of Rhode Island, yesterday, November 2. A police officer stopped a motor vehicle at Route 135 and Fountain Street at 12:54 a.m. The driver was found to be operating a...
Worcester Police Arrest Framingham Man, 36, of Weapons & Drug Distribution Charges
WORCESTER – Worcester Police announced its Neighborhood Response Team conducted a narcotic investigation on Oread Street yesterday, November 2, and arrested a Framingham man on weapons and drug charges. During the investigation, 36-year-old Thiago Teixeira was arrested after selling crack cocaine., said Worcester Police. Inside Teixeria’s vehicle officers found...
thisweekinworcester.com
WORCESTER - A Worcester Police Neighborhood Response Team arrest led to the seizure of over 90 grams of cocaine and a firearm on Wednesday.
During an investigation on Oread Street, officers arrested Thiago Teixeira, 36, of Worcester, after he allegedly completed a transaction on the street. Officers located a loaded, stolen large capacity firearm inside Teixeira's nearby vehicle. After officers obtained a warrant, a search of Teixeira's residence led to seizure of 94 grams...
Framingham Police Charge Lynn Man With Stealing $1,700 in Merchandise
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Lynn man yesterday, November 1 and charged him with stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from a Shoppers World store. Police arrested at 3:23 p.m. at 1 Worcester Road Adam J. Leal, 38, 19 Ashwood Road of Lynn. he was charged with larceny of more than $1,200.
WGME
Police: Intoxicated Massachusetts man arrested after multi-state chase
ENFIELD, NEW HAMPSHIRE (WGME) – Police in New Hampshire say a man was arrested for driving under the influence after a drawn-out chase that ended in Vermont Thursday night. Police responded to reports of an erratic driver on I-89 near Lebanon around 11 p.m. Troopers say they tried to pull the driver over but he refused to stop, continuing along the highway slowly and crossing between lanes without signaling.
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM arrested again
Adam Corbin was taken into custody in the capital city after failing to appear in court on charges connected to the attempted larceny.
whdh.com
Community heartbroken after Brockton woman stabbed to death in front of home
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community in Brockton is left heartbroken after a woman was stabbed to death in front of her home Wednesday afternoon. Brockton Police said they launched a homicide investigation after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent St. around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The victim, Veronica Goncalves, 48, was found dead in her driveway after suffering what officials described as “obvious head trauma.” The Plymouth County District Attorney later referred to the homicide as the result of a stabbing.
Police seek help identifying young woman who was found dead in Boston cemetery on Halloween night
BOSTON — Police are turning to the public for help identifying a young woman who was found dead in a cemetery in Boston on Halloween night. Officers responding to a report of a body found at the Codman Burying Ground on Norfolk Street in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood around 6 p.m. Monday located a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.
bpdnews.com
Officers Assigned to the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force Arrest Suspect on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 7:10 PM on Wednesday November 2, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Josman Delgado, 20, of East Boston, on firearm related charges during an investigation in the area of Turquois Way and Smith Street in Roxbury. The officers were in the area when they engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect. As the suspect fled, he was observed discarding a firearm underneath a parked motor vehicle. The suspect was placed in custody as he attempted to scale a six-foot-tall chain link fence in the area 33 Smith Street. The discarded firearm was later recovered and determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Taurus PT 140 PRO Millennium handgun.
Two men wanted in connection to a Boston convenience store unarmed robbery
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking the public for help in locating two men that allegedly attacked and robbed two employees of a convenience store on Wednesday night. Police responded to Adam’s Convenience store on Hanover Street just after 11 p.m. and located an adult male and an adult female who stated that they had been attacked and robbed as they took the trash out to a dumpster behind the building.
Police Arrest Framingham Man, 40, on Multiple Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 40 on multiple drug charges last night, November 2,. Framingham Police pulled over a vehicle on Second Street in Framingham and arrested the passenger in the vehicle at 6:03 p.m. Police arrested Sean Shaw, 40, of 319 Union Avenue of Framingham.
FraminghamSOURCE
Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownershiphttps://framinghamsource.com/
Comments / 0