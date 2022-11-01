ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

FMPD investigating shooting Saturday afternoon, two victims injured

Fort Myers police confirmed Saturday afternoon they are investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of Lora Street. Kristin Capuzzi, spokesperson for the Fort Myers Police Department, told The News-Press two victims were taken to local hospitals with injuries. The shooting location sits near the intersection with Alderman Street. Police...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy