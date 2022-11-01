Read full article on original website
Meet Bella! Our Pet of the Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to help animals find their forever home, WNY News Now is partnering with the Chautauqua County Humane Society to showcase animals’ part of our pet of the week segment. To learn more about our featured pet, watch the video...
American Legion Commander Resigns After Members Wear Blackface to Halloween Party
After hosting a Halloween party with two attendees in blackface, the commander of the American Legion in Frewsburg, New York, has resigned alongside the two members. The two Sons of the American Legion dressed as Black lawn jockeys, wearing black gloves and black face masks with large lips and eyes alongside red vests and hats, and carrying a prop lantern. The event was hosted at The Carroll Rod and Gun Club, which released a Facebook statement, saying, “We would like to acknowledge the controversy some people have taken over a recent Halloween Costume party. We are a private club which consists of over 1,100 members of ALL ethnic groups, of which were in attendance that night.” The club has since deleted their page. Commander James Rossing of Samuel L. Derby Post 556 stepped down Tuesday after the Legion launched an investigation, with a spokesperson saying the organization is “outraged” and confirming he’s no longer a member. The Legion didn’t name the two members who wore blackface.Read it at The
Frewsburg Halloween “Black Face” Photos Spark Public Outrage
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – A costume is prompting outrage from some residents in our area, after two people dressed in what appears to be “black face” this Halloween. We spoke with a local mother who took to social media to raise her concerns. “They took...
SUNY Fredonia Student Accused Of Making A Terroristic Threat Online
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – A student at SUNY Fredonia is facing felony charges after allegedly making a terroristic threat online. The Campus Police Department investigated a social media post about Thompson Hall on Wednesday. While they found no credible threat at the time, they have filed charges connected to this incident.
Best Self offers grieving assistance after tragic incident
Family members and the community continue to mourn the loss of 19-year-old Marcus Webster, 16-year-old Kevin Payne, 17-year-old Swazine Swindle, and 14-year-old Ahjanae Harper on October 21. Another 14-year-old girl, who survived the crash was taken to ECMC. Five months ago, it was the Tops massacre, earlier this month Kiara...
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
Call 4 Action director retires after 40 years
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A treasured member of the local Call 4 Action consumer watchdog group is calling it a career after four decades. For 40 years, Maria Visco sat in the Call 4 Action office at WIVB answering your calls and messages — serving as a listening ear for anyone who needed it. For 19 of those years, she led the consumer advocacy group’s Buffalo affiliate as its director.
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
‘Tell your kids that you love them every day’: Mother of teen critically injured in Machias crash
MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mother of 15-year-old Cole Delude is speaking out after her son was critically injured in a Saturday night crash in the Town of Machias. Heather Jerge Delude told News 4 that Cole is still fighting for his life at Erie County Medical Center and has a long road ahead of him. This single mother of two says she’s trying to hold it all together in the face of a tragic accident.
West Seneca Police Officer Caught Doing This In Parking Lot
Some people are not going to like this, but others will absolutely love it. You may have done the exact same thing in a parking lot since October is now over, but we won’t make you admit it if you have. The West Seneca Police Department has a stellar...
Olean Teen Charged with Menacing
An Olean teenager has been arrested for threatening another person. According to police reports, 19-year-old Ty Taylor allegedly brandished and pointed a handgun at a victim. Taylor was charged with menacing and released with an appearance ticket.
Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections
Hamburg, NY- Michael Meyers has been sentenced to three years of sex offender probation after physically mentally and morally and during the welfare of a child according to court documents released today by the Erie County District Attorney’s office. Meyers, 60, of Hamburg, New York was sentenced by Supreme Court Justice William Boller on Tuesday. According to court records, Meyers committed the acts against two children between 2015 and 2019 when they were 11 and 13 years old, respectively. Meyers’ crimes were committed in the towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty on August 9th to two counts of The post Michael Myers sentenced for multiple child welfare connections appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen missing from Cheektowaga located
Just after Noon, Cheektowaga police provided an update, saying Kalueb Letts had been found and "returned home safely."
Buffalo woman indicted on murder
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo woman was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on a felony charge, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Jasmine Craig was indicted on one charge of murder in the second degree. On Aug. 22, at approximately 12:35 a.m., Craig allegedly shot 30-year-old Lameshea Sanders in the head outside of her […]
Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey
OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
Five Best Side-Dishes in Buffalo For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinner is right around the corner. Here are the best side dishes, according to Buffalo. Now that we've passed by Halloween, it's finally time to start getting ready to celebrate family and friendship with Thanksgiving. That time of year that we get together and spend time with each other while we bond around all of the things we have to be thankful for.
Congressional Town Hall Happening Saturday In Frewsburg
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – On Saturday, our new congressional representative in Western New York is hosting a town hall meeting with constituents. Just days ahead of the mid-term election, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Congressman Joe Sempolinski will hear from residents at the Town of Carroll Town Hall at 5 West Main Street in Frewsburg.
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
Christmas Movie Featuring East Aurora, New York Debuts for Holidays
One of the most charming villages in all of New York State will be the backdrop for a new holiday movie that debuts this weekend and all of Western New York is excited! I spoke with Don Vidler from Vidler's 5 and 10 this week and he tells me that his family's store will also be seen in much of the movie.
